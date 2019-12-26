Hormel Foods Is Worth About $35

Over the past year, the shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) are up about 11%, and I thought I’d check in on this so-called “dividend aristocrat” to see if the shares still represent good value or not. I’ll come to the point. It’s not. The company is well run, management is very shareholder-friendly, and the company has a rock-solid balance sheet. Also, although the company has hit a soft patch, the business is not facing some existential threat. As is frequently the case over the past few years, the problem is not with the business but with the stock. Shares are trading near multi-year highs, and the last time they traded near current multiples, they went on to disappoint. For that reason, I think now would be a bad time to simply buy the shares. Thankfully, the options market offers an alternative. I think selling puts at this point represents a great win-win trade for investors. If the shares remain inflated, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares drop, the investor buys at a price that represents what I think is great long term value. This is why I call the short put a “win-win” trade in this circumstance.

Financial Snapshot

The case of Hormel is interesting to me because it is an example of a “good” story or “bad” story depending on the level of myopia brought to bear. If someone chooses to focus quarter to quarter, they might focus on Hormel’s relatively poor performance in 2019 relative to 2018. Taking a longer-term view here suggests that this is a growth company, with revenue and net earnings up at CAGRs of .5% and 7.3% respectively since 2014.

Management is shareholder-friendly given the dividend history here. In particular, management has returned over $1.7 billion to shareholders in the last five years alone, in the form of ever-growing dividends per share. Also, although the payout ratio is higher this year than last, it is still reasonable at 46.6%.

Also, this is one of the most solid balance sheets I’ve seen in some time. In particular, the company has about 2.8 times more cash and short term securities than it has long term debt. The result of this is the fact that the interest expense is negative to the tune of ~$13 million. This cash hoard suggests to me that there’s little reason to fear a dividend cut or slowdown in the rate of dividend increase anytime soon.

The Stock

We now come to the “Doyle on Soapbox” portion of the article, wherein I remind readers that investing well is about much more than simply finding a great company and buying at any price. Most investors don’t access the future cash flows of a business directly but must buy them in the public market. The problem is that the stocks we buy are often a poor proxy for the health of the underlying because some of the forces that drive stocks have little to do with the health of the business. Implicit in this view is the idea that the stock can swing between being overpriced or underpriced relative to its fundamental value.

I think it’s wise to avoid overpriced shares for the obvious reason that the more an investor pays for anything, the lower will be their subsequent returns. I judge the valuation in a host of ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. At first, I compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value (earnings, free cash flow, etc.) to the overall market and the company’s past. The following represents the range of multiples the market has been willing to apply here. It seems that Hormel is trading near a multi-year high multiple. Also, history may not repeat, but I think it often rhymes. With that in mind, I’d point out that the last time the shares traded at this multiple, they went on to perform badly.





In addition to looking at the relationship between price and some measure of economic value, I try to uncover what price itself is telling us about what the market thinks of the company’s future. I do this by turning to the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman describes how an investor can use a fairly standard finance formula (and highschool algebra) to isolate the “g” (growth) variable and work out what the market must be thinking about future growth. According to this methodology, at the moment, the market assumes a long term growth rate of ~8%, which I consider to be very optimistic, and therefore troublesome.

Options to the Rescue

When I worked on Bay Street (Canada’s version of Wall Street) years ago, I had many conversations with people who suggested that an investor can simply “buy the (dividend) aristocrats and forget.” Such thinking fails to recognize that capital that took years to build can be destroyed in a few hours. For that reason, we need to be very mindful of not overpaying for otherwise great companies. In the case of Hormel Foods, investors have a choice. They can wait for shares to drop to a more reasonable level or they can sell puts at a strike price that represents to them a great entry price. I prefer the latter approach for a couple of reasons. First, I’m very impatient. Second, these shares can remain overpriced for a long time, and valuation obsessed investors run the risk of earning nothing while they watch the shares go from “stretched” to “morbidly overpriced.” If the shares flatline or continue to rise in price, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares drop, the investor is obliged to buy but does so at a price that represents a great long term return.

At the moment, my preferred short put here is January 2021 with a strike of $35. These are currently bid-asked at $.70-$1.10, having last traded hands at $1. If the investor simply takes the bid here and is subsequently exercised, they’ll be buying these shares at a net price of about 24% below the current level. It’s been 75 weeks since the shares traded at or below $35, so there’s a reasonable chance of being exercised. Holding all else constant, at that price, the PE drops to a much more reasonable 20 times and the dividend yield climbs to 2.65%.

Conclusion

As I stated earlier, it’s possible to look upon Hormel as either a growth company or a slowing company depending on the timeframe employed. I’m not sure how myopic the market is in this case, and so I’m not suggesting one level of analysis is superior to the other. I think this is a fine company, with a well-covered dividend and a management team that is very shareholder-friendly. None of those virtues make up for the fact that the shares are overpriced in my view. This puts investors on the horns of a dilemma. They can wait for shares to drop to a more reasonable level. I find this approach insufferably dull. Alternatively, they can sell someone the right to sell them, Hormel, at a much more reasonable price. If the shares continue to rally from these levels, the return is equal to the premium received. If the shares drop, the investor may be obliged to buy, but they’ll do so that represents an excellent long term price for this high-quality name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling 5 of the puts mentioned in this article this week.