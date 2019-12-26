HealthEquity: Strong Opportunity Ahead

Custodial revenue share which has higher gross margins than other segments is rising in the revenue mix.

HealthEquity's accounts under management have seen a combination of organic and inorganic growth through the acquisition of Wageworks.

Introduction

2019 has been an interesting year for HealthEquity (HQY). Earlier this year, we saw an increase in annual HSA contribution limits. Further, in August, HealthEquity made the $2 Billion acquisition of WageWorks to boost their position in the HSA space.

With Americans increasingly concerned about rising healthcare costs, the HSA industry is well-positioned to grow to address the concern. Customers are increasingly focused on saving for future needs. This brings a previously untapped opportunity to be unlocked - investment revenue. Through this article, I explain my bullish opinion on HealthEquity due to the visibility of increasing custodial revenue and increasing market share.

HealthEquity's Increasing Market Share

According to Devenir's mid-year report, HSA assets surpass $60 billion. With HealthEquity reporting $10.5 billion in assets during their Q3 report, the company has ~17% of the market share in terms of asset size.

Per the Devenir report, there are over 26 million health savings accounts. With HealthEquity reporting 5 million accounts, the company has a 20% market share in terms of no. of accounts. This is a significant improvement since my first article about the company in April - Taking A Look At HealthEquity's Growth Story. At the time (also, prior to the WageWorks acquisition), the company managed 15% of the total HSA accounts.

Business Segments

The following was observed YTD 2019:

88% increase in service revenue

46% increase in custodial revenue

25% increase in interchange revenue

I am excited to see that YTD custodial revenue forms an increased portion of the revenue mix (while interchange revenue forms a reduced portion). Devenir research says there are almost a million accounts choosing to invest their balance.

Custodial revenue comes from the following:

Interest on cash balance Fees on invested assets

In my opinion, YTD 2019 custodial revenue rise is mainly due to fees on invested assets since we have been seeing a drop in interest rates this year. I believe this is great news for long-term investors since custodial revenue has high gross margins (90% - YTD 2019). Since only 4% of the accounts have an investment balance today, this is an untapped opportunity that is gaining momentum.

Of course, increasing custodial revenues means more account holders are saving and investing their HSA balance rather than spending. This has a negative impact on the interchange revenue as seen in the revenue mix. This does not concern me since custodial revenue has strong growth potential as the invested assets grow long term.

I anticipate interchange revenues to grow organically with the integration of WageWorks due to HealthEquity's ability to bundle highly transactional benefits like commuter program as part of their employee benefit program to companies. However, considering the small footprint of the commuter program (WageWorks has a very small number of commuter accounts - 1.1 million commuter per their Q4 conference call in March 2019), I do not anticipate this growth to reflect significantly on the revenue mix.

WageWorks acquisition

In August 2019, HealthEquity acquired WageWorks - a leading provider of FSA, HRA, COBRA, Direct bill, commuter, fitness, and education reimbursement programs. This enables HealthEquity to strengthen their service offering to employers with additional products previously absent in their profile. Taking A Look At HealthEquity's Growth Story explains the long-term benefits for HQY with this acquisition.

Market Opportunity

HealthEquity's market opportunity continues to remain strong as seen in its rising market share. Based on Devenir's market research, a mature HSA market is estimated to have 50-60 million accounts with an asset size between $600 Billion and $1 Trillion.

HealthEquity's market share in HSA accounts and the assets have been projected for the next 3 years based on the HSA industry growth projections by Devenir. The numbers below indicate great potential ahead.

Concerns

FCF Growth

With a CAGR of 46% since 2014, HealthEquity is really strong in generating free cash flow.

However, due to the recent WageWorks acquisition, I am not anticipating any FCF growth in FY2019.

Service Revenue Decline

The HSA market is getting competitive with more providers than before. Investors Business Daily has ranked HealthEquity as the best provider in 2019. Yet, service revenue growth going forward is likely to reduce due to the need to be competitive in the market.

While reduced service revenue growth is a concern, it is most likely to result in more accounts (and more assets under management). This is likely to increase custodial and interchange revenue. However, the shift may not be in synchrony and may cause short-term volatility in the stock.

Conclusion

HSA growth continues to be strong and HealthEquity is a leading provider. The WageWorks acquisition adds strength to the company's core business and offers means to expand into new product offerings in the area of employer provided benefits. The acquisition has also boosted its market share in HSA accounts and assets.

Custodial revenue growth (particularly the investment segment) is a high margin opportunity within the HSA space and is starting to see growth in the year 2019. With HSA account holders trying to save for the future healthcare needs, HealthEquity is well-positioned to outperform its competition. I recommend HQY to long-term investors.

