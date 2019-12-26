Tonelson: America First Is The Way Forward

He believes in “America First” as an economic policy position, but says the way it is currently being implemented is not helping restore the U.S. manufacturing sector or better meet.

“America First” as an economic policy position predates the Trump administration, and it is one that, if done correctly, could help restore the U.S. manufacturing sector and better meet longer-term American economic and geo-strategic goals, Alan Tonelson, founder of public policy blog Realitycheck, told Ed Harrison in a recent interview with Real Vision.

Tonelson said that during the early post-World War II decades, when the United States was so predominant it didn't have to think actively about preserving its status in the world economy, looking at its economy as a medium of exchange it could sacrifice to achieve larger institutional and foreign policy goals was an arguably acceptable and sensible strategy.

However, Tonelson said that period came to an end in the 1970s, 1980s, when the sacrifices made began to cut very deeply into the country's wealth and strength, and that a return to an America First strategy may be in order.

“Even advocates of the status quo should be worried about this because an approach of regularly extending these favors and concessions couldn't last, could not outlive the country's actual capacity to extend them,” he said. “You couldn't grant favors past the point where you had favors to grant in the first place.”

Tonelson goes on to discuss China, isolationism, the Middle East and ISIS, immigration, foreign policy, Russia and Ukraine, and what the rise of economic nationalism could mean for the financial markets and the global economy in the remainder of the interview.

