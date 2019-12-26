Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - New Fresh Annual High For The Benchmark

Another slight increase in the price of the benchmark in one of its last trading weeks for the current year.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions, due to the lack of statistical edge. For me, personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

The benchmark continued its solid performance and reached new high for the current year. The last time discussed resistance level of $87.61 per share was not enough strong to stop the increasing price of the main index. The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) rose by $0.11 per share and finished Friday's session at $87.72 per share. Also, it is important to notice that the main benchmark distributed another regular dividend in December of $0.31 per share. This is the second distribution for this month but in December we are used to observing this phenomenon.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Source: Dividend.com

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a decrease of 0.16 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation of 0.76 points between the two sectors for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you can see, it is 0.87 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Several funds from the sector announced dividends:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) $0.0655 per share.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) $0.1100 per share.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) $0.0203 per share.

MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) $0.0596 per share.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) $0.0950 per share.

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) $0.0675 per share.

Barings Participation Investors (MPV) $0.2700 per share.

New America High Income Fund (HYB) $0.0550 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

A solid year-end performance by the benchmark of the high-yield bonds which reached a new high for the current year. Respectively, we expect to see the same performance by the closed-end funds which invest in such products. Indeed, the prices of most of them finished the week in green territory. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) was the fund that reported the biggest price increase of the week. This CEF managed to increase its price by 2.62% while its net asset value went up by 0.99%.

The Z-score is the statistical tool that I use to follow the discount/premium performance of the funds. Usually, it makes sense to me when it is below -2.00 points and I receive a signal for a potential buying opportunity or when it is above 2.00 points it sends me a message to close my long positions and to consider a short one if the period is favorable. Another situation when the Z-score indicator can catch my eye is when a fund has a very different Z-score from its peers. Currently, in the sector, we do not find so significant statistical edge to review many potential "Long" candidates as the Z-scores are positive.

Source: Cefalpha.com

Yes, now is not the best moment to include such kind of funds to your assets, but if you want to increase the return of your portfolio, the BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) is one of the options which has relatively low Z-score. We do have a yield on the price of 8.40% and yield on the net asset value of 7.63%. The current distribution is $0.0215, and it is paid on a monthly basis. Most of its investments are from "Telecommunication Services" and "Energy" sectors.

Source: CEFdata.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have already covered the topic about the Z-score and how its bell curve looks like. We understood that a fund is expected to trade between a Z-score of -2.00 points and 2.00 points for 95.5% of the time. From my perspective, if there is no fundamental reason behind the high Z-score, I will close my "Long" positions in these funds which have a statistical parameter above 2.00 points. Currently, we do not see any funds which can be named as "heavily overpriced" but we have several which have relatively high Z-scores compared to their peers.

Over the past months, BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) increased its price due to the decision of the management team to increase its monthly dividend from $0.0720 to $0.0779 per share. However, even with this increase, the current yield of the fund is not superior to most of its peers but the spread between its discount and the discount of its peers has narrowed.

Source: CEFdata.com

From my perspective, MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a very good example of a fund that can bring troubles to its holders if the management team decides to decrease its dividend. I am highlighting this fact because its earning/coverage ratio continues to be below the important zone of 100%. Therefore, I recommend excluding long positions in this fund at such high prices.

Source: CEFdata.com

Source: CEFdata.com

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 0.67 points. On a weekly basis, we find an increase of 0.07 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December 2018, we had -3.43 points average Z-score and, now, it is slightly below 1.00 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

If you are seeking new potential "Buys" for your portfolio, probably, you may find it reasonable to start from this table. Yes, we still cannot talk about a significant statistical edge, but the discounts in the sector remain attractive.

On a third position of the table, we find Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX). The fund seems a good combination of yield on price, yield on net asset value, chance to buy it at a discount and opportunity to materialize the potential increase of its price. I cannot say that we can use the statistical edge at that moment, but most of the closed-end funds from the sector offer almost the same Z-score.

Source: CEFdata.com

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with ratings of "BB" and "B." The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 77.75% of the assets are located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that "Energy" and "Communications" sectors have the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -5.24%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -5.39%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) and Barings Participation Investors are one of the closed-end funds which are traded at the highest premiums. The solid past performance is one of the main reasons why market participants pay such prices for them. No doubt, these funds are very quality but for me, the price of MPV is traded at a very high spread to its net asset value and I would not buy it at these price levels. Therefore, if you want to include some of the funds sponsored by Babson Capital Management LLC to your portfolio I will recommend taking a look at MCI that is traded at a lower premium and offers a higher current yield.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 5.69% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) and BGH continue to be the CEFs which have a current yield of more than 10.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.39%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.95%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have only one fund which is not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.70%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful when the situation in the market seems unstable, and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds and CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on December 22, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At Trade With Beta, we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CIF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.