LiqTech International: Investors Are Missing The Forest For The Trees

LIQT is re-entering the Oil and Gas Market in 2020 which could be the company’s largest end market opportunity to date, even larger than IMO 2020 marine scrubbers.

In Q3, 2 of LIQT’s 4 furnaces became impaired, leading to a 50% reduction in Q4 guidance. Despite this hiccup, LIQT remains on track to triple capacity by July 2020.

With the implementation of IMO 2020 regulations, LIQT is well-positioned to benefit from strong scrubber demand in the marine shipping market over the next 3 years.

LIQT offers a unique mix of growth drivers that should allow the company to expand at a strong pace for the foreseeable future. It’s currently at an inflection point with ramping orders and installations for IMO 2020-compliant marine scrubbers. With the recent launch of its conversion kit, LIQT is well-positioned to benefit from the market’s shift away from open loop scrubbers and toward closed loop. Beyond the marine scrubber market, LIQT is entering several new and large markets that will provide revenue diversification and growth including Oil and Gas water filtration, power plant wastewater, and industrial membranes.

In October, 1035 Capital originally wrote about LIQT and why we believe it is an interesting opportunity for small cap investors. Since then, the stock fell nearly 35% as a result of management’s decision to lower Q4 guidance by $6M and investors’ perceptions of a weakening IMO 2020 market. In this article, we discuss the situation that led to a guidance cut and why we believe this is a capacity timing problem, not an issue with end market demand. We also examine new information that shows LIQT’s future is even brighter than when we last wrote on the company, despite the lower price and valuation today.

Q3 Overview

With IMO 2020 on the horizon, LIQT raised money in April 2018 to order new furnaces and replace its aging infrastructure. Management planned to retire all 4 of their original furnaces by March 2020 and install new efficient ones with roughly 3 times the capacity. The first new furnace is being installed as we speak and should be online by year end. The second is expected to come online at the end of February with another in April and the last in June. LIQT also has options for additional furnaces to be delivered by YE 2020 if they choose to exercise them.

Unfortunately, LIQT faced capacity issues sooner than expected. Last quarter, LIQT announced that 2 of its 4 old furnaces became impaired. As a result, management lowered 4Q guidance by about 50% and unsurprisingly, the stock followed with a similar decline. One of the damaged furnaces is completely shut down while the other is operating off and on. However, management chose to remove both furnaces production from Q4 guidance which led to the meaningful Q4 revenue cut.

For Q1 2020, management guided revenue slightly above current consensus. Even though management said the lost Q4 revenue would come back over the next several quarters, the Q1 guidance appears to have disappointed investors. Admittedly, there is little evidence of the delayed revenue in Q1, but that is likely due to management’s conservatism as well as the cadence of new furnace installations. Investors appear to be interpreting the lack of Q1 catch up as a negative sign for end market demand for IMO 2020.

However, we believe, this a misread because it overlooks the cadence of new capacity coming online. As mentioned, the first new furnace should be online by year end and it will cover the lost capacity of the two furnaces plus some. Due to the two furnaces being offline earlier than anticipated, this new furnace will have to partially cover lost capacity which limits the catchup potential in Q1. After the Q3 earnings call, we reached out to LIQT’s CEO, Sune Mathiesen, who was kind enough to speak with us in late November to discuss the current situation and outlook.

In our conversation with Mr. Mathiesen, we sought to understand the risk inherent in the installation timeline and thus the risk of further estimate cuts due to lack of capacity. When asked, Mathiesen insisted they are comfortable with the installation timeline. He pointed to their experience setting up several of these facilities internally over time as well as for 3rd party customers and that they have built in some buffer time for the inevitable unknowns that come up. We were informed that installing furnaces once they get on location is “not rocket science.” The challenging part - designing and finding someone to build the furnaces to spec - is done and now they essentially just need to hook up power and cooling and the new furnaces are ready to go. Therefore, we came away from the conversation comfortable that there is little risk of further significant estimate cuts due to lack of capacity.

