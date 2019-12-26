DXP Enterprises Is On The Right Path, But Cash Flow Concerns Can Weigh In

DXPE Lacks Short-Term Drivers

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) provides maintenance, repair, and operations (or MRO) products, equipment, and integrated services. While the stock is relatively undervalued, it will require a steady energy price and an industrial activity recovery to produce positive returns in the medium-to-long-term.

Globally, the E&P activity is unlikely to grow in Q4, while in the short term, I think the industry activity will weaken in the U.S. But, I expect DXPE to maintain a stable gross margin by leveraging its inventories and innovative designs and providing quality solutions. It has no near-term financial obligations. However, the negative free cash flow can put its balance sheet under strain in the medium term in meeting the contractual obligations.

What Are The Indicators Showing?

Let us look at some of the industry indicators. The U.S. rig count declined (11% down) in Q3 over a quarter ago, while the average crude oil price slipped by ~6% during this period. On top of that, the completions well count decreased in Q3 versus a quarter ago, as evidenced by the EIA's DPR data. In the U.S., the upstream customers are looking to reduce their 2020 E&P capex budget once again, following the 2019 capex cut. The U.S. rig count has dropped further by 5.5% since the beginning of the current quarter (i.e., Q4 2019).

On the other hand, the rig count in Canada has more than doubled since the April-low until now. The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price has gained ground (13% up) since the beginning of Q4 (October 1 to December 20). It looks like the international energy activity will weaken, the U.S. exploration & production activity will show an improvement, while Canada operations will recover in the short term.

Some of the indicators are continuing to signal a slowdown for DXPE in Q4. The ISM Manufacturing Prices Index declined to 48.1 as of November 2019, compared to 47.8 in September, which can be particularly concerning because it represents the fourth straight month of declining manufacturing activity. The deceleration was the most noticeable in new orders, employment, inventories, and backlogs of orders. If we look at DXPE's sales per day, it ticked down to $4.7 million versus a Q3-average of $5.1 million. So, as the indicators point out, its revenues are likely to get negatively affected in Q4 2019.

Analyzing The Strategies

In response to some of the critical indicators' decelerating growth, DXPE has designed strategies to expand its product offering in PumpWorks. It has recently introduced the PumpWorks PWA-SL sealless pump. The new design is expected to prevent process fluids formation and eliminates heat generation, thus improving efficiency. It is also focused on expanding the aftermarket service and repair business. It looks to consolidate various service center facilities and plans to optimize the supply chain services to cater to diversified industries beyond the energy business. In the process, it has added new sites in the food and beverage, aerospace, and medical device industries. While these steps involve higher costs at the initial period, we can expect the margin to back up again once the ramp-up is complete and the full revenue potential is realized.

Because the fracking industry uses a massive quantity of water, there is a significantly growing market for water infrastructure business. DXPE focuses on delivering solutions for engineering, systems design, and fabrication through integrated pump packages and remanufactured pumps according to customers' specifications. Since pump packages require MRO products and original equipment manufacturers' (or OEM) equipment, the company can lower cost by leveraging its inventories and innovative designs and providing quality solutions.

From Q2 2019 to Q3 2019, DXPE's gross margin inflated by 0.7% to 28.3%. At the operating income level, the Service Center segment witnessed quarter-over-quarter margin expansion. In Q3, the segment experienced sales growth in the Ohio River Valley, North Texas, and North Central regions. The Innovative pumping solutions (or IPS) and Supply Chain Services segments (or SCS), however, saw operating margin contraction during the same period. The implementation of the new SCS sites and higher cost absorption associated with implementing a new warehouse package pushed the profit margin lower in Q3.

Tariff Hike Won't Affect Margin Much

Another issue that might interest investors is unlike many of its peers in the MRO supplier industry, DXPE has had a much lesser impact from the tariff war between China and the U.S. This is because it pays fewer tariffs on products sold. While many of its peers had to pass on the effect of higher tariffs to the customers, the company could mostly avoid it because it has less exposure to buying products from China. From Q3 2017 through Q3 2019, the average gross margin has been 27.3%, while in Q3 2019, it expanded to 28.3%. So, there is little evidence of a tariff hike on the margin.

