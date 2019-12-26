Tesla's Q1 And Q2 2020 Will Be Disastrous

First, I congratulate all the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bulls who held strong during the big dip in the company in the summer and currently are greatly rewarded by the all-time high stock price. I reduced my short position to 20% of my position during those days in the $190s. During those days, when I heard Tim Seymour of CNBC explain why he was maintaining his short position because fundamentals are degrading, I was a little surprised. This stock does not trade on fundamentals. It trades on momentum and news. Momentum has pushed it up to an all-time high over $400, which is great for the Tesla bulls and anguish for bears. But the battle is not over yet as many still expect a violent pullback.

How did it Happen?

Let me try to explain how this all-time high was orchestrated. My fellow contributors and many hedge fund managers have already pointed out several accounting issues, a questionable $1155 M accounts receivable, and one-time "other income" of $85M that contributed to the surprise Q3 profit. Another factor was recognizing part of the FSD revenue by releasing barely working Advanced Summon for parking lots. We have seen several instances of that feature causing near accidents and driving on the wrong side already. Nevertheless, the company recognized the revenue on the back of that software release.

I think Tesla also pulled the Q3 earnings call date earlier than usual to Oct 23 for a reason. This gave more time for the stock to run up till the next quarterly call and possibly led to a bigger rally.

Also noteworthy is that the most trusted source of monthly US EV sales data, Insideevs.com, stopped estimating monthly EV sales from October. In previous quarters, the low sales numbers in the US for Tesla used to bring a tiny dose of reality into the Tesla euphoria that we so often see in the news brought to us by fund managers like Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management (ARK) and Ross Gerber of GerberKawasaki.com. Without those monthly estimates, it has become even harder for investors to gauge the ongoing sales numbers.

Strong Q4 sales expected, but revenues may disappoint

So with the absence of US and Canada sales data from IEV, we can look at European sales data as an alternate best source to get a partial view of ongoing sales. Eu-evs.com is a great source for this, though it only shows the data for just three countries. I know bulls like to point to the growing sales of Model 3. But if we see the sales of Tesla's high-margin premium models, Model S and X, their sales have collapsed entirely. For most car companies, the higher-end cars bring the bulk of the profits. Here are few plots of Model S and Model X sales month over month in Norway and the Netherlands for the last two years.

Figure 1. Model S sales collapse in Norway. Source: eu-evs.com

Figure 2. Model X sales collapse in Norway. Source: eu-evs.com

Figure 3. Model S sales collapse in the Netherlands. Source: eu-evs.com

Figure 4. Model X sales collapse in the Netherlands. Source: eu-evs.com

The entire worldwide sales of Model S and X declined so severely that Tesla no longer feels like breaking down those two separately in its quarterly reports. Gone are those glory days when it would proudly put sales comparison charts of its "car of the century" Model S with luxury sedans from BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Mercedes.

Figure 5: Worldwide Model S and X sales. Source: Author from Tesla delivery notes and/or quarterly letters.

Why are Model S and X sales sinking?

As the above charts prove beyond any doubt, Model S and X sales have been decimated by tax credit loss, loss of novelty, a plethora of its issues, and cannibalization by its own cheaper sibling Model 3 and other luxury EV cars that were launched recently. Readers should note that this sales collapse happened despite over 30% reduction in MSRP of these two models during the last two years. The sales collapse is more prominent in Europe than the US for now, but the trend is clear. It is no surprise then that Mr. Musk said in the Q3 earnings call that Tesla is making Model S and X for historical reasons only. It may be better for the company to stop making them and sell only its cheaper Model 3 to cut costs further. I am pleasantly amused when I recall the hopes of Tesla bulls a few years ago to see Model S and X take over the entire premium and luxury car market because there are so many millionaires who could afford a $100k car. I only mention this to show that readers should be very careful about the rosy pictures painted by the same bulls now.

Cannibalization: Multiple competing vehicles are taking large bites out of Model S and X sales. The most important one is the Model 3. Tesla loyalists tend to buy only Tesla, and Model 3 is a capable alternative for them. Many other customers who are not devout Tesla fans have been enticed by better quality and interior and exterior styling of other luxury and premium competitors like Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) E-tron, Jaguar I-pace, Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF) Taycan, etc. I have long argued that there won't be a single Tesla killer, but they will arrive as a school of piranhas, each nibbling away a part of the Tesla market share. Now we are seeing exactly that scenario play out.

Used Car Galore. Another source of cannibalization is the used Model S and X cars in the market. The lease returns and owners upgrading to new models resulted in a steadily growing used car fleet that now competes with new car sales. Many people don't want the new car depreciation or cannot afford the new car prices. They can be content with a used Tesla Model S and X, thanks to its eight-year and unlimited mileage power train warranty.