At 1035 Capital, we conduct as much primary research as possible because it gives us confidence to hold a stock that moves against us in the short term, as LIQT has done so far. We often speak with management teams in which we invest as well as other people in the sector, both public and private, to better understand the industry and its drivers. Our conversation with Mathiesen proved to be very useful in understanding some of the nuances that are being missed by investors after the last quarter. This conversation combined with the Q3 earnings call allowed us to form the opinion that rather than our thesis on LIQT being broken, it is actually stronger than when we last wrote on the company.

IMO 2020 Overview

IMO 2020 is changing the marine shipping market by requiring lower sulfur emissions created by large ships. There are three primary methods to comply with the new IMO sulfur dioxide regulations. The first is burning low sulfur compliant fuels, the second is to use an alternative fuel like LNG or, finally, use high sulfur fuel with an emissions scrubber to minimize the sulfur dioxide released into the atmosphere. This last option, marine scrubbers, is how LIQT is exposed to IMO 2020.

The upcoming IMO 2020 rule implementation is causing companies to position their existing fleets to use either lower sulfur content fuel or exhaust scrubbers. However, the available installation capacity for scrubbers is limited. This means that in the early days of IMO implementation, many shippers will be required to use low sulfur fuels. The lack of installation capacity provides a backlog of scrubber demand for LIQT increasing visibility and elongating demand for their business.

(Source: IMO 2020: What Every Shipper Needs To Know)

The price of LNG is quite low relative to the other fuels. Unfortunately, there is limited fueling infrastructure and conversions to burn LNG are quite costly. This combination of reasons has relegated LNG to niche applications and new build ships.

The spread between low sulfur and high sulfur fuel drives the payback period for ship owners buying scrubbers. By installing a scrubber, the ship can burn cheaper high sulfur fuel while maintaining compliance with the new regulations. Currently, the spread price is expected to drive an attractive payback period for scrubber installation. The resulting strong demand from shipowners trying to take advantage of this spread has allowed LIQT to build a considerable backlog of business that management expects won’t peak until 2023.

Scrubber Market

Wet scrubbers are the primary version available for the marine market. Wet scrubbers operate by spraying water into the exhaust system of diesel engines in order to neutralize and capture sulfur dioxide particulates. The method of treating the wastewater further distinguishes the market into three sub categories: open, closed and hybrid loop systems. LIQT traditionally specialized in closed loop scrubbers but has recently announced the development of products that convert open loop scrubbers into closed loop versions which opens an additional 4,000 ship market for the company’s filters.

Open loop scrubbers are currently the most widely used variety of scrubber. However, “some local authorities are limiting the use of open-loop scrubbers while in port, including the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, China and various European countries. In relevant ports, vessels will need to be able to operate a scrubber in a closed mode or switch to a compliant fuel.” Currently, more than 80 ports have banned open loop scrubbers and many in the industry expect it is a matter of time before open loop scrubbers are completely banned worldwide.

According to Mathiesen on the Q3 call,

the market dynamics of the marine scrubber industry continue to trend towards closed loop systems as opposed to open loop systems. Again, closed loop systems include a water filtration system that cleans the dirty liquid prior to discharge back into the ocean. Open loop systems, simply take the dirty water, which includes all the contaminants and discharges it back into the ocean. Open loop systems defeat the purpose the IMO was trying to achieve by removing these harmful contaminants from the environment.

During the Q3 earnings call, management announced they have begun receiving orders from their 3rd scrubber framework partnership. This framework agreement is with one of the largest scrubber manufacturers in the marine market. Mathiesen mentioned

this new product, which was specifically developed in conjunction with the scrubber manufacture, would be a great addition to our existing marine scrubber water portfolio, as it offers an attractive operating structure with rapid return on its capital investment. We have great expectations for this corporation and we believe that it will be a very important part of our revenue going forward.

Our research indicated this 3rd framework agreement alone is likely to drive significant new orders and revenue for the company in 2020.

Mr. Mathiesen commented later in the call,

one of the largest manufacturers in the marine scrubber market mentioned to us that they expect up to 50% of the 2020 marine scrubber orders to be closed loop. This compares to approximately 10% closed loop systems and 90% open loop systems at the same time last year.

While not confirmed, we believe the aforementioned large manufacturer may also be the 3rd framework agreement partner. If correct, this would be a significant new driver for LIQT in 2020. For reference, industry estimates closed loop penetration has historically been in the 10-20% range, depending on the source.

