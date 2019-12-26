Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/23/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/23/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trades will understandably wane into year-end. But there are still profits to be had by paying attention to what insiders are taking the time to trade during these slow-ish year-end sessions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Blackrock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (MNE)

Globalstar (GSAT)

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Exicure (XCUR)

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Barnwell Industries (BRN)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

HEICO (HEI)

Walmart (WMT)

Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

Morningstar (MORN)

Lam Research (LRCX)

Littelfuse (LFUS)

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Urstadt Biddle (UBP)

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Sun Communities (SUI)

NII (NIHD)

Noble Energy (NBL)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $3,299,785 2 Williams Randa Duncan DIR, BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $2,464,380 3 Muralidhar Bali DIR Exicure XCUR B $1,999,250 4 Biddle Willing L CEO, DIR, BO Urstadt Biddle UBP JB* $666,000 5 Monroe James Iii DIR, BO Globalstar GSAT B $279,300 6 Macau Carlos L VP, CFO, TR HEICO HEI JB* $273,619 7 Saba Capital Mgt BO Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust BQH B $268,233 8 Sherwood Ned L BO Barnwell Industries BRN B $181,691 9 Hermelin Brian M DIR Sun Communities SUI B $149,965 10 Saba Capital Mgt BO Blackrock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund MNE B $115,036

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Kalanick Travis Cordell DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $71,638,288 2 Wyden Adam D O Select Interior Concepts SIC JS* $22,566,250 3 Samberg Joseph D BO NII NIHD S $12,900,000 4 Lore Marc E VP Walmart WMT AS $10,248,458 5 Zommer Nathan DIR Littelfuse LFUS AS $10,000,349 6 Oreilly David E CB, DIR O'Reilly Automotive ORLY S $7,967,700 7 Gottscho Richard A VP, CTO Lam Research LRCX JS* $5,071,395 8 Edelman Thomas J DIR Noble Energy NBL AS $4,796,380 9 Flynn James E BO Homology Medicines FIXX S $3,587,060 10 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS $3,051,829

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

