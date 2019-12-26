Adobe: Rising To The Clouds

I think true success is intrinsic... It's love. It's kindness. It's community. - Tom Shadyac

Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), known for products like Photoshop and Acrobat, joined a list of a handful of stocks that hit a fresh record high in the previous week. For those who follow the performance of the company on a regular basis, a new all-time high doesn't come as a surprise.

In essence, Adobe has benefited immensely from the decision to turn its focus from packaged software to the cloud business. A six-year transformation is reaping the benefits for its CEO Shantanu Narayen, who was included in the list of the 10 best CEOs in America in 2019 by Glassdoor.

A week ago, Adobe reported better-than-expected results for the fiscal fourth quarter. The California-based company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 a share, slightly better than the expected $2.26 a share. Furthermore, revenue came in at $2.99 billion, the number which exceeded the $2.97 billion expected from the market.

Creative Cloud business is growing at a rapid pace as the company cements its place as the leading brand when it comes to making and editing creative content. In addition to Document Cloud and Experience Cloud businesses, Adobe has created a set of rapidly growing businesses with an immense potential.

"We're attracting new customers with over 50% of our cumulative subscribers being new to our Creative Cloud franchise," said CEO Narayen.

The current rise in shares price has seen Adobe become the third most valuable U.S. business software company, lagging behind Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) only. This can be explained with two main advantages compared to the rest of the playing field: subscription model and network.

Instead of selling expensive software packages and licenses as it used to do in the past, Adobe has moved to regularly updated software with new features. Moreover, its products and services are widely used in fundamental fields, such as education, which limits customers from switching to different suppliers due to networking opportunities.

As I mentioned in the Lead-Lag Report, the US stock market is well-positioned to continue rising in 2020. If the company's forward guidelines materialize, Adobe will report $13.15 billion in revenue for the fiscal 2020, a rise of 18% from $11.17 billion in 2019.

Technically, the price action stopped at the confluence of resistance of 127.2% Fibonacci extension and the ascending trend line (the black line in the chart) that connects higher highs, near the $330 handle. If it rotates lower, the previous all-time high of $313 is well-positioned to offer a decent supply.

On the upside, the $330 handle will continue to act as a strong resistance given that the price action already reacted at this level. If broken, the next resistance, in the context of $161.8% Fibonacci extension sits just below the $350 mark.

Summary

Adobe is one of the few major companies that managed to transform itself from the world of desktop and licensed software to cloud and subscriptions. As far as business transformation is concerned, only Microsoft can compare to a certain extent.

The aforementioned transformation has put the company in a great position going forward in the fast-growing industry. Following the fresh all-time high set in the previous week, Adobe's stock is certainly not cheap. Buying at an all-time high is tough at times, however, its business model makes shares of Adobe a strong buy on dips.