To address the market shift toward closed loop scrubbers, management recently announced the launch of an open-to-closed loop scrubber conversion kit. The conversion kit comes with a roughly $500k ASP, about $50k higher than their average greenfield closed loop product. The higher ASP relative to the greenfield product is because management has chosen to do the installation for this product rather than use third parties.

LIQT has also been optimizing the COGS of their scrubber products which is driving higher margins on newer versions leading to improved profitability. The company’s current Mark VI product will begin production next quarter and filter into installations over the next few quarters. The mark VI is important because it in-sources several significant pieces of the production, including plastic tanks from the recent B/S Plastic’s acquisition, helping to drive an overall COGS about 20% lower than the previous version. Currently, management is expecting at least another 20% reduction from their next generation mark VII system, which is expected to start layering in to installations in the middle of 2020. This cost optimization road-map combined with anticipated higher volumes will drive significant profitability improvement for the LIQT going forward.

IMO 2020 is a significant opportunity for LIQT and our research indicates that 2023 is likely to be the peak year for marine scrubber installs. Management expects more orders for scrubbers in 2020 than 2019. With the additional capacity and the recently announced open-to-closed loop scrubber conversion kit, investors should see accelerated growth over the next few years. Additionally, beyond IMO 2020, we think LIQT’s new markets in Oil and Gas water filtration, industrial membranes, and power plants are the most exciting markets for the company going forward.

Power Plant Opportunity

LIQT is pursuing numerous opportunities with large power plants who need to filter heavy metals from their waste water. In response to a question about breaking out Diesel Particulate Filters (“DPF”) for automotive versus DPF for power plants, Mathiesen stated on the Q2 19 conference call, “We do not disclose that yet and I think it will be meaningful to start disclosing that when we get into 2020. We're doing very well on booking orders in the power plant side. And we think will be a meaningful part of our revenue stream in 2020.” In Q3, Mathiesen added to this statement saying “we continue to book orders for power plant systems and believe that it will be an important part of our business in 2020 and onwards.”

In an effort to estimate the size of the power plant opportunity, we highlight the following information - Management stated that they began working with power plants in Denmark a few years ago and that their early target customers will be in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden and Finland, and then continuing their way into Europe.

Based on a recent $1.1M power plant job in Finland, we assign an average job revenue opportunity of $750k (down from $1M in our last article). In our discussion with management, they indicated the power plant in Finland was larger than the average job they are bidding on, hence our new lower average job size estimate. However, it was a great reference design for LIQT’s turnkey water re-use product allowing customers to recycle their wastewater rather than discharging it for municipal treatment due to heavy metals contamination.

Commenting on the recent Finnish project, Mathiesen said

this project builds on our experience gained through successful power plant installations in Denmark. It marks a significant step forward in size of installation, and will bridge our national experience with an international breakthrough. With the energy sector continuing to choose sustainable biomass fuels, we expect that this Finnish reference will open international markets for similar installations.

According to Energy Brainpool which maintains a Europe-wide database of power plants greater than 20 MW, there are currently more than 3,200 that would be considered targets for LIQT’s filters. These plants include 680 oil, 762 hard coal, 417 Lignite, and 1383 natural gas power plants. With an addressable market of roughly 3,000 units just in Europe times $750k, this equates to an additional $2B+ European TAM for LIQT.

The average power plant opportunity will be almost twice the revenue opportunity versus the average scrubber market installs which should bode well for the company’s profitability, revenue growth as well as end market diversification and revenue longevity. Again, management expects significant revenue from the power plant market in 2020 and acceleration going forward, but none of this appears to be in sell side estimates currently.

Oil and Gas Opportunity

We believe the market is also currently overlooking the LIQT’s potential in Oil and Gas water filtration. This is arguably the largest opportunity for the company over the next few years, maybe even bigger than IMO 2020. On the Q3 2019 earnings call, Mathiesen commented that

two notable areas where increasing legislation, as well as market dynamics [are] driving demand is in the power plant, as well as oil and gas industries. In the oil and gas market, we successfully completed a pilot trial with one of the world's largest oil and gas companies. We are now bidding on numerous projects with this and other customers with orders expected to be received in the first half of 2020.

