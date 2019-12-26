Buy The Mortgage Insurance Stocks MGIC, Radian And Essent. I Can't Wait For 2020

Their growth is as good or better than the S&P 500 and the average financial stock.

The P/E ratios of MGIC, Radian and Essent are 55% lower than the S&P 500 and 40% less than the big financial stocks. That makes these stocks quite cheap, because:

I have recommended the private mortgage insurance stocks – MGIC, Radian, Essent and National Mortgage – many times during 2019, and am compelled to do so again. Yes, the MIs had a good 2019, as this chart indicates:

Source: Yahoo Finance

They outperformed both the S&P 500 and other financial stocks, represented by the XLF index. And this chart understates the mortgage insurers’ performance, in two ways. First, I excluded the smaller National Mortgage, which rose by 28 percentage points more than the MIs over the time period measured. Second, I began my measurement from February 12, not January 1, ignoring a market rally following the December 2018 swoon. From New Year’s Day through February 12, MGIC rose 21% compared to 9% by the S&P 500.

The chart above also shows that the MI stocks have sold off a bit recently, on an absolute and relative basis. Totally unacceptable, people! I therefore feel the need to highlight to you all how bright 2020 looks for the mortgage insurance stocks. In my not-very-humble opinion the MI stocks have 50% upsides from here, with some near-term catalysts that could help them achieve a lot of that 50% during 2020.

The mortgage insurance – MI – stocks remain embarrassingly cheap.

Check out this chart:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The mortgage insurers’ P/E ratios are 55% lower than the S&P 500 and 40% lower than the top 10 XLF financial companies (I ignore the largest, Berkshire Hathaway, which is not really a financial).

How can that huge valuation make any sense? In one of four major ways:

Far slower growth. Far greater downside earnings risk. Far greater political risk. Far more “trapped” earnings.

I will quickly and efficiently debunk these risks, with the understanding that even I, the Great and Powerful Gary, am not the All-Knowing Gary.

Far slower growth? Nope.

Why “nope”? MGIC earned $1.78 in 2018, is expected to repeat that number this year and only creep up to $1.80 next year. No growth there, Mister Great and Powerful!

But those flat earnings are due to an accounting issue, not fundamentals. Mortgage insurers, like banks, maintain loss reserves to absorb future expected mortgage defaults. The MIs, like the banks, over-reserved for losses coming out of the housing bust. As a result, all the MIs have been reversing reserves in recent years, which added to earnings. For example, MGIC’s loss reserve reversals were $231 million in 2017, $167 million in 2018 and are on pace for $64 million this year. Stripping out those essentially one-time events gives a far better idea of core earnings growth. For example, after these adjustments, MGIC’s operating EPS was $1.44 in 2018, will be $1.64 this year and $1.80 next year. That’s growth right there.

Making a further adjustment for tax rates, here are historical core earnings numbers for MGIC, Radian and Essent:

Sources: Company reports

Pre-tax core earnings more than tripled over the past five years! And revenue growth for the three MIs will be up close to 15% this year, following 9% last year.

No growth? Please.

Far greater downside earnings risk? Not a chance.

The MIs’ big downside risk is a large decline in the housing market, which can occur in three ways. One is substantial overbuilding. But the reality is the exact opposite:

“As consumers increasingly look to buy, the low inventory of available single-family homes in America is spurring building activity.” (CNN Business, December 17,2019)

A second risk to housing is a major recession. Anyone out there think the stock market is forecasting a recession? Looks like housing nationally will have go into a recession while the rest of the economy rolls merrily along. Which probably has never happened in world history.

A third risk to housing is stupid lending. But look at this chart:

Sources: Urban Institute, Fannie Mae

If you look carefully – and I strongly suggest that you do – you’ll notice two critical facts. The first is that mortgage lending standards were pretty loose for upwards of a decade before bad loans started rising in 2007. A few bad loans here and there are irrelevant. It takes a village and a lot of years to create a housing bubble. Second, loan standards have been stringent for a long time, with no signs of easing. This chart says that the next housing blowup is way past your investment horizon.

Far greater political risk? Not in sight.

Could the MIs’ business somehow be wounded by legislation? Maybe by “privatizing” Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac? Very unlikely. The MIs absorb a lot of the GSEs’ credit, which lowers their need for capital. Therefore, the MIs are a great help if GSE privatization ever got serious.

Could progressives decide to nationalize mortgage credit risk? That is of course possible, but nobody has brought it up yet.

Far more “trapped” earnings? Just the opposite – cash flows to investors have just begun to flow.

At the beginning of 2019, the MIs’ only dividend being paid was by Radian at a paltry $0.01 a share. And MGIC had bought back $175 million of stock in 2018. Fast forward to today and:

MGIC instituted a $0.24 annual dividend and bought back $106 million of stock through Q3.

Radian kept its $0.01 dividend but bought back $300 million of stock YTD through October.

Essent started a $0.60 dividend.

And wait until 2020! All three MIs have significant excess capital, and the bulk of their earnings in ’20 will be free cash flow. So I expect:

MGIC to raise its annual dividend rate to $0.36 and buy back $200 million of stock (4% of its outstanding shares).

Radian to buy back at least another $300 million of stock (6% of its shares outstanding) and maybe raise the dividend.

Essent to raise the annual dividend to at least $1.00 a share and maybe buy back some stock.

Wrapping up…

MGIC, Radian and Essent are remarkably cheap stocks, with moderate to low risks, nice earnings growth and great growth in cash return to shareholders. If these stocks don’t outperform the market again in 2020, I will buy a hat and eat it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTG RDN ESNT NMIH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.