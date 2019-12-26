Long Ideas | Consumer | Brazil
Cosan: Sweetest Stock In The Sector
About: Cosan Limited (CZZ), Includes: HSY, JBSS, TR
by: Jim Van Meerten
Summary
Wall Street analysts predict high growth in both Revenue and Earnings.
Positive investor sentiment from the investing community.
High momentum over various time frames.
I've been investing for almost 50 years and I've found that the only way an individual investor has any chance of beating the Market and professional investors is to learn to be proficient in the