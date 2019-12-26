20 Top Tip Ranks Stocks For 2020 From Kiplinger

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Kiplinger showed 10.33% less net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Bigger higher-priced Kiplinger top stocks led this pack in December.

Of the 20 select stocks, eight pay dividends that ranged 1.49%-6.63% in annual yield, while all 20 ranged 2.85% to 60.79% in annual price target upsides per brokers 12/23/19.

Kiplinger loves New Year lists. This 20 stock list was published Dec. 23. Author Maya Sasson states, "We used TipRanks' data to (find) stocks with loads of upside-potential."

Foreword

This article is based on a new Kiplinger Investing article aimed to find analysts' top stock picks for 2020. The author, Maya Sasson (article was published 12/23/19), used "analyst-tracking data to discover the best of the bunch – stocks that have loads of upside potential from current share prices. And all of these picks have amassed so many bullish recommendations from top-performing analysts that they've earned a Strong Buy consensus rating.”

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 19.72% To 59.44% Net Gains For Ten Kiplinger Top Tip-Ranked Dogs For 2020

Four of 10 top Kiplinger bullish recommended stocks by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, the yield-based forecast for these late-December dogs was graded by Wall Street Wizards as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December 23, 2020 were:

Adesto Technologies Corp (IOTS) was projected to net $594.43, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 59% less than the market as a whole.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) was projected to net $477.31, based on the median of target price estimates from 10 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for MRNA.

Sunrun (RUN) was projected to net $406.67, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 10 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 32% under the market as a whole.

Avalara Inc. (AVLR) was projected to net $361.77 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from 13 brokers, less transaction fees. A Beta number was not available for AVLR.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) was projected to net $342.08, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 18 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 68% more than the market as a whole.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) was projected to net $327.21, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 26 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% more than the market as a whole.

GoDaddy (GDDY) was projected to net $236.71, based on the median of target estimates from 15 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 33% less than the market as a whole.

Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) was projected to net $206.03, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 28 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 61% more than the market as a whole.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) was projected to net $205.02 based on the median of target price estimates from 18 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 12% less than the market as a whole.

Amazon (AMZN) was projected to net $197.42, based on a median of target price estimates from 48 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 52% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 33.55% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these nineteen stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk 3% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) Paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs."

20 Kiplinger Top Tip-Ranked Stocks Per December Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

40 Kiplinger Top Tip-Ranked Stocks Per December Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Kiplinger Top Tip-Ranked Stocks By Yield

Top 10 Kiplinger top tip-ranked stocks selected 12/23/19 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place was claimed by one of two industrials sector representatives, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) [1]. The other industrials representative placed seventh, L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) [7].

In second place was the first of three energy sector representatives, Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) [2], followed in fifth and sixth place by Baker Hughes Co (BKR) [5], and ConocoPhillips (COP) [6].

A single basic materials stock occupied third place, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) [3]. Then a lone communication services outfit placed sixth, Comcast Corp (CMCSA) [6]. Also a lone consumer cyclical representative placed eighth, Crocs Inc (CROX) [8].

Finally, two technology sector representatives rounded out the top 10 by yield, Sunrun Inc (RUN) [9], and GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) [10] to complete the Kiplinger top tip-ranked stocks by yield for December.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Kiplinger Tip-Ranked Dogs Showed 20%-60.44% Upsides While (31) No Down-siders Were Listed

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 10.33% Disadvantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest Priced, Kiplinger Top Tip-Ranked Stocks To December 2020

Ten top Kiplinger tip-ranked dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 Kiplinger tip-ranked dogs screened 12/23/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of 11 in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Kiplinger Tip-Ranked Dogs (32) Delivering 15.14% Vs. (33 ) 13.49% Net Gains by All Ten Come December 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Kiplinger tip-ranked kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 10.33% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The second lowest-priced selection, Sunrun Inc (RUN), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 40.67%

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger tip-ranked dividend dogs as of December 23 were: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc(CLF); Sunrun (RUN); Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC(FTAI); Baker Hughes Co (BKR); Crocs Inc (CROX), with prices ranging from $8.21 to $40.03.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top yield tip-ranked dogs as of December 23 were: Comcast Corp (CMCSA); Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC); ConocoPhillips(COP);GoDaddy Inc (GDDY); L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX), whose prices ranged from $44.10 to $201.73.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Retirement stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.