Wheat Has Quietly Made Higher Lows Since Late 2017, And A Look At WEAT

If you ask most people which commodity impacts global politics the most, many would say crude oil. Over half the world’s oil reserves are in the Middle East, the most turbulent political region on the face of the earth. In the 1970s, an oil embargo caused shortages and drivers lined up for hours to purchase gasoline in the United States. When Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, the price of nearby crude oil doubled in a matter of hours. Recently, a drone attack on Saudi oilfields in mid September caused the price of crude oil to spike higher, moving from $53.98 on Friday, September 13, to a high at over $60 per barrel when the market opened for trading on Sunday night September 15. Since the United States surpassed both Saudi Arabia and Russia as the world’s leading oil producer over the recent years, the price did not move as it did back in 1990 when it moved from $20 to $40 per barrel in the blink of an eye. The rise of US production changed the oil market. In 2008 the price rose to more than $147 per barrel. After falling to under $33 in 2008 in the wake of the global financial crisis, the price moved back more than the $100 per barrel level in 2011 as political change swept across North Africa and the Middle East during the Arab Spring.

Crude oil is a political commodity, but I would argue that throughout history, wheat wins the prize as the product that has had the most significant impact on politics. Politics may drive crude oil, but wheat has a history of driving political change. Wheat is the primary ingredient in the bread that feeds the world. As an agricultural commodity, annual supplies are a function of the weather conditions in the leading growing regions of the world. The French Revolution began because of bread shortages. Many leaders have lost their grip on power because they could not provide for the basic needs of their people. There are many other examples throughout history of how shortages of wheat have caused a political change. While the Arab Spring drove the price of crude oil higher, it began as break riots in Tunisia and Egypt after the price of wheat rose to record highs at over $13.30 per bushel on the nearby CBOT futures contract in 2008.

Higher lows over the past two years

The US is the world’s leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans. China is the most populous nation on the face of the earth, with 1.4 billion people requiring nutrition each day. Therefore, the ups and downs of the trade war between the US and China impacted corn and bean futures far more than the wheat futures market.

The weekly chart of the most actively-traded wheat futures market on the CBOT division of the CME highlights that since the low of $3.8650 per bushel in December 2017, the price has made higher lows. Nearby wheat futures rose to a peak at $5.93 per bushel in July 2018 over fears of dry conditions and lower supplies. The shortage never developed, taking the price to a higher low at $4.1625 during the final week of April 2019. Since then, the price continued to make higher lows and was trading at $5.5075 per bushel on the nearby futures contract on December 26.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators are rising in overbought territory on the weekly chart. Open interest declined from just over 500,000 contracts in May 2019 to around the 400,000-contract level on December 24. Over the same period, the price climbed. Typically falling open interest and rising price is not a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. However, the end of the year is the off-season for wheat production in the northern hemisphere, which decreases the demand for hedging by producers and consumers. The weekly trend in the wheat market is higher as we move into 2020, with technical support at around $5 and resistance at $5.58 per bushel on the continuous CBOT futures contract.

More mouths to feed in the world but ample supplies

We are now about to enter the third decade of the current century. In 2000, there were approximately six billion people on our planet.

According to the US Census Bureau, the world’s population stood at 7.6199 million people as of Thursday, December 26, an increase of 27% over the past two decades. At the same time, global wealth has increased over the past 20 years. The bottom line is that more people, with more money, require more food. Bread is a staple for people all over the earth, and wheat is its primary ingredient. Therefore, with the population growing at a rate of around 20 million people per quarter, the demand side of the fundamental equation for wheat is ever increasing.

During years when the weather cooperates, and supplies are at levels that meet global requirements, the wheat market does not reflect the increasing demand side of the fundamental equation. 2019 was a year where supplies were at levels that fulfilled global demand. In the latest December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report from the USDA, the agency told the wheat market:

“World ending stocks are raised 1.2 million tons to a record 289.5 million tons. China’s 2019/20 ending stocks are raised 1.8 million tons to 147.5 million and account for 51 percent of the global total.”

Stockpiles of wheat are at record levels, as production more than kept pace with growing global consumption in 2019. However, even in the years where weather event causes lower output, the price has soared. In 2008, the price of CBOT futures rose to a record high at $13.3450, and in 2012, to $9.4725 per bushel. The next time drought or other production issues limit global supplies, the impact on the wheat market is likely to be explosive as it will reveal the underlying demand pressure that's ever-present in the wheat market.

