Dancing To The End Of The Longest U.S. Equity Bull Market, Without A 20% Drawdown, Ever

This isn't doom-and-gloom ahead of 2020, rather a gentle friendly reminder how quickly things may change, and how fragile the allegedly unbreakable sometimes is.

Jerome Powell certainly plays his role as the ""Pied Piper of Hamelin," chasing the mice out of the city. Nonetheless, we can all easily miss the magical carriage waiting for us if we won't leave the party on time.

As always is the case, even when the skies look bright and shiny, there are clouds somewhere, and these clouds can spread quicker than anyone may anticipate.

Growth isn't as high as many would have hoped for, but it's still high enough to support the longest-ever bull market without a correction.

2019 is currently the best year for the S&P 500 in six years, and with just another small push it can be the best one since 1997!

2019: What a Wonderful Year

Following a flat-to-slightly-negative 2018, 2019 was a dream come true.

With only six trading days left in 2019 (as of 12/23/2019, before market open), the S&P 500 (SPY) is up a staggering 31.1% (total return).

During the past 20 years, only once, in 2013, we had been lucky enough to see/receive a higher total return (+32.4%) for the market's main index.

Don't lose hope! We still have time to overcome/eclipse this!

I mean, what can we say about a year in which the worst-performing asset class is up 2.3%?

Growth May Not be Great, but Still Looks Decent

The US economy grew by an annualized 2.1% in Q3, unchanged from the second estimate, and following a 2% expansion in the previous three-month period. Not terrific, but certainly far from implying that a recession is near.

Both the "GDPNow" by the Atlanta Fed, as well as the "Nowcast" by the New York Fed, have started converging a bit recently when it comes to Q4/2019 growth forecast. Seems like more of the same, albeit below the 2% mark.

Interestingly, though, while the Atlanta Fed gauge keeps insisting (during the past month) on a growth rate, for Q4/2019, above 2%...

The New York Fed is nowhere near that level. Even the recent spike from below 0.5% (only seven weeks ago) to the current 1.32% is still way off the Atlanta Fed's 2.1% current projection.

It would be interesting to see whether the US economy manages to keep above that important mark or slide into a new area code that starts with a less-encouraging "1." digit.

The Unstoppable Machine

As such, it's only natural for everybody to ask: How long this may lasts? After all, this is already, by far, the longest US equity bull market, without a 20% drawdown, ever.

Indeed, Q4/2019 was a difficult period, but as you can see below, the broader market (represented by the SPY) hasn't touched the (negative) magical point of a 20% correction.

While the technology-oriented Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), and the small-cap leading iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) index did go below that -20% threshold exactly a year ago, neither the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). nor the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Avrg ETF Tr (DIA) "succeeded" in doing so.

And that's not all there's into questioning the sustainability of this bull market.

Even if one argues whether this market still got (enough) fuel in the tank to keep driving another year or two (perhaps more?), one thing that can't be argued is that valuations are not that cheap/attractive anymore.

Don't get us wrong: We're not calling this bull market off - not at all! - but to keep riding it without being fully aware of the warning signs along the long - literally and figuratively - road, is a great danger for itself.

Not Everything is Bright...

Don't get us wrong: There are (always) reasons to be worried as well. However, since we take it slowly, week by week, month by month, we're not paving anything for the entire year rather looking at January (for now).

When you look at the market from a purely technical perspective, it surely looks as if things might be getting a little overbought, out there.

Sure, this overbought territory is being driven by cheap money, and that cheap money is likely going to keep coming in 2020.

Or (here's a wild thought...), is there's a chance that Chairman Powell & Co. might look at the below image and perhaps say to themselves "Enough is enough!" (???)

Fed Balance Sheet is now on pace for its first calendar year increase since 2014.

This also is a huge reversal from where the balance sheet stood just 3.5 months ago. Back then, it was down 8% for the year.

It's crystal clear that the extremely loose monetary policy is the main driver behind the non-stop rise that we see across risk assets.

And if the above is doing nothing to you, how about the below leading indicator alert?

Continuing jobless claims have risen for 11 straight weeks (!), spreading to 43% of the nation’s states - that's almost a majority.

Moreover, eight out of the country’s 10 most populous states’ continuing jobless claims are rising, de-facto signaling a widespread weakening across the labor force market.

And if even that isn't yet moving the danger needle for you, perhaps we should introduce you to the new definition of insanity.

Junk bond (HYG, JNK, BKLN, EMB) spreads (ex-energy) are now at their lowest since June of 2007. That's happening when we're also witnessing record corporate leverage. Try to think what such a combination looks like when spreads may start heading north?

Widening spreads, especially combined with rising yields (on junk bonds), in an already extremely leveraged environment could become - easily and quickly - a trap for anyone who is stretching the duration/tenors here!

By the way, due to the above chart we start the year with zero allocation to high-yield debt in our Macro Funds Portfolio ("MFP"). Although we do own a few single HY debts on a stand-=alone basis, we view this asset class (as a whole) as one of the less compelling stories for 2020, and possibly beyond - at least until the current insanity fades away.

...But The Most Important Aspect Is!

We can talk about many warning signs, ranging from a trade deal with China (FXI, MCHI) to the implications of Brexit on the UK (EWU) economy. Nevertheless, the most important aspect was, and remain monetary policy.

Although it seems like the Fed is more "hawkish" recently due to its recent pause from cutting rates, we're actually looking at the Fed as still being uber-dovish. This may change within a blink of an eye, but as of now - there's no other way to define the sharp U-turn that policy makers have done few months back.

Fed balance sheet moves up to $4.137 trillion, the highest level in 13 months, and up $377 billion over the last 3.5 months alone.

Remember that guy, Jerome, who said only 11 weeks ago (Oct. 8, 2019) that "In no sense is this QE. This is nothing like it?"

Dr. Jerome and Mr. Powell...

Mr. Powell can call it in whatever name he so wish to, and we do apologize if a "mid-term pause" is mostly causing us to laugh.

If it looks like QE, swims like QE, and quacks like QE, then it probably is QE...

Bottom Line

Don't lose money for nothing. The illusion of free money is great only as long as it lasts, and it surely ain't coming without paying a price.

In one of his great songs, Leonard Cohen asks/advises to "Dance Me to the End of Love" here.

We would suggest breaking this song title into two separate pieces of advice:

1. Keep dancing to the tunes of Jerome Powell's flute, as long as the music is so soft, clear and sound. Nonetheless, bear in mind that just like the "Pied Piper of Hamelin," what looks like a very good deal at the beginning may end up with all the kids (aka gains) vanishing from the city (aka portfolio).

Don't let such a disaster happen to you!

2. Dance until the dawn of the longest bull market. However, when the clock reaches midnight, you don't want to turn back from being a gorgeous Cinderella princess into a simple-dirty Ella.

Don't let the fancy carriage turn into a pumpkin!

That's so Halloween, and we are within a hair from New Year's day. Keep safe and don't let the spooky things ruin the fireworks that you worked on so hard for almost 11 years now.

