The Tractor Supply Company Looks Set To Thrive In 2020

On December 5, the Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) announced that Greg Sandfort would be replaced as CEO on January 13, 2020 by Hal Lawton, President of Brand Operations at Macy's (M). On his appointment, Lawton made the following statement:

I am extremely excited and honored to join Tractor Supply as I have long admired the Company for its strong brand and focus on serving the Out Here lifestyle... Greg and the team have built a tremendous company culture, and I look forward to an exciting future and continuing to drive growth and shareholder value.

Lawton has performed well at Macy's, as their CEO Jeff Gennette noted when remarking that: "Hal has made significant contributions to the business over the past two years, including improving the Macy's operational cadence." and if he can continue "to drive growth and shareholder value" for those who hold shares in the Tractor Supply Company, there will be many pleased people. Truthfully, though an executive with a proven track record can only help, there is very little that Lawton has to add to the successful business model that the Tractor Supply Company has established. After all, shareholders have done very well with this rural lifestyle retailer as an investment up to this point.

President of Macy's Brand Operations, Hal Lawton, will succeed Greg Sandfort as CEO of the Tractor Supply Company on January 13, 2020. Image taken from Retail Leader.

That may seem like a surprising statement to make in this day and age about any old-school retail stock. After all, brick-and-mortar retail stocks are under attack from online retail - specifically Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - due to the fact that customers can acquire the products they need more conveniently from the comfort of their own homes without having to trudge out to a brick-and-mortar retail outlet.

On that basis, the Tractor Supply Company would seem as vulnerable as any other retailer. For while it does have an e-commerce option, its chain of 1,800 stores in forty-nine states is where the bulk of its products are sold. However, there are certain aspects of the Tractor Supply Company which enable it to buck this particular trend.

First, the customers that the Tractor Supply Company cater to are, as the company phrases it:

A niche market of farmers, horse owners, ranchers, part-time and hobby farmers, and suburban and rural homeowners, as well as contractors and tradesmen.

To cater to such customers, the firm's stores are mostly located in rural areas, and the products that the Tractor Supply Company provide to such customers largely fall into the category of C.U.E. - consumable, usable, edible. These products are divided into five key categories:

Product Category 2018 Revenue (%) Agricultural 4 Clothing and footwear 8 Hardware 22 Livestock and pets 47 Seasonal 19

One can see that there are products which will either be used right away, or used soon. The hardware end also contains products such as lawn mowers, power generators, trailers, welders and other larger, heavier equipment which can often prove impractical to ship through digital retail channels. These two factors - proximity to a niche customer base and products which are easier to obtain in a brick-and-mortar store - help shield the Tractor Supply Company from the issues that online retail are causing other traditional retailers.

The niche nature of the Tractor Supply Company enables it to be profitable in a climate unfavorable to many retailers. Image taken from Hardware Retailing.

That the model is a profitable one can be gleaned from the revenue and net income figures that the Tractor Supply Company has reported over the past five years:

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2014 5.71 billion 370.89 million 2015 6.23 billion 410.4 million 2016 6.78 billion 437.12 million 2017 7.26 billion 422.6 million 2018 7.91 billion 532.36 million

Quarterly results for the present financial year testify to this ongoing profitability:

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 1.82 billion 76.83 million Q2 2.35 billion 219.21 million Q3 1.98 billion 122.13 million Total 6.15 billion 418.17 million

Such has been the consistent profitability of the Tractor Supply Company that it has been in a position to set aside some cash and reward shareholders with consecutively rising dividends for 10 years. And with a payout ratio of 28.70%, there is no reason for that dividend streak to stop going forward. The debt is a concern: long-term debt of $2.61 billion sits uneasily alongside a net worth of $1.49 billion, cash-on-hand of $82.64 million and total accounts receivable of $5.6 million, but the firm should be able to service this debt without any major problems, given the durable business model and consistent earnings.

Indeed, so durable is the model that the plan is to expand it still further. By the end of the 2019 financial year, the Tractor Supply Company hopes to have 2,030 stores operational - this includes ten-to-fifteen of its Petsense brand stores. The long-term plan for Petsense is to have 40 to 50 stores for it, and for overall operations to have 2,500 stores operating nationwide. These growth plans, and the resultant EPS growth over the next five years being projected at 11.50%, should please shareholders no end.

It seems unlikely that these plans will undergo any disruption either. In terms of rural-life retail, no other similar retailer has the scale to compete with the Tractor Supply Company. Other rural-life retailers tend to be small local firms with no national presence. Larger retailers, such as Walmart (WMT) and Lowe's (LOW) are not likely to encroach on the Tractor Supply Company's market share either, as it is not economically viable for stores with a more general product range to operate in the rural markets that the more specialist Tractor Supply Company caters to.

So, we have a durable niche retailer that is expanding its store count, has been consistently profitable, has a steady dividend record, is immune to both digital retail disruption and competitive threats from larger retailers, and has a capable executive in Lawton at the helm: prospective shareholders may well wonder if now is the time to start a position here.

Currently, the Tractor Supply Company trades at a share price of $92.14 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. It is 19.35% lower than its 52-week high of $114.25, and the P/E is lower than both the five-year average P/E of 24.43 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 23.08. Furthermore, the current dividend yield of 1.52% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.22%. All of this suggests that the Tractor Supply Company is currently undervalued - is that the case?

To determine fair value, I will use the following process. First, I will divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15, giving me a valuation ratio of 1.39 (20.81 / 15 = 1.39). I then divide this valuation ratio by the current share price (92.14 / 1.39 = 66.29) to give me a fair value estimate of $66.29. Next, I divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E (20.81 / 24.43 = 0.85) to get a valuation ratio of 0.85, and divide that by the current share price (92.14 / 0.85 = 108.40) to get a fair value figure of $108.40.

Then, I divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield (1.22 / 1.47 = 0.83) to get a valuation ratio of 0.83, and divide that by the current share price (92.14 / 0.83 = 111.01) to get a fair value figure of $111.01. Finally, I find the average of these three figures (66.29 + 108.40 + 111.01 / 3 = 95.23) to get a fair value for the Tractor Supply Company of $95.23. The stock is undervalued by 3.35%.

In summary, with the Tractor Supply Company, a prospective income investor gets exposure to a niche retailer with a sustainable business model that can service its debt payments and continue its streak of consecutively rising dividends. This firm has delivered for shareholders before, and while having Lawton at the helm - a capable executive with a proven track record at Macy's - will certainly help, the Tractor Supply Company is likely to do better still in 2020 due to its projected increase in store count and its market immunity to competitive disruption from either online retailers such as Amazon or traditional retailers such as Walmart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.