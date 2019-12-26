Paychex: Solid Performance And Continued Strong Setup For 2020

Finally, this is first and foremost a capital return story, with one of the highest dividend yields in the payments industry.

Company Description

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a provider of human capital management (“HCM”) solutions for payroll, benefits, and human resource insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses, with an outreach to nearly 700,000 clients. The company offers a wide array of services: from payroll processing and tax administration to regulatory compliance and HR solutions.

Valuation

The payroll processing space is fairly small, with ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) being the only other major competitor. We keep in mind our current P/E multiple (on 2020 earnings) of 32x for ADP when we conduct the valuation for Paychex, in addition to applying a 2x premium due to incremental top-line tailwinds. When we apply the resulting multiple of ~34x to our 2020 EPS estimate of $2.96 (up from $2.92), we reach our target price of $99.

Solid Quarterly Performance:

Oasis continues to deliver! The largest acquisition in PAYX history, Oasis continues to drive the PEO outperformance, despite some integration issues and possible revenue pressures in the short run. However, Oasis is so significant for Paychex that we don't focus on synergistic headwinds at present and are not even commenting on the inorganic growth. Rather, we already focus on late 2020, when Oasis anniversaries and drives consistent organic upside for the top line.

It's not only Oasis, however: During the quarter, PEO and Insurance Services also saw decent growth from the worksite employees served, as well as from increased number of Health and Benefits insurance applicants. Oasis is a big deal, but the organic growth story (pertinent to the recent quarter) was also solid.

Insurance Services segment to moderate: We expect this business to slow down, but not as much as anticipated by management (most likely 14% Y/Y, versus 10% Y/Y, in the coming two quarters). Possible deceleration is mainly due to lower workers’ compensation insurance rates, although we believe that this may have been a temporary 2019 scenario that is unlikely to spill down into 2020. Further, we understand management's intent to be conservative.

Management Solutions vertical remains robust: It is our understanding that the Management Solutions growth will remain around 5% Y/Y in the near term, as revenue growth per client (arguably, one of the most important metrics) is improving, possibly due to pricing increases.

Low teens growth in operating income is sustainable, in our view: With operating income rising approximately 11% Y/Y during the quarter, growing from $307 MM during the quarter a year ago to $342 MM, we believe that the low teens growth range (10%-12.5%) should be manageable over the next several quarters. The company updated its guidance (see the presentation from 12/18/2019) by noting that operating income as percent of total revenue shall remain at 36% in FY20. At the same time, we believe that PEO direct insurance costs will be more favorable than during the last two quarters, which translates into a low teens growth range for the operating income, slightly above than implied by guidance.

Overall rosy picture for the industry: As we attested before, the overall payroll industry trends continue to support the Paychex story, particularly as long as the unemployment rate remains under 5%. Given the current macroeconomic situation in the United States, we expect such traction to continue at least through 2021, possibly longer.

It's a capital return story, after all: We have stated before that for some investors PAYX is similar to a bond, given the attractive yield of ~3%. We expect this yield traction to remain and slowly grow. Furthermore, we believe that share buybacks will be robust as well.

Risks to Our Thesis

We see the following four core risks to our thesis.

Regulatory: As ironic as it sounds but less regulation is actually a headwind for Paychex since they stand to profit from a more complex regulatory environment. Taxation: A roll-back of recently passed taxes may be detrimental to small businesses, which are PAYX’s core clients. Macro: Similarly, continued macro pressures, whether in the United States or as spillover effects from Europe, could reduce the number of Paychex’s clients. Technology: With a number of technology issues in the past, PAYX remains more vulnerable to hacking than its core competitor, ADP, as the cybersecurity risks rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.