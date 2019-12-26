Assessing If Safe Bulkers Can Begin A Bullish Long-Term Trend

Safe Bulkers (SB) at present might look attractive to the long-term investor for a number of reasons. Earnings, for example, are expected to rise to $0.45 per share next year along with revenue growth of 22%+. Currently, the marine shipping company trades with an earnings multiple of 15.9, a book multiple of 0.4, a cash flow multiple of 2.1, and a sales multiple of 0.9. These types of valuation numbers are more or less what we look for in our potential value plays. The projected growth in sales and earnings also adds merit to the bull case here.

At $1.75 a share at present, the share price is definitely trading closer to the lows of its long-term mean. The present share price, as well as recent earnings growth, has resulted in the firm's P/E ratio coming in well below-average at present. However, we always believe it is useful to look back at the long-term trends to see how Safe Bulkers' key financial metrics have been trending.

For example, despite short-term trends being bullish, gross margins have dropped from 87% to a present 37% over the past decade. Operating income has dropped from $103 million in 2009 to $51 million at present over the past four quarters. Furthermore, free cash flow (although coming in at $39 million at present over the past four quarters) remains well down from the number we saw a decade ago.

Therefore, although the present set-up may look attractive, we must look at what "has been" to get the overall picture. 2015 and 2016 were very difficult years for Safe Bulkers where earnings contracted meaningfully. Therefore, let's go to the long-term chart to see how trends over the past decade or so have been showing up on the technicals.

As we can see from the long-term chart above, the monthly slow-stochastics are just beginning to rally from their oversold levels. The RSI indicator also stooped to long-term oversold levels at the beginning of this year. This is the attractiveness of this set-up at present. We have oversold long-term technicals combined with a low valuation and strong projected earnings growth.

However, we always like as much as possible to trade/invest alongside the long-term trend. The key question now is whether that early 2019 low will end up being a long-term low for the stock. We state this because shares have failed to print higher highs since early 2014. Suffice it to say, shares remain in a long-term downtrend until the 2018 highs are taken out at the very least.

Investors also have to accept that Safe Bulkers does not pay a dividend on its common stock at present. The company stopped paying dividends back in August 2015. Dividends are really important especially in companies with long-term bearish technicals. Why? Because they enable investors get paid while waiting for the turnaround. Furthermore, in value investing, dividends, in our opinion, are even more important as timing a long-play many times can be extremely difficult. Dividends, for example, over the past century have made up almost 50% of the total return of the S&P 500. Therefore, from this perspective, when they are aggressively reinvested, they really help in reducing the long-term cost-basis of the investment over time.

Interest expense has risen to $29 million over the past four quarters. This is the highest it has been over the past decade. Again, this leverage should be manageable if operating income continues to grow as expected ($50.4 million over the past four quarters). Although long-term debt remains well above $500 million at present, it has dropped by over $30 million over the past 3 quarters. If this trend continues, it will obviously take pressure off those robust earnings expectations.

Safe Bulkers has a present market cap of $183 million. Despite the downward trend in interest-bearing debt, the firm still is pretty leveraged. Our followers will know that we like to stack the odds in our favour as much as possible. We would need to see (at least) a crossover of the 10-month moving average above the 50-month to get interested here. Even at that, to control risk, we limit our potential position size because of the factors outlined above would most likely be pretty small. Let's see what the fourth quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.