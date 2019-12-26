Avalara: Worth The Try

Its valuation isn't cheap. Therefore, investors should acquire a little position while adding on further pullbacks.

Avalara's (AVLR) expanding TAM (total addressable market) will continue to drive near term momentum. The current valuation has priced in near term growth, regardless, I see a case for the valuation to expand given Avalara's strength in the tax space.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Avalara IPO Prospectus

Avalara delivered strong results last quarter. Revenue grew 41% y/y. Subscription revenue represented 93% of overall revenue and it grew 43% y/y. Net retention rate was 113%. Management is guiding towards long term growth of 20% -25%.

Another key area of international opportunity is cross-border commerce. Cross-border e-commerce is forecasted to exceed $1 trillion by 2020

Avalara has a strong potential to grow its international revenue which is currently less than 10% of its total business. This will also be assisted by the growth of the cross-border e-commerce market and a growing tailwind in US tax laws after the Dakota vs. Wayfair case.

I remain bullish on Avalara's near term growth momentum given ample evidence for it to continue to gain market share.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Third-party product reviews on sites like Capterra, G2, and Trustradius were great. While there were occasional complaints about integration issues, pricing, customer support, and bugs, there's no overwhelming evidence that Avalara's products will hit aa renewal snag in the near term. I consider most of the feedback as evidence that users find Avalara's products compelling and they definitely see a need to push for the company to upgrade more features to drive value proposition.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

The last earning call was replete with commentary around multiple opportunities to gain market share as the awareness for Avalara's offerings continues to benefit from favorable macro tailwinds. Avalara is forging strategic partnerships to increase the reach of its product. This will be accretive to its growth narrative.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

The only near term concern is the lack of profitability. This is explainable as Avalara is still after market share.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

It will be important to have more commentary around the future trend in stock-based compensation. Management guided for growth by acquisition as part of its global expansion strategy. I assume these acquisitions will be a blend of cash and stock issuance. The current SBC trend isn't too encouraging.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Avalara is still considered an innovator in the Pit-Stop grid above. Its willingness to pitstop and become a challenger by aggressively fighting for market share predicts its ability to become a dominant player in its niche. Avalara's international expansion suggests it's on this path. If its growth narrative decelerates without the company dominating its niche, it risks becoming an early consolidator. In this case, additional value will have to be driven by aggressive cost-cutting as it won't be able to enjoy the benefits of the networking effect of market leaders.

Cash and cash equivalents stand at $446.6m with zero debt. While this makes its balance sheet attractive, I remain neutral on Avalara's overall business/financials given its lack of profitability.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Avalara's mid-market positioning is strong. Analysts tried to get some color about its push into the large enterprise space and management reiterated Avalara's growing strength. Management was also positive about key macro opportunities. Besides the pricing pressure from SAP and Oracle (ORCL), I see no reason why Avalara's near term growth will be curtailed.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Avalara's strong growth will continue to drive near term momentum. Avalara is susceptible to the sector volatility in the SaaS space and its 16x P/S (TTM) of 16x, though a bit on the high side will be diluted given the forward revenue guidance of 25% for FY'21. Going forward, the strong revenue growth will be the overarching team and I expect multiples to expand as we head into 2020.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

The DCF valuation sheet above outlines a cash flow projection that justifies the current share price. The model assumes sustained double-digit growth into 2024 and rapid margin improvement. This can be achieved through rapid market share expansion by growing its international business while improving product value proposition via add-ons and pricing optimization. I consider this a bullish estimate. For share price to rise near term, margins and growth have to improve rapidly. Also, a key piece of the puzzle which is the cost of capital which I set at 10% has to come down. For the cost of capital to come down, Avalara's inherent volatility has to improve and investors have to demand a cheaper equity risk premium. The risk premium is a function of expected stock market performance. The improving trade war negotiation and strong US equity performance suggest ERP will be high near term. Therefore, the WACC estimate is fair.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Bullish, PT < 10x P/S FWD)

Source: Author

I plan to acquire some shares in the coming weeks. I find Avalara's value proposition in the tax space compelling. I am aware of the volatility inherent in the SaaS space, therefore, I will only add more after a market correction.

Source: Author

