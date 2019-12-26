The U.S. Economy Is Heating Up

The U.S. consumer, which is the most substantial part of the economy, is doing incredibly well – and spending plenty.

History has demonstrated time and again the inherent resilience and recuperative powers of the American economy. - Ben Bernanke

While 2018 was defined by rising rates, a stock market crash, and trade wars, 2019 was characterized by uncertainty. While bears were active during trade war meltdowns, bulls were hyperactive when there appeared more clarity. At the end of the year, we have had plenty of progress made, and the American economy is on a stable footing. The Federal Reserve executed a sharp pivot to further the rally, and any self-inflicted harm to the economy made from escalations in trade uncertainty appears to be contained, for now.

The prior factors are why we are getting new stock market highs every other day, a trend that is likely to continue. While we look forward to 2020, we find ourselves with a big question to ask, yet again. Will it continue to get better in the economy, along with the stock market? Or will this historic economic expansion come to an end? We tend to side with the former, expansionary 2020 thesis.

The best way to get a quick reading is to look at the most significant part of the U.S. economy - the consumer. Consumer spending, specifically, makes up 68% of the U.S. economy. So while market pundits are worried about manufacturing slowing, you have to remember that this economic machine isn't driven by manufacturing anymore. It is driven by you and me, buying things, and the ripple effect that has on the economy. "U.S. household spending, a key driver of the economy, rose in November, along with higher income and more positive views of the economy" the Wall Street Journal notes, updating that spending was up 2.4% from a year earlier.

A more significant point may be that sentiment is improving as well, alongside the easing of trade tensions. Consumer sentiment, as measured by the University of Michigan, rose to 99.3 in December up from 96.8 in November, even with President Trump being impeached in the House of Representatives (it is probably because the Senate looks likely to acquit him). With U.S. wage growth finally rising at a decent clip and the unemployment rate at a 50-year low, the overall consumer is set up for a darling 2020.

So what is in store for the holiday-shortened week? On Monday, we will get the durable-goods orders for November, which economists are pegging at 1.2% growth. This week will be one to watch, as business investment may be increasing more now that we are on the edge of a phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China. We will also get the November sales of newly built homes, which we are hoping to see beat expectations of a 0.4% fall from the prior month. The most significant economic report will likely come from overseas on Thursday, with Japan reporting their industrial output, jobless rate, and retail sales for November.

In Summary

Where does this leave us? In a pretty good spot. 2020 should be the year of re-inflation, higher bond yields, a stronger global economy that might have a chance for some coordinated growth, and uncertainties being lifted. In 2018 we had the Fed hiking rates, Trump battling with China, and the U.K. coming to grips with what to do next with Brexit. In 2019 we have a phase one deal, a 2020 election cycle boost, a majority government to lead the U.K. through its Brexit process, and uncertainties being lifted day by day. Not everything is rosy, but on the whole, we are in a pretty good place. In terms of what sectors we favor in the stock market, we would prefer a tilt to growth technology investments (Technology Select ETF XLK).

Still, as I noted on the Lead-Lag report last week, financials are looking very attractive at this time with the yield spread getting larger (Financial Select ETF XLF) and inflation set to increase this year. Emerging markets are also set up nicely for 2020 (iShares Emerging Markets ETF EEM), with the dollar looking more likely to fall from overbought territory. Take some money off the table if you must rebalance, but I think there is more upside from these levels.

