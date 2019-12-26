Valero - Buying Quality Dividend Going Into 2020

Since the end of the recession, Valero has one of the best track records when it comes to rewarding its investors.

Although I consider myself a mid-term trader, I have put a significant part of my money in dividend stocks. As you can see in my SeekingAlpha bio, I own two individual stocks in addition to my managed dividend fund. In this article, I am going to discuss a stock I will more than likely add in the first weeks of 2020. I once again applied the same rules as I am looking for a safe balance sheet, a strong dividend and positive future growth at a reasonable valuation. Valero (VLO) checks all marks and I will add this one very early in 2020 as I expect both capital gains and dividend growth to continue in the new year and beyond.

Source: Yahoo Finance

A Phenomenal History Of Shareholder Returns

One of the best things from an investor perspective is the fact that dividends paid skyrocketed since the end of the recession. In this case, the values are increasingly negative as it displays the value on the cash flow statement. Since 2015, dividends paid roughly doubled. Meanwhile, and this makes it better, the number of outstanding shares declined as the company has a policy of both reducing shares and paying out dividends. And you probably guessed it already, but the share price has done very well since 2010 as well.





Even with the massive stock price surge, the dividend yield is at a historically elevated level at currently 3.78%.





And as good as that sounds, one should keep in mind that the company is not 'abusing' its balance sheet to generate mid-term investor returns. Although the ratio between dividends paid and operational cash flow is at a new high (in this case new low due to negative value on cash flow statement), we are still at just 27%. For the full-year of 2019, the company is targeting a payout ratio between 40% and 50%. This includes both dividends and buybacks. Most recent data from the SEC (link) shows that this ratio is at 43.9%.





Not only is the company aiming to deliver returns between 40% and 50% of operating cash flow (hereafter referred to as OCF), the company also aims to keep its payout at the high end of its peer group according to the most recent investor presentation. The company is listing its peers on slide 6 in this presentation in case you want to look it up. Anyhow, the graph below shows the company peers and the dividends, share buybacks and OCF of the first three quarters of this year. I also added the company's target range. Long story short, the company is currently at 43.9% as I already mentioned. This is largely the result of dividends whereas Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and HollyFrontier (HFC) are mainly returning cash through buybacks. Ignoring the current return of almost 80% of Phillips 66 (PSX), I think it is fair to say that the company is indeed keeping up with its peers. I am planning on updating this graph from now on.

As a result of strong earnings growth, buybacks, high dividends and a favorable business environment for refineries, the stock of Valero has massively outperformed the energy ETF (XLE) under current management. The stock has more than doubled since 2014 while energy stocks are down 15%. This is mainly caused by the steep oil decline of 2014 and 2015, but Valero has proven to be a better energy stock than its peers. Source: Valero Investor Presentation (November 2019)

Buying The Stock Going Into 2020

Besides the 'promise' that management is going to keep shareholder returns high, pretty much everything I just discussed is based on past results. Good thing the company continues to be positive as strategic projects are planned to enhance the current performance (source). For example, in the most recent third quarter, the company completed the Central Texas pipelines and terminals project. This project reduces secondary costs and enhances the company's supply chain from the Gulf Coast to a higher demand market to support product margins. In 2020, the company also expects to finish the Pasadena terminal, St. Charles alkylation unit and the Pembroke cogeneration unit. In 2021 and 2022, management expects to complete the Diamond Green Diesel expansion and the Port Arthur Coker to be completed.

In 2021, the company is expected to start production of a new renewable diesel plant at the company's Port Arthur TX facility. If approved, operations could start in 2024 and would result in Diamond Green Diesel production capacity to increase to over 1.1 billion gallons per year.

With that said, traders and investors expect the company to report weak earnings in January 2020. Analysts are looking for EPS worth $1.69. This is a 20.3% year-on-year decline and would mark the fourth consecutive quarter with contracting earnings. See, while OCF remains strong, operating income is seeing weakness. The same happened after 2015 as well and makes sense given that the global economy is weakening since the first quarter of 2018. The US economy peaked at the end of 2018 and has put pressure on company fundamentals ever since - even though the stock market, in general, does not really reflect that.





At this point, it's fine that earnings are going to be down in Q1 (most likely). This is priced in as the global economic slow-down has been on everyone's radar for almost two years now. And even though Valero is up 27% year-to-date, the stock is still roughly $30 below its 2018 all-time high.

However, all things considered, the stock has a beta of slightly more than 1.40. This is the only thing I dislike as I try to buy mainly low-beta stocks. Nonetheless, I am solving this by making my future Valero position slightly smaller than my existing REIT investments.

Takeaway

I expect Valero to do well in 2020. The company continues to withstand the pressure from a weak economy and should get an additional boost next year as I expect the economy to bottom. Besides that, Valero has several high-volume projects that will be completed over the next couple of years and should further push up sales and margins. Besides that, the company continues to maintain a very shareholder friendly policy of high buybacks and dividends. I expect the mix of higher payout and likely higher sales to boost the stock in 2020. The current valuation of 9.7x next year's expected earnings and a favorable debt position (debt/equity ratio of 0.43) are more reasons to consider this to be a (relatively) safe long-term investment. Of course, the stock will more than likely suffer big in case of a recession, but for now, I do not expect a recession on the mid-term.

Source: FINVIZ

I am planning to buy this stock going into 2020 and will adjust my call if needed. This is likely dependent on the further development of economic indicators.

I'll keep you updated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VLO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.