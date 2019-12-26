NetApp: Scarcity Value Can Drive Up The Stock Higher

Futuregrowth is likely to be based on the scarcity value that NetApp brings to the table for major public cloud vendors wanting to get on-premise.

Given the management has an elevated gross margin target, in addition to costs, we think NetApp has a solid pricing advantage.

The company has been following a strategy for growing salesforce to capture its perceived opportunities.

NetApp’s 2Q20 gross margin beat may just be the beginning of a string of earnings beats, across revenue also.

We have gained confidence in NetApp (NTAP) stock’s ability to deliver another 50% from hereon. Our confidence stems from the dynamics playing out in the cloud market and NetApp’s focus towards aligning itself to capture the ensuing demand while showing early signs of what can be done (gross margin outperformance).

Deep diving in the Q2 commentary

NetApp reported in the first half of November, some two weeks after Google (GOOG). Listening to the management, it felt as if the two companies have some kind of an unsaid agreement towards hiring more salespeople to push ahead with cloud transformation journeys for customers.

In terms of product areas, the most sizable headcount increases were again in cloud for both technical and sales roles.

Source: 3Q19 Google Earnings Call

we laid out a plan for you last quarter that includes increasing sales capacity by approximately 200 primary sales resources by the end of Q1 FY'21 without adding to the total operating expenses for the company

Source: 2Q20 NetApp Earnings Call

In addition to the near déjà vu hearing NetApp, the integration with Google also appears to get tighter.

We started, we got to general availability later than we expected, given the complexity of integrating a really high-performance service so deeply into these hyperscale cloud. We are at GA [general availability / generally available] with Microsoft. We have clear line of sight into GA with Google.

Source: 2Q20 NetApp Earnings Call

The highlight of the 2Q20 results was the strong gross margin profile, coming in at 67% with NetApp expecting the margins to remain in this range.

For fiscal 2020, we now expect gross margin to be in the range of 67% to 68% above our previous guidance of 66% to 67% due primarily to the improvement in product margin… …The differentiation of our technology is evident in product gross margins, right?... …To that point, our product gross margins demonstrate that we were able to maintain pricing discipline despite the soft environment.

Source: 2Q20 NetApp Earnings Call

The following aspects of the management’s enthusiasm sounded remarkable:

1. Near disdain for the macro-economic environment:

And I think for us it's the macro is going to be the macro, we're going to go take share and to go after the addressable market. We are doing that prudently within the guidance of that we gave you and by prioritizing our resources against the biggest opportunities.

Source: 2Q20 NetApp Earnings Call

Not only does this aggression overlap with the company’s plans towards becoming GA with Google, but also comes at a time when the world it trying to understand how the broader macro-economic picture will develop over the next few months and years given yield inversions, central bank actions and the geo-political developments across.

2. Confidence in gross margin expansion solely based on a growing salesforce that can take their product out to the market despite the macro and the fact that salesforce requires 3-4 quarters of training before they become productive

The NetApp management believes that there is ample opportunity and they could have captured it better. With the new set of salesforce hires, despite the lag in them becoming productive, the company expects to grow its installed base. The management sees some green pastures that are well hidden and are waiting to be captured. Such confidence should indicate NetApp knows that its on-premise installed base is in high demand and is likely to reap rich dividends.

What really could be happening

The likes of Azure are promoting NetApp to benefit from the on-premise installed base of NetApp. Whether NetApp can maintain pricing discipline due to an extra push from the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) to make the most of the time Azure gets with NetApp before Google becomes generally available on Azure is worth a debate.

However, NetApp has been seeing a lot of traction with Azure.

Q2 is the first full quarter that Azure NetApp files has been generally available and we're making great progress. At Microsoft Ignite, I spoke to many customers who are planning to move a broad range of enterprise workloads like Oracle and SAP into the Azure cloud with Azure NetApp files… …A global energy company that's migrating high-performance workloads into the cloud for flexibility, scalability, global access and collaboration presented at Ignite about their experience with Azure NetApp files. The performance improvements they achieved are outstanding, simulation run times were reduced from months to days and in some cases hours. To quote the customer 'Azure NetApp file is a lifesaver' and that's just one example of the excitement we hearing from customers about what we're doing in the cloud.

Source: 2Q20 NetApp Earnings Call

While it would be difficult to attribute Microsoft’s influence in the improvement of NetApp’s gross margin, we feel that the gross margin improvement in 2Q20 is likely to be followed up by a spike in revenues in subsequent quarters, much beyond what the consensus expects.

Even in 2Q20, fundamentally, the miss on revenue was due to the ELA getting pushed out to 3Q20. The management still maintains that the ELA will happen, which by the way will add further to the gross margin profile of the company.

We think that the cloud players understand the dynamics that are playing out between NetApp and Google and would like to build their defenses, should something surprise the markets.

Especially in the context of NetApp’s HCI offering lending itself to be scaled up using the public cloud when the HCI market is dominated by the duopoly of Nutanix (NTNX) and VMware (VMW), NetApp’s on-premise installed base becomes even more attractive to the public cloud players wanting to cement their on-premise presence.

As we had highlighted in an earlier article, NetApp has a natural affinity for Google, the success on Azure may be Microsoft’s way of trying to better its relationships with NetApp for reasons similar to why Microsoft had secured a preferred relationship with VMware.

We think the GA at Google with further give NetApp’s margins a boost due to:

Microsoft possibly exercising more influence on end-users to adopt Azure NetApp, rather than losing out to Google Google's need to dominate the cloud market by 2023 and thus the need to invest in partner development The combined impact of the two leading to NetApp getting a greater number of ELAs, which are effectively pure profit.

Conclusion

NetApp appears to be on track towards executing the company's technical and selling roadmap towards achieving greater penetration in its existing customer base and growing its logo count. What looks to be further playing in the company’s favor is its on-premise installed base and perceived closeness to Google. As the public cloud vendors try to penetrate deeper into the on-premise market, well-recognized companies such as NetApp are likely to continue to benefit.

