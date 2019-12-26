Jazz Pharmaceuticals: Uncertain Sales Outlook Is Not Music To Investors' Ears

Investment Thesis

Notwithstanding the impressive sales growth and superior margins over the years, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has risen only ~22% this year, compared to ~25% gain in the NASDAQ Biotechnology index. The market-leading position of its major revenue contributor, Xyrem® is under threat as generics and low-cost options enter the lucrative market for narcolepsy therapy. Despite the over-the-top earnings guidance, another critical revenue component, Erwinaze®, is facing a supply shortage.

Therefore, the overall revenue growth is already slowing, while Jazz widens its narcolepsy portfolio to soften the impact of competition. With no earnings guidance for new products, a bullish sales forecast in the near-term is unlikely amid pending FDA approvals. The attempts to diversify the drug portfolio continue as low gearing and strong balance sheet support the future late-stage trials and commercialization. With the benefits of those likely to accrue only in the long term, holding the stock is the best strategy even though the unfavorable near-term sales forecast indicates a modest overvaluation of the stock.

Top Revenue Generator Faces Competition

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, based in Dublin, Ireland, has five commercialized products in its portfolio, with two of them targeting neurological disorders. The U.S., its largest market, made up ~91% of the total revenue on average from 2016 to 2018, while Xyrem (sodium oxybate), its biggest revenue generator, contributed nearly three-quarters of the net product sales.

The drug is the only FDA-approved (the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) therapy for both cataplexy and EDS (excessive daytime sleepiness) in narcolepsy, which is prevalent in nearly 200K individuals in the U.S. and ~3M globally. EDS is the primary symptom of narcolepsy, while cataplexy, the sudden loss of muscle tone due to strong emotions, is present in 50-60% of the patient population. However, according to the company, as much as 70% of the narcolepsy patients suffer from cataplexy, and only 20% of those cases have been diagnosed. Xyrem, considered as a first-line therapy in narcolepsy with cataplexy, has Sodium Oxybate as its API (active pharmacological ingredient). First approved for adult narcolepsy patients in 2002, the drug’s applicability extended in October 2018 when FDA authorized it for pediatric patients. Administered twice nightly, the drug is a controlled substance in the U.S. with restrictions imposed on its manufacturing and distribution.

Rivals are Cheaper and More Patient-Friendly

Xyrem’s contribution to net product sales increased from ~65% in 2012 to ~80% by the third quarter of 2019 (Q3 2019), with its sales expanding nearly fourfold over the period. The exponential sales growth and superior margins have enticed competition, threatening the company’s market supremacy. The generic versions of the drug could make the market entry as early as 2023. Meanwhile, WAKIX® (Pitolisant) from Harmony Biosciences LLC obtained FDA approval in August 2019 for the treatment of EDS in adult narcolepsy patients. The drug identified as the only non-scheduled treatment for the indication was due for commercialization in Q4 2019. A selective histamine 3 (H₃) receptor antagonist/inverse agonist administered once daily, WAKIX, unlike Xyrem, is not a controlled substance. With an annual price tag of ~$138K compared to ~$143K of Xyrem, it is a cheaper treatment option. Already marketed in Europe, the drug could significantly erode Xyrem’s leading position in the narcolepsy market, valued at ~$1.5B in seven major markets as of 2018.

Another potential entrant, FT218 of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL), is currently undergoing a phase 3 trial for both EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy. The once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate has already obtained the orphan drug designation from the FDA. Furthermore, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) announced in December that its narcolepsy therapy AXS-12 met the primary endpoint in a phase 2 trial. The norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor is set to undergo the phase 3 trial next year.

Jazz Reacts to the Looming Threat

Amid the perceived threats to its market leadership, Jazz is widening its drug portfolio for narcolepsy. Sunosi® (Solriamfetol) launched by the company in Q3 2019 improves wakefulness in EDS due to narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea. Affecting 14% of males and 5% of females, sleep apnea is a widely-prevalent disorder with EDS as its main symptom. Designated as a controlled substance in the U.S., the once-daily treatment costs ~$8K annually, and the company has already sought the marketing approval in the EU. Furthermore, Jazz’s pipeline includes JZP-258, an Oxybate targeting EDS due to narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia in adults. On the back of positive top-line data in March 2019, the company plans to file an NDA (New Drug Application) in early 2020 under the priority review. Containing 92% less sodium than Xyrem, therefore, benefiting the cardiovascular patients who make up 70-80% of narcolepsy patients, the analysts expect the company to price the drug at a slight premium to Xyrem with potential commercialization expected in the second half of 2020 (2H 2020). Meanwhile, a pre-clinical study is in progress for a once-nightly formulation of Oxybate.

Supply Constraints for Erwinaze

Making up ~12% of net product sales from 2016 to 2018, the next biggest contributor to the top-line is Erwinaze, a component of ALL chemotherapy (acute lymphoblastic leukemia) for patients with hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived asparaginase. In-licensed from PBL (Porton Biopharma Limited), its only supplier for the drug, Jazz has worldwide commercial rights for Erwinaze. Just last week, Pharma Mar, S.A. granted the company the exclusive U.S. rights for Lurbinectedin with royalties reaching up to 30% of net sales. Pharma Mar has filed an NDA for the drug for relapsed small cell lung cancer expecting commercialization in H2 2020. With a response rate of 35% for the indication, Lurbinectedin stands superior in efficacy to Opdivo and Keytruda, the two rival products already in the market.

