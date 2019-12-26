PLN/USD: Limited Room For Upside At Present Time
The Polish zloty has retreated from its prior resistance level against the greenback.
It is possible that growth projections in Poland could be below target going into 2020.
I see limited upside for the PLN/USD at this time.
Back in November, I made the argument that in spite of the temporary downside, I expected the Polish zloty to hit the 0.263 level against the USD once again before the year is out.
Source: investing.com
As we see in the chart above, the PLN/USD did recover to just under that level, before descending again.
My reason for initially arguing that the PLN/USD could appreciate is that general economic sentiment is rising globally after strong employment figures from the United States. As a result, emerging market currencies showed a rise in demand as a degree of risk appetite returned to the markets.
However, the economic prognosis in Poland is still on somewhat of an uneven footing - in spite of encouraging signs of global growth.
While the National Bank of Poland is reportedly projecting 4.3% YoY growth for 2020, weakness in domestic demand could mean that actual growth figures may come in lower.
Moreover, the National Bank of Poland itself has left rates flat - with no changes in rates expected until at least late 2021.
With the ECB adopting a zero-rate stance for the near future - Poland does have limited leeway to raise its rates - even if economic growth does meet the forecasted target. The eurozone is a vital market for Polish exports, and should the interest rate differential between Poland and the eurozone become too high, then the zloty could become significantly overvalued relative to the euro - as investors see the zloty as an ideal way to get in on European growth - without having to buy a weakening euro.
Moreover, the greenback itself continues to maintain its strength. As a result, it is hard for investors to justify buying the riskier emerging market currencies when the greenback is performing well and rate cuts are not on the cards going forward.
Source: investing.com
The zloty has depreciated significantly against the greenback and could have significant room to rebound in the future. However, I do not take the view that there is much room for upside in the current environment.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.