The long-term chart is constructive

The long-term chart in the CBOT wheat futures market reveals that the long-term base price for the grain is rising. The rise of the addressable market when it comes to the global population has put steady upward pressure on prices.

The quarterly chart dating back to the 1960s shows that in the 1960s, the low for a bushel of wheat was $1.195. In the 1970s, the bottom was $1.40, and in the 1980s, it was $2.415. The low dipped to $2.225 in the 1990s, at the start of the decade, and in the 2000s, it rose to $2.32, and in the decade that ends on December 31, it was at $3.595 per bushel. The impact of global demand for wheat shows up in the long-term price trend. As we head into 2020, the price of wheat is around the $5.50 per bushel level. Both price momentum and relative strength are above neutral readings on the long-term chart. Quarterly price volatility at 18.23% is at close to its lowest level since 2007. I view the long-term trend in the wheat market as a sign that we are likely to see higher lows and higher highs over the coming years.

The KCBT-CBOT wheat spread is bearish, but that could be a very bullish factor if a supply issue develops

I like to watch the spread between the KCBT hard red winter wheat and CBOT soft red winter wheat for clues about consumer behavior. Many bread manufacturers in the United States price their wheat requirements with the KCBT futures contract.

The long-term norm for the spread is a 20-30 cents premium for the KCBT hard red winter wheat over the CBOT soft red winter wheat futures. Typically, when the spread rises above the 30 cents premium level for KCBT futures, it indicates that consumers are hedging their requirements. When the premium for KCBT falls or moved to a discount, it's a sign that consumers are purchasing their needs on a hand-to-mouth basis. When the price of wheat rose to highs in 2008 and 2011, the KCBT premium rose to more than $1 per bushel, but those days have faded in the market’s rearview mirror.

The purchasing managers at companies that make bread and bread products never want management to knock on their office door and ask why they purchased the company’s wheat at prices about the current market. Since prices came down following the highs in 2008 and 2011, purchasing managers have avoided hedging, causing the price of KBCT to trade at a significant discount to the price of CBOT wheat. On December 26, the KCBT discount to CBOT March wheat futures stood at 80.75 cents. Earlier in 2019, the discount rose to almost the $1 level.

The price action in the spread tells us that consumers are not hedging price risk in the wheat market and are buying on a need-only basis. While the purchasing behavior has been bearish for the price of wheat, that could change dramatically the next time a shortage develops.

If a drought or other weather event causes supplies to drop and creates a deficit in the wheat market, the consumers return to hedging in droves. The spread between KCBT and CBOT wheat futures could flip from a discount to a significant premium in a heartbeat given the long period of hand-to-mouth purchases. While the price is a significant factor for consumers, availability is the lifeblood of their businesses. Just like a sudden spike in the price of wheat and shortage of the grain can create problems for leaders of governments, it could put a bread manufacturer out of business.

The KCBT-CBOT has been a bearish signal for the price of wheat over the past months and years, but the behavior it represents could be the most bullish challenge facing the wheat market as we move into the new decade next week.

WEAT is the wheat ETF product

The most direct route for a risk position in wheat is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CBOT division of the CME. The Teucrium Wheat ETF product (WEAT) brings wheat trading to standard equity accounts. The product tracks the price of CBOT because it holds a diversified portfolio of futures contracts. The most recent top holdings of WEAT include:

The chart shows that WEAT holds three of the actively traded CBOT wheat futures contracts in equal percentages, which cuts down on the roll risk in contango markets. Contango is a condition where futures prices are progressively higher and reflects either equilibrium or gluts when it comes to the fundamental supply and demand equation.

The most significant price volatility in futures markets tends to be in the nearby contracts. Speculators often flock to the nearby contracts because of the price variance. Therefore, the diversification of the WEAT ETF causes it to underperform the price action in the nearby wheat contract on the upside and outperform when the price declines. WEAT has net assets of $50.8 million, trades an average of 91,876 shares each day, and charges a 1.00% expense ratio.

The price of nearby March CBOT wheat futures rose from $5.1625 on December 12 to a high of $5.5725 on December 17, a rise of 7.94%. The price then corrected to a low of $5.3675 on December 20 and 23, or 3.68%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that over the same period, WEAT rose from $5.43 to $5.80 per share or 6.81% as it underperformed the price action in the March futures on the upside. The ETF fell to a low at $5.65 on December 20, or 2.59%, as it outperformed the wheat futures on the downside.

Wheat is the commodity that feeds the world. As we head into a new decade next week, I expect the trend of higher lows to continue.