The chart below shows the used Model S inventory in the US on cars.com. This is on top of the large inventory that is maintained by Tesla and is mostly hidden from the public view. Recall that these cars were sold at over $100,000 back from 2014 to 2017. Now the bulk of the inventory lies between $30,000 and $50,000. This chart shows that the depreciation hit is very large, contrary to claims by Electrek and Mr. Musk that Tesla enjoys a very low rate of depreciation compared to ICE cars.

Figure 6. Tesla Model S Used car inventory from cars.com on Dec 22, 2019

With the tax credit expiring, this becomes a bigger factor since earlier, the difference in the cost of a new vs. used car was offset by the tax credit and other state-level incentives. I'm of course referring to the US tax credit here. Moreover, California has also stopped offering any rebate to Model S and X purchases since Dec 3, 2019. The tax credit expiry and reduction of EV rebates are putting pressure on almost free trade-ins for a new model. Earlier, the depreciation hit was offset by the tax credit and rebates that enabled Tesla to offer very sweet deals to recent buyers to trade in their 1-2-year-old Model S and X, which in turn boosted its new car sales.

A dose of reality. Model 3 was the first mass-market car from Tesla. Before that, most people saw Tesla as a halo brand and only knew about the good things about Tesla cars from YouTube Tesla promoters and other Tesla and EV fan sites. Recall that Tesla claims it does no advertising, but it gave away multiple top-end Model S and X to bloggers and YouTubers who referred the maximum number of new customers in various regions on top of the referral credits that biased owners from keeping the downside of owning a Tesla to themselves. Now that a large majority of Tesla wannabes have experienced the real thing for a year or so, several are disillusioned with bad quality, severe range loss in winter, poor service and other shortcomings. Another huge setback is the supercharger clogging, brought to attention by Jalopnik and others on twitter, causing hours of delays for many drivers that refreshed the big question mark on the viability of long-distance travel in electric cars and Tesla's proclaimed moat, the supercharger advantage. So much so that Tesla is now partnering with EVGO to have Tesla connectors at EVGO charging stations.

These real experiences of living with the car are causing many folks to go back to ICE cars. The hype and magic are dissolving in the host of practical issues with driving a Tesla EV.

Negatives about Tesla getting harder to control. As the number of Tesla owners grows, its service quality deteriorates and customers get more and more disappointed in its deceptive practices of selling vaporware and withdrawing even the existing functionalities such as fast charge and range, the narrative is getting harder for Tesla to control with just referral credits. Mr. Musk's behavior is also playing a role in this. For example, the recent court victory against world hero Vernon Unsworth has painted him as the billionaire bully who gets away with anything due to his wealth. These factors are continually damaging the brand that Tesla once created with its superb service quality and first mover's advantage in electric car space.

What can we expect beyond Q4 2019?

I am a medium-term investor when it comes to shorting any share. So my interest is not just this quarter, but what comes next few quarters. As good as the sales numbers may look for Q4'19, a huge chasm lies ahead for Tesla next quarter. First, there is BIK credit expiring in the Netherlands.

Second, the US tax credit of $1,875 is also expiring for Tesla. Those who say it is only 1/4th of the original $7,500 should note that is still significant compared to the current MSRPs of Model 3 that are around $45,000 to $50,000. It definitely pulled forward some demand into Q4 from Q1 next year.

Third, California also recently dropped Tesla Model S and X from the eligible list of vehicles that qualify for a rebate. it also lowered the rebate amount to $2,000 for eligible EVs and set a limit of 1 rebate for a person after Dec 3, 2019, unless the person has never received a rebate earlier, in which case the limit is raised to 2. Below is the text from the CVRP program:

Individual and business applicants are not eligible to receive more than one CVRP rebate either via direct purchase and/or lease as of December 3, 2019. Applicants who have not already met their rebate limit prior to December 3, 2019, will be eligible for one additional rebate. Those that have already met their two-rebate limit will remain ineligible for an additional rebate. Individuals or businesses that have met the rebate limit with a non-fuel cell vehicle may apply for one additional rebate for an eligible fuel cell vehicle. This fuel cell vehicle exception does not apply to Rebate Now applications.

Figure 6. List of eligible EVs for California rebate. Source: cleanvehiclerebate.org

End of pent-up demand: We all know the huge deposit numbers of Model 3 touted by Mr. Musk and other Tesla executives back in 2016. The company did raise $2B on the back of that euphoria. As I wrote in my blog post back in early 2018, real sales indicated a very different picture. The conversion rate was really low, and even before the end of 2018, most Tesla Model 3 sales were coming from non-reservation holders. Even during Q1 2019, when U.S. federal tax credit was cut in half, there was pent-up demand from the rest of the world outside the continental US that kept Tesla Model 3 sales somewhat, but in Q1 2020, there is none whatsoever. All new sales have to be customers who are not waiting in line to buy one. That is going to be tough.

