Potential Bidding War For Anixter Could Mean Additional Upside

Operating in the security and network solutions industry, Anixter (AXE) seems to be the target of several buyers. The company expects to have positive and growing FCF, which explains the investors' interest. On top of it, bidders offered $86-$90, and financial advisors believe that the company could be even worth $123. There is upside potential in the stock price. In our view, right now, it is the perfect moment to review the company's prospects. There may exist a bidding war.

Anixter's Business Model And Expected Financial Figures

Anixter is a distributor of security and network solutions, electronic and electrical solutions, and utility power solutions.

With around 9,300 employees serving 130,000 customers in over 50 countries, Anixter bills itself as a leader in the inventory management services. Read the lines below for more on the company's services:

"We are a leader in providing advanced inventory management services including procurement, just-in-time delivery, material management programs, turn-key yard layout and management, quality assurance testing, component kit production, storm/event kitting, small component assembly and e-commerce and electronic data interchange to a broad spectrum of customers." Source: 424B3

The company's most relevant business segment is Network & Security Solutions ("NSS"), which represents 53% of the total amount of sales. The Electrical & Electronic Solutions ("EES") segment and Utility Power Solutions ("UPS") segment comprises of 47% of the total amount of revenue. Taking into account the NSS market only, the global market opportunity is expected to reach $24.7 billion by 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2025. See the slide below for more details on the matter:

Anixter operates in North America, where in the nine months ended September 27, 2019, it obtained 81% of the total amount of sales. However, the company is also present in the EMEA ("Europe, the Middle East and Africa") region and some emerging markets:

Financial analysts, who assessed the transaction, believe that the company will report sales growth from 2019 to 2024. In 2024, they expect sales of $10.8 billion, 22% more than that in 2019. The company's EBITDA margin is also expected to increase from 5.3% in 2019 to 6.4% in 2024. See the image below for more details on the expected figures:

The company also reports positive FCF, and analysts expect FCF growth from 2019 to 2024. FCF is expected to grow from $166 million in 2019 to $446 million in 2024. See the slide below for more details on the matter:

As of December 28, 2018, the company's long-term debt was equal to $1.2 billion, which we don't see as very significant. Taking into account the company's FCF growth and growing EBITDA margin, most investors will most likely not be afraid of the company's financial debt. See the image below for more on the balance sheet:

Anixter's Deal

On October 30, 2019, the company reported that it was going to be acquired by private equity fund Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in a cash deal valued at $3.8 billion. The agreement included a 40-day go-shop provision, under which the company was expected to contact other potential buyers:

When lawyers suggest acquired companies to include a go-shop provision, it usually means that the seller has not contacted sufficient third parties. Due to what happened later, we do believe that it was the case here:

On November 22, 2019, the P/E firm increased its offer from $81 to $82.50 in cash. We wondered whether the buyer received superior offers before the agreement was signed. Besides, we also wondered why the private equity firm increased its offer price during the go-shop period. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

On December 4, 2019, the company disclosed a document including a new bidder. This new bidder has offered $90 per share, 45% in cash and 55% in shares. As shown in the image below, the market reacted very positively to the news:

Later, on December 23, 2019, the company reported an offer for $86 plus a CVR valued at $2.5:

The contingent value right is very interesting. The private equity fund would pay $2.50 per share if Anixter is sold to WESCO or the private equity firm acquires WESCO. The press release also notes that the financial sponsor has tried to acquire WESCO, but its Board of Directors has not accepted the deal. Read the lines below before we offer our opinion:

"Under the terms of the Amended Merger Agreement, Anixter's shareholders will receive, in addition to $86.00 in cash, a $2.50 contingent value right. The holders of contingent value rights would be entitled to receive an additional $2.50 in cash per share if CD&R, or any fund managed by CD&R, enters into a definitive agreement, within one year after the closing of the Anixter acquisition, to acquire WESCO International, Inc. ("WESCO"), or to sell Anixter to WESCO, which amount would be payable only upon completion of such acquisition or sale. We have been advised by CD&R that it has made a fully financed proposal to WESCO to acquire all of the outstanding shares of WESCO and that the Board of Directors of WESCO has determined that the proposal does not form a basis for discussions at this time." Source: Press Release

We don't know whether the "Party A," which offered $90 per share, is WESCO (WCC). In any case, the private equity firm seems to be telling one clear thing to shareholders of Anixter International: it is paying the CVR if the fund decides to merge WESCO and Anixter. Clearly, WESCO is a competitor, thus a merger would create synergies that an acquisition by CD&R would not offer. In our view, CD&R believes that the synergies are worth $2.5 per share. With that, everybody in the market is probably thinking that a merger between WESCO and Anixter is quite likely. We do think so. With this in mind, Anixter represents a clear buying opportunity at the current share price of $87.59.

Merger Agreement

The merger agreement does not seem to have very complicated conditions. Anixter's shareholders will have to accept the deal. In addition, authorities in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Mexico, Russia and Turkey will have to accept the agreement:

Also, the buyer received debt financing commitments from several banks. There does not exist a financing condition:

The termination fees are standard. Anixter would have to pay a termination fee of $100 million to the private equity firm, 2.37% of the total enterprise value. Besides, the private equity firm would have to pay a termination fee of $190 million to the company, which represents 4.5% of the total enterprise value:

We reviewed the merger contract to understand why Anixter did not accept the deal from "Party A." The fact that "Party A" would pay with its own shares is not that great. Investors usually appreciate the buyers who pay in cash. There is also the risk of facing antitrust scrutiny in several jurisdictions. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

Valuation

Two financial analysts prepared the valuation of the target, thus we have a lot of information about the company's valuation. Both financial advisors believed that the company should trade at 7x-8x 2020 EBITDA. As a result, the share price should be $70-$84.33:

Trading multiples don't include the company's control premium, thus the target should be bought for more than $70-$84.33. As shown in the image below, past transactions were registered at 7.5x-10x or $66.21 to $97.65:

Finally, financial analysts using a discounted cash flow model with discount rates of 9.25%-11.25% obtained a fair price valuation of $79.25-$123. Read the lines below and note that analysts used perpetuity growth rates from 1.5% to 2.5%:

In light of these results, we believe that the bidders could pay more than $89-$90 for the company. The valuation of targets does not only depend on the future cash flows. It also depends on the amount of interested buyers. The larger the amount of buyers, the larger the acquisition price. Taking into account this fact, the final price will most likely be in the upward range of $79.25-$123.

Risks

The investment symmetry in this case is interesting. In the worst case scenario, Party A does not offer $90 and WESCO is not acquired by the private equity firm. In this case, shareholders would get $86, so the share price may decline by 3-4%. In the best case scenario, "Party A" offers a bit more than $90, and the private equity firm increases its offer. A bidding war could happen, which would be very interesting for shareholders. Remember that financial analysts noted that the share price could be more than $120.

Conclusion

With an impressive amount of FCF growth and two bidders, Anixter is a must-follow stock. The company appears to be holding conversations with "Party A". If "Party A" is an industrial player and accountants find potential synergies, perhaps the buyer can offer more than $90. In any case, a strategic buyer should be able to pay more than a financial sponsor. Let's hope that they can find a better price than $88-$90. Remember that financial analysts reported that the fair price could go up to $123.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.