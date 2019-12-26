Time To Rotate Out Of Junk Bonds

The first signs of stress are appearing in the caverns of U.S. corporate credit.

Corporate leverage is the highest in nearly 28 years, while $468 billion in new monies has flowed into bond funds, the highest total since 2001.

Two of the largest high-yield bond funds have made radically different bets resulting in a big gap in performance.

As a follow up to my article The U.S. Debt Bubble in five charts, let’s examine where stress may be occurring in U.S. credit markets, and implications for shareholders of two of the largest junk bond funds.

Investors Demand More Yield in the Junkiest of Credits

In a year where both stocks and most risk assets have produced extraordinary returns, it would likely be a safe bet to assume all segments within high-yield or junk bonds would follow equities to all-time highs. Or in the case of bonds, to new lows in credit spreads. However, the junkiest of junk debt, CCC credits and below, spreads have widened to 3-year highs, increasing 400 basis points or 60% just since October 2018, when spreads bottomed. What’s puzzling is B-rated spreads are only marginally higher, and BB-rated spreads have actually narrowed in that same 14-month time period.

Exhibit 1: High Yield Credit Spreads (BB, B, CCC-rated)

(Okada) / Data: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis / As of 12.12.2019

So, is this indicator of increasing risk in the lowest tier of junk telling us more?

Swelling corporate leverage combined with investors’ insatiable quest for yield has exposed the U.S. economy to a deeper downturn in the event of a credit contraction

According to the IMF, rising corporate debt, weaker economic fundamentals, and higher economic uncertainty all imply credit spreads should be wider with the largest misalignments being in speculative, high-yield debt in the United States (Chart 1). Moreover, they conclude a rising share of speculative-grade bonds is generally considered a good leading indicator of future corporate sector distress.

Morgan Stanley recently concluded that 39% of the high-yield market would have an implied rating of speculative (Ba and below) when based on leverage alone, leaving investors and corporations alike teetering on a rather skewed risk/return profile. (Exhibit 2)

Keep in mind, corporate debt to GDP has ballooned to a new all-time high of nearly $10 trillion, or 47% of GDP, while BlackRock has warned that corporate leverage is the highest since 1992 with BBB credits being the most vulnerable to a downgrade (and a potential spike in credit spreads) during the next recession.

Widening spreads in the most speculative grade credits is providing a useful and leading indicator, and highlighting the beginnings of stress in corporate credit, and a timely opportunity to reallocate junk and overall bond allocations.

Exhibit 2: U.S. Corporate Bonds, Implied Ratings Based On Leverage (%)

(Okada) / Data: Morgan Stanley, DoubleLine / As of 10.31.2019

Chasing Yields In Highly Speculative Debt Has Resulted In Lagging Performance Within The Top-tier of Active Management

Let’s examine the largest actively managed junk bond fund, American Funds High Yield Trust (AHITX), against its largest index-based counterpart, Vanguard’s High Yield Corporate Fund (VWEHX).

Exhibit 3: Various Metrics (AHITX & VWEHX)

Fund Name / Ticker American Funds High Yield (AHITX) Vanguard High Yield (VWEHX) AUM $16.7 billion $26.2 billion SEC Yield 5.21% 4.41% Duration 2.4 3.0 Yield/Duration (Sherman Ratio) 2.17 1.47 Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.23% BB-rated 18.7% 49.1% B-rated 43.2% 32.1% CCC-rated & below, incl. Not Rated 26.9% 5.5% Total Return (10.1.2018 - 12.13.2019) 5.03% 10.06% Total Return (1.2.2018 - 10.1.2019) 3.23% 1.66% Total Return (YTD) 10.32% 15.09%

(Okada) / Data: Morningstar / As of 12.13.2019

American Fund’s portfolio managers have positioned the fund aggressively in CCC-rated bonds, representing nearly 5x that of Vanguard’s position, attributing to the severe relative underperformance. As highlighted above, the diverging pattern starts from October 2018 and coincides with the low in CCC-rated credit spreads which bottomed at 660 basis points, and have since ballooned to 1060. Up until that point in 2018, AHITX was benefiting with the added risk, until investors began to re-price and demand more yield in the worst credits.

Clearly even the largest and most sophisticated active managers are struggling to read the tea leaves in corporate credits, reinforcing the need to re-position and fortify bond portfolios with an eye on credit quality and liquidity.

Reposition Bond Portfolios Emphasizing Higher Credit Quality, Liquidity and Limited Duration Risk

For investors in AHITX & VWEHX, I suggest avoiding junk (HYG, JNK) altogether and reallocating into a combination of one-to-three year treasuries, and agency mortgages. Funds such as Vanguard’s Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) along with the iShares MBS ETF (MBB), provide excellent credit quality, good liquidity, and some protection against volatility in interest rates. By emphasizing treasuries and mortgages also avoids the potential trap lurking in BBB credits, as the three largest corporate bond ETFs (LQD, VCIT, VCSH) hold 50%, 57%, and 48%, respectively, in the lowest tier of investment grade bonds.

Exhibit 4: Various Metrics (VGSH & MBB)

Fund Name/Ticker Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) iShares MBS ETF (MBB) AUM $6.1 billion $20.6 billion SEC Yield 1.61% 2.4% Duration 1.9 2.19 Yield/Duration (Sherman Ratio) 0.85 1.1 Expense Ratio 0.07% 0.06% AAA-rated 96% 100% Liquidity Rating A- A+ Total Return (10.1.2018 - 12.13.2019) 4.8% 8.5%

(Okada) / Data: Morningstar, Vanguard, iShares, ETFdb.com, ETFreplay.com / as of 12.13.2019

People get careless, standards decline, a bubble forms and a time comes when debt cannot be repaid. - Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates Co-Chairman

In closing, highly compressed corporate credit spreads combined with an unusual re-pricing of risk in the most speculative of credits is providing both a warning and opportunity to reassess bond portfolios.

Perhaps the massive leverage sweeping corporate America combined with stress in the bowels of junk are simply a symptom of the cycle that Mr. Dalio so clearly warns of.