Overall Revenue Growth Slows

Slowing to ~18% YoY (year-over-year) growth in 2018 from ~50% YoY growth in 2013, Xyrem sales growth has decelerated ahead of the sales rivalry. Backed by two price increases and steady growth in the average number of active Xyrem patients, its sales growth has remained steady in the first nine months of the year, with volumes increasing 6% YoY for the period. However, the supplier bottlenecks have resulted in declining sales of Erwinaze, with its LTM revenue decline (last twelve months) averaging ~26% YoY for the past two quarters. The impact has slowed the overall revenue growth, with the revenue for LTM period expanding at ~11% YoY as of Q3 2019 from ~17% in 2018 year-end.

FDA Approvals to Counter the Sinking Revenue Growth

WAKIX, The first and only narcolepsy treatment, not scheduled as a controlled substance by DEA (the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration), will have a pricing advantage due to its lower distribution costs. As a result, the pricing pressure for Xyrem will rise in the months ahead as WAKIX, with its once-daily dosing, brings more convenience to patients. The long-term outlook for Xyrem remains uncertain as two more drug candidates are vying for the lucrative narcolepsy market. Even worse, the company expects further disruption to Erwinaze going forward, while the license agreement with PBL is scheduled to expire by the end of 2020.

However, the sales headwinds could be transient if the company successfully negates the impact of competition. Sunosi, with its lower cost, could be the physician’s first option in treating EDS before trying more expensive proprietary medications. Only launched in the last quarter, the next earnings call will shed more light on its market penetration. In the near term, JZP-258, with its cardiovascular benefits, could further broaden the target market if approved by FDA while once nightly formulation of Oxybate, subject to trial success, could become a direct competitor to WAKIX and FT218 in the long run.

The recent steps taken by Jazz to reduce the dependence on its narcolepsy vertical is noteworthy, even though the benefits will take time to accrue. Lurbinectedin, subject to the U.S. marketing approval next year, should further broaden the hematology/ oncology portfolio while JZP-385, a potential treatment for essential tremor, should diversify the neurology segment. The essential tremor is the commonest movement disorder affecting nearly 3% of the population, and the company has planned a phase 2b trial for the drug, added to the portfolio following the acquisition of Cavion, Inc. last August.

Uncertain Sales Outlook

Standing below the lower end of the management guidance, our sales forecast of ~$2.0B for 2019 implies ~9% YoY growth, a sharp slowdown from ~17% YoY growth recorded in 2018. For comparisons and forecasts of each revenue component, we have considered the mid-point of the management guidance as necessary. We estimate the Xyrem sales for 2019 to be in line with the management forecast suggesting a 15% YoY sales growth, compared to ~18% YoY growth in 2018.

Surprisingly, the company in its guidance has implied the sales of Erwinaze to grow at ~126% YoY in Q4 2019, forecasting ~$160M - ~$195M of annual net sales for the drug. The estimate seems unconvincing, particularly given the supply disruptions, which has resulted in sales declines in the past two quarters. On account of declining Erwinaze sales, our forecast assumes a ~9% YoY decline in other product sales, equal to their average LTM YoY revenue decline in the previous two quarters.

Source: The Author; Data from company earnings releases

In light of the competition, we expect further pressure on Xyrem sales in 2020, slowing itsrevenue growth further to ~12% YoY. We believe the net sales from other products to recover in 2020 with a growth of ~3% YoY, with Sunosi backed by JZP-258 and Lurbinectedin subject to FDA approval offsetting the supply constraints of Erwinaze. Therefore, our forecasts suggest the total revenue to reach ~$2.3B in 2020 with a YoY growth of ~10%.

Pricing Pressure to Narrow Margins

Jazz’s gross margins averaging ~93% from 2016 to 2018, has been the envy of potential market entrants. Despite the looming competition, the margins continue to remain steady, reaching ~94% in the first nine months of the year driven by the two price hikes for Xyrem, as mentioned earlier. However, the new entrants will keep prices in check and margins under pressure. Unless Xyrem sustains its premium pricing given the claims made by experts of its higher therapeutic efficacy, WAKIX, with its cost advantage, will pressure Jazz’s overall margins.

Strong Liquidity to Power Pipeline Diversification

However, Jazz remains solid in terms of liquidity, with ~$1.1B of cash and equivalents in addition to an undrawn credit facility worth ~$1.6B. Notwithstanding the ~$253M of cash spent upfront on Pharma Mar deal and the acquisition of Cavion this year, the company has managed to keep the net debt to EBITDA ratio low. Therefore, more borrowings will be an option for the company as late-stage clinical trials and commercialization of drugs drive the cash requirements higher.

Uncertain Sales Outlook Demands a Hold Strategy

The insider selling of the company has reached its highest level since Q3 2018 and our near term valuation of the stock doesn’t paint a rosy picture either mainly due to its current sales headwinds. Assuming the diluted number of shares outstanding remain constant from Q3 2019, the above revenue forecast for 2019 and 2020 along with the current consensus price to sales multiples suggest a fair value of ~$146.11 and ~$145.38 for the stock, a downside of ~4.7% and ~5.1%, respectively. However, the long-term outlook could vary as pipeline diversification and the potential commercialization of two more drug candidates in 2020 weather the sales headwinds in the long term.

Conclusion

The competition is rising in the narcolepsy market, threatening the dominance of Xyrem, the major revenue generator of Jazz. A newly-launched low-cost rival could slow its hitherto-unchallenged sales growth and narrow the margins. In response, Jazz is widening its portfolio to soften the immediate sales impact even though the lack of sales guidance and the uncertain FDA approvals make a bullish sales forecast untenable. The long-term sales outlook, however, could vary as the company attempts to diversify its revenue base. Therefore, despite the modest overvaluation based largely on the near-term sales outlook, it’s wise to hold the stock.