As the tariff war between two of the largest economies draws to an end, I believe, the advantage that DXPE enjoyed over the peers for being relatively less reliant on import, would nullify over the coming quarters. In turn, competition can intensify, which can weigh on further margin expansion potential.

Analyzing The Segment Performance

DXPE's Service Center segment, which accounted for 59% of DXPE's Q3 2019 revenues, saw 3% revenue growth from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019. Through this segment, the company provides MRO products in the power transmission, industrial supply, hose, fluid power, rotating equipment, bearing, metalworking, fastener, safety services categories. Higher sales in the Ohio River Valley, North Texas, and North Central regions drove the year-over-year revenue growth.

DXPE's Innovative Pumping Solutions (or IPS) segment witnessed 7% year-over-year revenue growth in Q3 due to higher sales in modular packages for onshore production including higher CTO and ETO jobs for the entire energy chain starting from upstream to downstream, as well as the power customers. As the shale energy producers, led by a volatile crude oil price, are set to reduce 2020 capex, the IPS segment backlog declined in Q3. Also, the average age of the backlog contracted in Q3, which signals lower revenue visibility as well as a lower expectation for revenue translation in the near term. The company expects backlog to improve in 2020.

Through the Supply Chain Services segment, DXPE provides supply chains and MRO solutions and sourcing services, including procurement and inventory management. The segment recorded 18% higher year-over-year revenue growth in Q3. Increase emanated primarily through 14 new site additions in the past year, mainly in the food and beverage, medical device, and aerospace markets. But then again, the costs of adding to the sites as well as implementing a new warehouse management package will put pressure on the Q4 operating margin.

Debt Level And Cash Flows

In 9M 2019, DXPE's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was 23% lower than a year ago. Although revenues increased during this period, CFO deteriorated due to changes in working capital, particularly concerning the rise in inventories. The company carried higher inventory in anticipation of higher sales following higher investment in the IPS segment. Also, it started a new procure-to-pay platform, Coupa, to manage its relationship with the vendors, which increased investment in working capital.

With the available liquidity (cash balance plus the undrawn revolving credit facility) of approximately $113.4 million, DXPE does not require additional external financing to meet its near-term financial obligations. The majority of its debt repayment obligation lies in 2023 (~$230 million). Without further re-financing, the company needs to improve free cash flows significantly in the next four years to meet its financial obligations.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

DXP Enterprises is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 9.5x. According to sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally higher. From FY2015 to FY2018, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 11.5x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past four-year average.

DXPE's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to peers because the company's EBITDA is expected to decline less sharply compared to the fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. However, the stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (DNOW, MSM, and MRC) average of 10.3x. So, the stock is relatively undervalued at this level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, one sell-side analyst rated DXPE a "buy" in November, while two recommended a "hold." None of the sell-side analysts rated it a "sell." The consensus target price is $42, which at the current price, yields ~6% returns.

What's The Take On DXPE?

While some of the indicators have held steady, the energy market environment does not provide a convincing backdrop of any sustained revival in 2020. The manufacturing index contracted again in November, which is a warning sign and puts a question mark on the revival of the U.S. economy. Globally, the E&P activity is unlikely to grow in Q4. I think, in the short term, the energy and industry activity will weaken.

On the other hand, the company maintained a stable gross margin by providing innovative designs and quality solutions. Revenues from non-energy and water infrastructure business can drive the stock up in the medium term. It has no near-term financial obligations, which will protect from short-term financial risks. However, negative free cash flow is a looming risk in the medium term in meeting the substantially large contractual obligations.

I do not expect DXPE's stock price to improve in the short term. Investors may see positive returns in the medium-to-long-term if the energy price holds steady and industrial activity resumes. But until then, I would suggest investors keep a watch on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.