LIQT’s success in marine scrubber filters and some recent regulatory changes in the Middle East are driving increased interest for the company’s on-site waste water filtration technology, seen in the image below. According to LIQT’s website

discharge and re-injection of Produced Water from oil/gas production is becoming increasingly challenging for the oil producers as the world’s oil wells mature and the water cut increases. With LiqTech’s revolutionary SiC (Silicon Carbide) based ceramic membrane technology it has never been easier to meet these tightening standards and requirements for produced water. LiqTech’s SiC membrane technology replaces before mentioned conventional solutions with a one-step-filtration system based on LiqTech’s SiC membranes.

(Source: LiqTech Website)

Video: Water Treatment For SAGD Oil Production - LiqTech

On the Q3 earnings call, Mathiesen commented

given the success we have had in the marine market and the current trends in the oil industry we are now revisiting many of those previous relationships with much higher levels of interests. We look forward to reporting back to you on the outcome of these projects.

One such previous relationship LIQT is likely revisiting is with this Middle East customer from 2014 who purchased one of LIQT’s “pilot systems installed with LiqTech SiC membrane technology in order to test the use of our SiC membranes for various produced water applications.”

An example of the improving regulatory environment for this market comes from Qatar.

Water security has been identified as one of the priority challenges for Qatar vision 2030. Produced water (“PW”) is the largest waste stream generated in oil and gas industries. The key challenges facing the gas industry in Qatar is to reduce produced water volumes injected in disposal wells by a target of 50% to ensure long term reservoir sustainability…Discharging produced water will pollute surface and underground water and soil. In desert regions like the Middle East (including Qatar), where fresh water is scarce and costly, it may be economically feasible to re-use the PW for both domestic and agriculture purposes.

As mentioned above, water cuts in the Middle East are increasing which is common and expected for older oil fields. Mature fields are expected to have higher water cuts because production companies often use water injection to maintain well pressure and keep oil production up. For example, as of 2004, Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar field had seen an increase in the percentage of water brought up with the oil. “There are published reports that Ghawar has from 30-55% water cut. This means that about half the fluids brought up the well are water.” In our conversation with LIQT’s management, Mr. Mathiesen noted that each barrel of oil pumped in the Middle East also produces on average, about 1.5 barrels of dirty water implying that water cuts have continued to increase across the region. We can see that this amount of dirty water production creates a significant problem for countries and oil producers in the Middle East, providing a significant opportunity for LIQT.

What is also developing well for us [LIQT] is the oil and gas market, where we now have some very successful pilots behind us, with some of the big players, and we are now excessively bidding for new projects in this industry. So, besides the marine scrubber industry, we have a few markets that are developing quite well for us at the moment and we’re expecting them to turn into meaningful revenue in 2020 - Sune Mathiesen, Q3 earnings call.

According to Zion Market Research, the global produced water treatment market was valued at approximately USD $5.89 billion in 2017 and is expected to generate around USD $8.37 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of around 5.15% between 2018 and 2024. Our research indicates LIQT should receive revenues in the mid-single digit millions per project on average in this market. This revenue opportunity is significantly larger than the other end markets the company is currently exploring. Combined with the favorable industry regulatory tailwinds, we believe, Oil and Gas could quickly become one of LIQT largest end markets, and well before IMO 2020 installations peak.

Why do we like LIQT now?

At 1035 Capital, we believe the market is taking a myopic view of the LIQT’s Q4 2019 guidance, leading to a significant decline in the share price of LIQT. Excluding the short-term (one to three quarter) hiccup due to timing of new furnace installs, the fundamentals of the business are improving, not deteriorating. This mismatch is providing a very compelling opportunity for investors to pick up this best-in-class filtration company with no net debt and revenue growth expectations over 75% next year and 50% in 2021 driven entirely by IMO 2020 scrubber installations. Additionally, this growth does not include potential upside from Oil and Gas or power plant industries.

