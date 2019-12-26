PLN/USD: Limited Room For Upside At Present Time

It is possible that growth projections in Poland could be below target going into 2020.

Back in November, I made the argument that in spite of the temporary downside, I expected the Polish zloty to hit the 0.263 level against the USD once again before the year is out.

Source: investing.com

As we see in the chart above, the PLN/USD did recover to just under that level, before descending again.

My reason for initially arguing that the PLN/USD could appreciate is that general economic sentiment is rising globally after strong employment figures from the United States. As a result, emerging market currencies showed a rise in demand as a degree of risk appetite returned to the markets.

However, the economic prognosis in Poland is still on somewhat of an uneven footing - in spite of encouraging signs of global growth.

While the National Bank of Poland is reportedly projecting 4.3% YoY growth for 2020, weakness in domestic demand could mean that actual growth figures may come in lower.

Moreover, the National Bank of Poland itself has left rates flat - with no changes in rates expected until at least late 2021.

With the ECB adopting a zero-rate stance for the near future - Poland does have limited leeway to raise its rates - even if economic growth does meet the forecasted target. The eurozone is a vital market for Polish exports, and should the interest rate differential between Poland and the eurozone become too high, then the zloty could become significantly overvalued relative to the euro - as investors see the zloty as an ideal way to get in on European growth - without having to buy a weakening euro.

Moreover, the greenback itself continues to maintain its strength. As a result, it is hard for investors to justify buying the riskier emerging market currencies when the greenback is performing well and rate cuts are not on the cards going forward.

Source: investing.com

The zloty has depreciated significantly against the greenback and could have significant room to rebound in the future. However, I do not take the view that there is much room for upside in the current environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.