Tesla's management itself guided for very weak Q1 sales. This is what CEO Mr. Musk said during the Q2'19 earnings call (Source: Seeking Alpha). The emphasis below is added by the author:

Yeah, I think we'll -- demand in Q3 will exceed Q2. It has thus far, and I think we'll see some acceleration of that. So -- and then, I think Q4 will be, I think very strong. So, we expect that quarter-over-quarter improvements. I think Q1 next year will be tough. I think Q3 or Q4 will be good, Q1 will be tough. Q2 will be not as bad, but still tough. And then I see like Q3 and Q4 next year will be incredible.

Hopes of a big sales increase in China are misplaced. Just last week, Ross Gerber said on CNBC that he expects 150,000 Model 3 sales in China in 2020. But this is overly optimistic. If demand was as strong, Tesla won't be planning to slash prices by 20% in China in its very first year of production there. Normally, we would expect some pent-up demand. The announcement of the coming 20% price cut will further push buyers away before the price cut takes place. Who would want to pay 20% more for the early builds in a completely new factory built in utter haste? By this time, buyers are quite familiar with the quality issues with the early "factory gated" Model 3 cars sold by Tesla in the US. So, I believe Tesla bulls looking for a strong China sales boost next year amid slow car sales and NEV subsidy cuts in China will be utterly disappointed next year. It will just transfer current Model 3 sales in China to made-in-China sales and will likely be closer to 50,000 as Craig Irwin, Roth Capital senior analyst, estimated in the linked video.

Further cost cuts and penny-pinching: I expect Tesla to go into survival mode, cutting costs every way possible while projecting rosy outlooks. It is already so severe that Tesla customers feel their service quality has sunk below the level of used car dealerships. They cannot talk to anyone in service, cars wait for months, shoddy repair jobs and no loaners or cheap rentals. That is a stark contrast from the promise of the latest and greatest loaners like P100D that Mr. Musk once promised during a quarterly call. This also is something I argued in the past that the prior model of expensive loaners was not sustainable for the massive number of cheaper Model 3.

Charge customers for everything: There are already attempts for Tesla to charge for everything. The premium data service is now $10 a month for new buyers. Tesla is also trying to sell various software upgrades to buyers who previously bought the cars without those features. It remains to be seen how many customers buy or pay for these beta features. But this could bring in some additional revenue for Tesla.

Early Indications for Future Quarters

I view the battery sales as the canary in the coal mine for EV sales. Very recently Bloomberg reported that Panasonic battery sales dropped 38% in October. Note that it is worldwide battery sales of Panasonic, and Tesla is its main customer for EV batteries.

Panasonic Corp. and BYD Co. saw sharp declines in sales of electrified-vehicle batteries in October as demand weakened in the U.S. and China, SNE Research said. Measured by capacity, sales by Panasonic fell 38%, while BYD's plunged 66%, causing it to lose its No. 3 ranking to South Korea's LG Chem Ltd., the research firm said Thursday. Sales by market leader Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. declined 17%.

Tesla's monthly sales widely fluctuated throughout the quarter, so it is difficult for observers to judge quarterly sales from the monthly numbers of the first two months, but battery sales by its cell supplier should be more evenly distributed, as production should be on a regular and consistent schedule. This leads me to think that Panasonic battery sales drop has a big implication of Tesla's future sales, most importantly its near-term quarterly sales.

Another indication of slowing sales is Panasonic backing out of further Gigafactory expansion in Nevada. Those who were invested in Tesla in 2014 know that Mr. Musk talked up hopes of expanding the capacity of Nevada Gigafactory to 150 GWh per year. Today it is probably around 35 GWh since Model S and X cells still come from Japan. Next year we may see a decline if Model 3 made in China uses cells from Chinese battery suppliers.

Panasonic also recently announced that it has no plans for another Gigafactory with Tesla in China. This likely means the Gigafactory in Nevada did not go as planned and Panasonic does not see a bright picture in China as some Tesla bulls are seeing, like Ross Gerber who claimed on CNBC that Tesla will sell 150,000 made in China cars next year. I would put more faith in Panasonic's comment over others, as it is an intricate part of Tesla's car, solar panels and energy businesses.

Putting all these together, I expect Q1 2020 sales to drop back to the same level we saw in 2019 Q1. That number was around 63,000 total unit sales. It can be worse since in Q1'2019, there was the worldwide pent-up demand for Model 3 to be filled, which will be absent in Q1 2020. But I also expect further price cuts for Model 3 next quarter, so the two effects should neutralize each other.

Conclusion

In the short term, fundamentals do not matter. But in medium to long term, they do play a vital role. I expect Tesla fundamentals to severely dent its lofty share price soon, within six months, to bring it back under $300.

