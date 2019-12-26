Not So Common Fixed-Income Preview

In this article, I'll review the less popular fixed-income securities, sorted into several categories: floored preferred stocks, third parties, trust preferred stocks, and the preferred units, including those with K-1. This makes a total of 87 securities, 49 of which are part of the largest primary exchange-traded fixed-income ETF: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF).

As we can see in the chart below, despite the fact that just 11% of PFF's market capitalization consists of the aforementioned securities, which also corresponds to 11% of the fund's holdings, we are talking around $1.7B in general. As for the third-party trust securities, they are not part of any of the top 5 fixed-income ETF holdings (PFF, PGF, PGX, PSK, and VRP).

Now, that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), has bounced again at the current rate of 1.92% from a rate of 1.70% on the first trading day of December, mainly due to the stronger than expected jobs report on the first Friday. The last month's non-farm payrolls up 266,000 versus 186,000 expected and the unemployment rate decline of 3.5% moved the U.S. treasuries lower. It is also essential that the U.S. and China will sign a "phase one" trade deal in January, moving all equity markets higher, as a risk-on, to a new all-time high, and put extra pressure on the U.S. Treasuries. The fixed-income securities, in turn, started the first day of the month with tangible selling, before bouncing back driven by the bullish equity markets, with PFF having a 2% gain for several days and again moving close to its 1-year high.

The Review

1. Floating Rate Preferred Stocks

This group of preferred stocks pays a higher spread above LIBOR and sets a minimum nominal yield. Their current yield is their yield to worst, and if they trade below their redemption price, they have some extra value in their sleeping long-term call option on the LIBOR. Currently, almost all of the $25 par floating rate preferred stocks pay a fixed dividend because LIBOR is still too low to trigger their floating nature (the current 3-month LIBOR continues to be below the 2% barrier, at a rate of 1.90800%). The only exception is SLMBP, as unlike most of the "floored" securities, it does not have a minimum nominal yield, and the falling of the LIBOR immediately means lowering the distribution rate. Here, you can see their current yields and at what percentage of par they trade:

Here is the full list:

The big risk with these securities is that they are the lowest nominal yielders. The security with the highest current yield is WTREP, a recently listed fixed-to-floating preferred stock, issued 5 years ago, that passed its call date now (the company had redeemed around 76% of all outstanding preferred shares on August 1, 2019) meaning it is so-called "floored" security now. Currently, maybe the most appetizing of the group is SLMBP with its 6.65% qualified current yield and a solid potential capital gain (after all it is trading at 54% of PAR!), as it has been under selling pressure over months. It has even fallen below 50% of its par value before it made a $10 gain from its November low. This makes SLMBP the preferred stock that has the best one-month change. Still, despite the quite big uptick, it is only $1.6 up for the last 30 days.

How have they moved for the last month?

For a clearer view, I've excluded USB-A as it has a par value of $1,000.

2. Third Parties ("TRuPS")

The Third Party Trust Preferred Securities - TRuPS - are actually debt instruments masquerading as a stock. A company creates a trust and issues a bond to that trust. The trust then issues TRuPS to the public, backed by the interest income the trust receives from the bond.

2.1 Floating

The only good thing about these is that they are term securities and will eventually go to their par value after 14 years (GJO after 10).

2.2 Fixed

The in-depth problems of J. C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) are keeping its securities almost with no change for another month, and there is no perspective for improvement. The following price chart shows that no matter the common stock spikes up and down, the third parties remained indifferent. This also can be explained by the fact that according to Barron's, the market is pricing a 96% chance JCP will default within five years. Source: Tradingview.com

2.3 The full list:

How have they moved for the last month?

PYT and GYC are the biggest winners in the group with $2.20 and $2.30 gain for a month, moving closer to their par value, after the announcements about the GYB and GJV redemptions.

3. Trust Preferred Stocks (also known as hybrid securities)

The difference between the ordinary preferred stocks and the trust preferred stocks is that the latter offers a company the advantage of paying tax-deductible interest on the debt securities of the trust while they are somehow able to ignore the existence of the trust's debt on their balance sheet. Another important thing here is that the trust preferred's debentures generally rank senior to the company's traditional preferred stocks.

3.1 Call Risk, YTC < 0

3.2 No call risk:

3.3 The full list:

How have they moved for the last month?

4. Preferred Units

4.1 Fixed rate

The list:

4.2 Fixed-to-Floating

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

The full list:

4.3 Floating-to-Fixed

Also, there is one issue that currently pays a floating dividend rate, and after 5.5 years, if it does not get redeemed, it will pay a fixed dividend rate: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Series C Floating-to-Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Convertible Preferred Units (LMRKN).

LMRKN pays a floating dividend rate of the 3-month LIBOR rate plus 4.698% and has a minimum protection clause of 7%. With the current rate of the 3-month LIBOR, its current nominal yield is at its minimum rate of 7.00%. With the price of $26.27, this means it has a current yield of 6.66% and a yield-to-call of 6.06%.

4.4 K-1 Only (including the preferred stocks)

The chart below contains all preferred units and stocks with Schedule K-1 with non-suspended distribution by their yield-to-call and current yield.

Furthermore, for a better idea, SPLP.PA is also excluded from this chart because of its 115% yield-to-call.

4.5 One-month change

5. Ex-Dividend Dates For The Next Month:

Which of the aforementioned securities are ex-dividend until the end of January 2020? The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor that practices the dividend capture strategy.

6. A Look At The Most Recent Redemption:

There are two third parties called for redemption at the beginning of December:

Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities Inc 7.00% STRATS (Fixed Rate Structured Repackaged Asset-Backed Trust Securities) Callable Class A-1 Certificates, Series 2006-4, STRATS Trust for News Corp (GJV):

...and

Corporate Asset Backed Corp., CABCO Series 2004-101 Trust (Goldman Sachs Capital I), Floating Rate Callable Certificates:

Also, there is one issue, which redemption was announced on November 19, 2019, and will occur on December 30, 2019: Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust V, 8.05% Trust Preferred Securities (DKT):

7. A Look At The Most Recent IPO

Still, there is only one recently issued series of preferred units for the past few months: Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 6.375% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units Series 2 (BPYPO):

Conclusion

This is what our small world of not so common fixed income securities looks like a week before New Year. After a slight correction at the beginning of December, the fixed-income securities quickly returned to the path of buying with PFF having a 2% gain of several days very rapidly. As expected, the Fed kept the fund's rate last week during the two-day FOMC meeting and signaled that it will keep interest rates steady for a while.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 12/23/2019 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

