Nemetschek: It Seems Like A Strategy Shift On The Way

The merger provides the needed diversification to the construction industry as well as boosting its recurring revenue profile.

In its recent press release, Nemetschek (OTC: NEMTF; [ETR: NEM]) has announced the merger of its Maxon Media & Entertainment brand with the US-based Red Giant - developer of motion graphics and visual effects software. Nemetschek agreed to pay a combination of €70m in cash and Maxon shares. Following the transaction closure, which is expected in January 2020, Nemetschek will hold 85% and former Red Giant shareholders 15% in the combined entity. For 2019, Red Giant should generate €21m revenues with above-average group's profitability (i.e. >27%). This marks the largest acquisition in this rather underrepresented entertainment brand, following Redshift in Q2 '19 for which Nemetschek paid €27.3m.

Although the company didn't provide full information to make a full assessment of valuation multiples, we calculate EV/Sales 3.33x (including only cash consideration) and EV/EBITDA 11x - 12x assuming EBITDA margin of between 27% to 30%. Despite our rough estimates, the key message is that they should be way below Nemetschek's levels of 11.2x and 38.1x for EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA '19, respectively.

The merger provides the needed diversification on top of...

Nemetschek is a well-known leader in the so-called ("AEC") industry (architects, engineers, construction). This segment accounts for around 95% of its total revenues. One of the investor's main concerns is the lack of diversification and high exposure to the construction industry, despite different life cycles of its product portfolio (i.e. design, for instance, is the first on the line to be impacted by a slowdown in the construction industry, gradually shifting to the build stage). As a reminder, Nemetschek provides software solutions for the entire value chain in the construction industry, from design to facility management.

With Red Giant, Nemetschek will be able to boost its currently underrepresented Media & Entertainment business, which currently represents only 5% of the total revenue. Assuming the merger will be fully closed in January 2020, its total share should pick up to around 9% from 5.7% in 2019 and boosting its overall portfolio diversification.

Nemetschek expects significant growth and technology synergies through the better market and customer access as well as leveraging its global sales force and reselling partners. Both Maxon (existing brand) and Red Giant have an impressive customer line up, working with the leading broadcasting and entertainment players, such as ABC, CBS, Walt Disney, Universal as the like. With the Red Giant merger, Nemetschek will be able to generate more up - and cross-selling, stimulating its future growth profile. The key question remains, whether growing its (currently) non-core business can be viewed as a way to offset the softening growth profile in AEC business.

As a reminder, Red Giant is the second acquisition in this business. In April 2019, Nemetschek has started to expand this business with Redshift, also US-based software developer. However, Redshift provided only limited diversification with around €5m in revenue and c. 25% EBITDA margin compared to Red Giant's €21m and >27% in 2019, respectively.

Chart 1: Exposure to AEC industry declines towards 90% from 95%

Source: Image created by the author with data from Nemetschek

... Higher subscription shares while...

In the press release, it wasn't explicitly mentioned, however, we believe the majority of Red Giant's revenues (i.e. €21m) are subscription-based. We infer this from the fact, that Nemetschek completely switched to a subscription-based model in this segment in August 2019 and discontinued its license business.

With this in mind, this merger/acquisition should also help Nemetschek to more than double its currently low subscription share. Combining it with the maintenance revenue (from licenses) the total recurring revenue share should improve towards 57% in 2020 from just 49% in 2018. Assuming Red Giant will grow its revenues by 10% (very conservative assumption) recurring revenues should spike to 63% by 2023 and providing decent visibility going forward.

Chart 2: Instant boost in subscription share to 11% from just 5%

Source: Image created by the author with data from Nemetschek

... the group's profitability is slightly burdened

Nemetschek didn't provide any information regarding Red Giant's profitability, only stating that it's above the group's average margin. Given Nemetschek's investment strategy (i.e. c. €10m annual growth investments), we expect to see EBITDA margin (excl. IFRS 15 impact) at 27%, which is at the upper end of the guidance. The above statement implies Red Giant's margin should be above 27% but we reckon well below the segment's margin of c. 43%. This, in turn, implies the overall group's margin is negatively impacted by this merger, however, the impact should be rather low given that Red Giant will account for roughly 3% of the group's revenue. Going forward, however, we expect to see cost synergies start to kick in, boosting its overall margin profile.

Conclusion

Overall, we rate this merger as positive as it not only provides the necessary diversification from the building industry but also boosts Nemetschek's recurring revenues as well as possibly its future margins. However, the main question remains, whether this merger can be considered a strategy shift, as it gets harder to generate double-digit topline growth in the core AEC business. We expect Nemetschek to host its Capital Markets Day in late Q1 '20, where it will announce its mid-term targets and provide some further clarification on the above-mentioned point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.