Nike: High-Quality Compounder At A Reasonable Price

Over the long term, the Nike (NKE) story is compelling, as management looks set to transition the business from wholesale sportswear to a more tech-oriented model. In the near term, Nike's prospects appear upbeat as well - despite the 2Q guide down, the company is still well-positioned to drive profitable growth within the sportswear space. Though Nike is already a best-in-class consumer name with strong growth potential, its earnings power could increase substantially over the long term as its ongoing investments in technology and supply chain innovation play out. Current valuations do not screen as "cheap," but quality rarely is - at ~30x NTM P/E, investors get a highly cash-generative compounder backed by a fortress balance sheet and consistent ~30-40% returns on capital.

Slight Guidance Revision But the Nike Story Remains Intact

NKE's F2Q results illustrated the unrivaled quality of the Nike growth machine. Nike continues to deliver solid sales growth across geographies and product categories, backed by a strong product innovation engine. Notable callouts from the quarter included strength in Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), Greater China, and Asia Pacific & Latin America (APLA), in addition to an impressive 8.1% growth rate in North America footwear (see chart below).

Figure: North America Footwear Reported Revenue

Source: 2Q20 Press Release

Further, SNKRS grew a strong DD and Nike Apps more than doubled its revenue growth on a YoY basis, driving digital growth of 38% YoY. The two apps now comprise over a third of NKE's total digital revenue, highlighting the growing traction from the company's ongoing digital commitment.

There are some near-term headwinds, however, particularly from FX fluctuations, the recent Hurley disposal, macro risks (e.g., US-China tariffs and the Hong Kong disruption), and strategic investments, all of which drove a slightly disappointing 3Q guidance. The FY20 guidance was, as a result, revised slightly downward with pressure from both a slowing top-line (FX-driven) and higher SG&A.

Guidance FY20 (Updated) FY20 (Previous) Net Revenues +HSD (2-3 pt FX headwind) +HSD reported, slightly exceeding FY19 reported growth Gross Margin +50-75 bps +50-75 bps (with tariff assumptions) SG&A +HSD Grow roughly in line with revenue Tax Rate Low-mid-teens range Mid teens Other Income $100-150M income $50-100M income

Source: Company Transcripts, Press Releases

I would, however, stress that many of these factors are transitory, and the company will eventually implement mitigating efforts to offset the tariffs and FX impact. I see little reason to temper the longer-term outlook, as the company looks on track for stronger growth and profitability as ongoing strategic investments (e.g., in the supply chain) pay off. In the near term, the underlying sales momentum is solid, with a stronger-than-expected innovation pipeline into 2H skewing the risk-reward to the upside - notably, contribution from its innovation platforms has tripled as a % of revenue since the 2017 investor day:

"At our Investor Day, we said our goal was to double the percent of Revenue generated by recently introduced innovation platforms. In other words, we would 2X Innovation. As of this quarter, we have, in fact, more than tripled innovation as a percent of Revenue."

Strategic Transformation Intensifies in North America

North American growth came in at 5% YoY to ~$4.0 billion, as strength in the Jordan franchise and continued digital momentum offset weaker growth in apparel. Notable callouts included the Air Jordan 1 and Air Force 1 platforms, with Nike increasingly utilizing its express lane to add customization (e.g., colors and styles) to better meet demand in the region. From the transcript:

"We're running a nimble key city offense through the express lane using local feedback to create and move product to meet shifting consumer tastes. We'll apply that process to a new classics strategy for women that'll ramp-up in the back-half of the fiscal year."

Nike is also driving its strategic transformation in the region through digital, which grew 32% YoY in the quarter, with investments in RFID technology now rolled out to all of its footwear and nearly three-quarters of its apparel product. Other notable digital initiatives following the Celect acquisition include the development of new algorithms for demand prediction, inventory positioning, and fit optimization, among others.

"Through our acquisition of Celect, we are applying and developing new unique algorithms to make us be better attuned to what the consumer is telling us. We are leveraging data that includes past and present consumer interest in products and purchasing signals to better predict demand so we can decide how to stage inventory in our distribution centers and our stores in different ways."

Greater China Growth Engine Still Going Strong

Meanwhile, the Greater China region remains Nike's fastest-growing segment, delivering a solid 23% YoY growth rate (excluding currency changes) this quarter. On Singles Day alone, Nike generated ~$0.5 billion of revenue, with the launch of the Nike shopping app likely to fuel continued momentum in the region.

Source: 2Q20 Financial Schedule

Near-term growth headwinds from Hong Kong weighed on 2Q and will likely continue to weigh on results going into the back-half as inventory estimates are adjusted in response to lower sell-in. I remain upbeat on the region's long-term growth prospects though, especially considering the rising disposable income and sports participation rates in mainland China, coupled with the strong momentum of the athletic category.

Margin Expansion Story Remains on Track

NKE's overall gross margin came in at 44.0%, weighed down by the tariff headwinds. The tariff effect accounted for ~40-50 bps, while FX headwinds contributed a ~15 bps impact. Excluding the one-off effect of both FX and tariffs, overall gross margins would have risen an impressive ~80 bps to 44.6% (vs. 43.8% in 2Q18).

Source: 2Q20 Financial Schedule

The underlying gross margin expansion, along with ~130bps lower selling & administrative expenses indicates the Nike margin expansion story is progressing at an encouraging pace. Once the transitory impacts of the tariffs and FX pass, I believe the increased visibility into the underlying margin expansion could warrant a higher earnings multiple (the stock was down slightly post-earnings).

Innovation Initiatives Highlight Long-Term Potential

I also think the developments on the innovation-front are worth highlighting as well - though these are not visible in the near-term results, Nike's recent acquisitions and partnership activities shed light on the company's long-term potential in reshaping the marketplace and customer experience.

For instance, Nike recently patented Cryptokicks, a blockchain initiative that will allow for authentication via a unique digital shoe ID. Nike also made strategic investments in Handsfree Labs (hands-free footwear technology), TraceMe (content strategy), Celect (retail predictive analytics and demand sensing), Invertex (computer vision), and Zodiac (consumer data analytics). The impact of these strategic acquisitions could prove to be substantial in efforts to enhance its digital capabilities - the Celect acquisition is set to accelerate Nike's demand sensing capabilities by three years.

Quality at a Reasonable Price

NKE admittedly trades at the higher end of its multiple range at ~30x NTM earnings, though I would argue that the EPS growth potential on the back of a margin expansion story, and consistent returns on capital more than warrant the pricing. Notably, Nike's return on invested capital (ROIC) now stands at an industry-leading 39.0%.

Source: 2Q20 Financial Schedule

Thus, I have no qualms about penciling in a premium multiple for NKE going forward - on FY22 EPS of ~$4.30 by FY22 (based on mid-teens medium-term growth guidance), NKE stock would be worth ~$130 if its ~30x earnings multiple holds. However, I think Nike has room to expand its earnings power further, and rolling the valuation forward into the latter parts of the visible forecast period could see the stock trading over $150 (not accounting for the optionality provided by its innovation initiatives).

Key risks to the NKE investment case include its exposure to the overall athletic cycle, with the ability to maintain North America growth crucial, particularly in light of Adidas' (OTCQX:ADDYY) resurgence over the last few years. Additional risks include potentially dilutive investments in strategic initiatives, though I'd argue the costs are more than offset by the optionality provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.