Management guided to significant new revenue from both of these end markets in 2020 and the company has plenty of capacity with the new furnace capacity being coming online by July 2020. LIQT also has cash and no significant debt, limiting risk of bankruptcy, providing a clear path to finance the expected future growth of the company.

Despite these significant fundamental improvements in the company’s prospects, the market has shortsightedly focused on the lowered Q4 guidance. Q4 was affected by a near term issue that isn’t likely to reoccur. In our opinion, the price today is more than discounting any potential remaining risk while totally ignoring any upside opportunities, as we discuss in the next section.

Valuation

(Oct 2nd Estimates)

(Dec 15th Estimates)

(Source: Company reports, and Seeking Alpha, Koyfin.com for estimates & charts, TIKR.com for estimates, Author Calculations)

As you can see in the tables and charts above, LIQT saw its estimates cut significantly for both Q4 2019 as well as 2020. Estimates are 16.5% or $6.3M lower for 2019 and 10.5% lower for 2020 or $6.6M. Specifically, the reduction for 2020 seems very conservative given management’s expectation to regain the roughly $6M of lost sales in Q4 2019 during Q2 and Q3 of 2020 and the anticipated revenues from new markets.

Management reiterated several times on the last call that they hadn’t lost any orders but that they were pushed out over the next several quarters. In our follow up conversation with Mr. Mathiesen, we directly asked about the customer response to the delayed installs. He highlighted that due to the recent spike in shipping rates, many customers were keen to keep some ships on the water rather than be docked for scrubber installations. All told, Mr. Mathiesen said they managed the delays without any significant negative impact on their customers. As a result, we expect 2020 revenue to stay relatively flat given nothing has really changed for 2020 capacity or demand, yet the sell side lowered estimates by over 10%.

Combined with the lower valuation levels today, we believe there is now a much lower bar for LIQT going forward. As you can see from the sensitivity analysis and the historical EV/S chart above, LIQT has very favorable odds at this price. The sensitivity analysis is based on current sell side estimates, despite our belief that estimates are far too low, providing considerable upside estimate revision potential in shares today.

If we apply the 3-year low NTM EV/S multiple of 0.7X to current estimates, it equals ~$3.40/share or about 32% downside from here. However, applying the peer median FY2 EV/S of 2X implies LIQT’s worth at approximately $9 share, or 80% upside. Given the revenue growth and margin improvement over the last 3 years, LIQT has traded at an average of around 3.4x EV/S as shown in the chart above. Given the continued strong revenue and margin improvements over the next few years we think multiples could again approach 3.4x EV/S equating to a share price of about $15 or 200% upside.

Risks

Slowing demand for scrubbers in the marine shipping market

Lower than expected high/low sulfur fuel spreads – elongating payback periods for scrubber installations and making them less attractive for shipowners

New competing technologies - such as increased use of LNG or other alternative fuels

Share loss with LIQT’s scrubber manufacturing partners

Higher interest rates – increasing financing costs of scrubber installation

IMO 2020 implementation delays

Unsuccessful new product launches

Conclusion

We believe investors overreacted to the push-out of approximately $6M in revenue into the next 3 quarters due to impaired furnaces which were already scheduled to be replaced by early 2020. This reaction by the market shows the narrow focus of investors on IMO 2020 as well as a lack of understanding of LIQT's business prospects beyond the January 1st IMO 2020 deadline. Sell side estimates removed $6.3M out of 2019 and about $6.6M from 2020 estimates which we believe is overly conservative and results in a lower bar for the company to exceed going forward.

According to management, marine scrubber orders are expected to improve in 2020 with peak scrubber installs in 2023. Combine this with the company’s opportunities in new end markets and the current valuation near the bottom of the historical EV/S range all imply that the market is currently significantly undervaluing LIQT shares today as well as its growth opportunities going forward.

We expect to hear much more about Oil and Gas as well as the power plant markets at the company’s 2020 investor day in January. At 1035 Capital, we are always looking for positive catalysts to drive shareholder returns, of which LIQT has plenty. All of the new markets LIQT is pursuing have higher ASPs, margins, and provide end market diversification as well as longer duration revenue opportunities. We are currently estimating a 1-year target price of $12 for LIQT, or about 140% of today’s price of about $5.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LIQT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.