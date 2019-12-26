Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Slight Decrease For The Sector

Most of the funds from the sector are still trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions, as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities that are trading at high discounts.

The Benchmark

A slight decrease in the prices of the municipal bonds and the net asset values of the closed-end funds which invest in them. The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) left in a red territory by $0.37 and finished Friday's session at $113.78 per share. Of course, it is important to mention that a part of this decrease was because of the second paid regular distribution of $0.22 per share.

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for municipal bond CEFs.

The News

Many of the CEFs from the area announced their dividends:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) $0.0458 per share.

DTF Tax-Free Income (DTF) $0.0400 per share.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBH) $0.0624 per share.

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) $0.0393 per share.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBW) $0.0448 per share.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) $0.0446 per share.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) $0.0390 per share.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) $0.0366 per share.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) $0.0433 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

2. Biggest price increase

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Over the past week, we saw a slight decrease in the net asset values of the closed-end funds which invest in municipal bonds. The prices of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV), BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK), and PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) fell more than 2.00% and were the worst price performers of the past week. On the other hand, the price of BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (MNE) skyrocketed after the news for an approved merger.

As you know, the Z-score shows us how many times the current discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. If the Z-score is negative, we can talk about a statistical edge to buy the funds. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund (MZA) is the leader of the ranking with its Z-score of -1.57 points. If you want to invest in Arizona, this fund is a great opportunity for you because 96.30% of the assets in its portfolio are from this state.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

I consider as positive the fact that its earnings/coverage ratio is above 100% and it's UNII/share balance is positive. Both of these metrics are important for the dividend and more specifically for its maintenance. The current yield is 3.82% and the yield on the net asset value is 3.48%.

Source: CEFData.com

2. Highest Z-Score

A fund is expected to trade between a Z-score of -2.00 points and 2.00 points for 95.5% of the time. So, when we see outliers, maybe there is temporary mispricing. In our case, we have plenty of closed-end funds traded above 2.00 points. Of course, the statistics are a powerful tool, but we should take into consideration other factors as well. For example, the changes in the fundamental environment and, more specifically, the changes in the interest rates and treasury yields. Over the past year, we saw several decreases in the rates from the central bank of the United States, so it seems somehow justified to see high Z-scores from most of the CEFs. However, I do not recommend to include to your portfolio these funds which have relatively high Z-score.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 0.81 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 0.70 points.

3. Biggest Discount

Still, many of the funds are traded at a discount of more than 11.00%. Very quick research will show us that most of them are state-specific. The national Munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

The BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) is on the first position after the recently announced dividend cut in June from $0.0530 to $0.0460 per share. For me, it was a surprise to understand that the decision of the management team because the earnings/coverage ratio of the fund was around 100% and it seemed like it does not have any issues with the distribution of the dividend.

Source: CEFData.com

A brief check of the portfolio shows that 97.74 of the investments are by issuers located in Pennsylvania and 41.91% of the assets are labeled as "A" rating. The current yield of MPA is 3.92%, while the yield on the net asset value is 3.46%. Despite the decreased dividend, MPA yield continues to be competitive for the sector.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

4. Highest Premium

Although we saw a dividend cut for several PIMCO funds in April, the funds from this sponsor continue to be the ones that are traded at the highest premium. The trust in the management team and the good past results are couple of the main reasons why the market participants want to have them even at a price higher than the net asset value.

My simple recommendation here is to stay away from long positions in closed-end funds which are traded at a high premium or relatively high Z-score. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) is a very good example of what I am talking about. No doubt, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) is another fund that should be avoided.

Source: CEFData.com

The average discount/premium of the sector is -4.23%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and the net asset values of the funds was -4.50%

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are treated differently. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 4.87%.

The Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) is an interesting fund which can be reviewed as a potential "Long" candidate. Its Z-score is 0.61 points and it is traded at a slight premium, but the fund has one of the highest current yields in the sector and one of the highest returns on net asset value for the past decade. These positive facts are accompanied by an earnings/coverage ratio of 101.34% and a UNII/share balance of $0.0550.

Source: CEFData.com

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 4.08%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.92%.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

The average effective leverage of the sector is 33.1%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Three funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades that you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on December 22, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

