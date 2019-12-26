Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/23/19

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/23/19, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Insider trades will understandably wane into year-end. But there are still profits to be had by paying attention to what insiders are taking the time to trade during these slow-ish year-end sessions.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)
- Blackrock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (MNE)
- Globalstar (GSAT)
- Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH)
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- HEICO (HEI)
- Walmart (WMT)
- Select Interior Concepts (SIC)
- O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)
- Morningstar (MORN)
- Lam Research (LRCX)
- Littelfuse (LFUS)
- Homology Medicines (FIXX)
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Saba Capital Mgt
|
BO
|
Voya Prime Rate Trust
|
PPR
|
B
|
$3,299,785
|
2
|
Williams Randa Duncan
|
DIR, BO
|
Enterprise Products Partners
|
EPD
|
B
|
$2,464,380
|
3
|
Muralidhar Bali
|
DIR
|
Exicure
|
XCUR
|
B
|
$1,999,250
|
4
|
Biddle Willing L
|
CEO, DIR, BO
|
Urstadt Biddle
|
UBP
|
JB*
|
$666,000
|
5
|
Monroe James Iii
|
DIR, BO
|
Globalstar
|
GSAT
|
B
|
$279,300
|
6
|
Macau Carlos L
|
VP, CFO, TR
|
HEICO
|
HEI
|
JB*
|
$273,619
|
7
|
Saba Capital Mgt
|
BO
|
Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust
|
BQH
|
B
|
$268,233
|
8
|
Sherwood Ned L
|
BO
|
Barnwell Industries
|
BRN
|
B
|
$181,691
|
9
|
Hermelin Brian M
|
DIR
|
Sun Communities
|
SUI
|
B
|
$149,965
|
10
|
Saba Capital Mgt
|
BO
|
Blackrock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund
|
MNE
|
B
|
$115,036
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Kalanick Travis Cordell
|
DIR
|
Uber Technologies
|
UBER
|
AS
|
$71,638,288
|
2
|
Wyden Adam D
|
O
|
Select Interior Concepts
|
SIC
|
JS*
|
$22,566,250
|
3
|
Samberg Joseph D
|
BO
|
NII
|
NIHD
|
S
|
$12,900,000
|
4
|
Lore Marc E
|
VP
|
Walmart
|
WMT
|
AS
|
$10,248,458
|
5
|
Zommer Nathan
|
DIR
|
Littelfuse
|
LFUS
|
AS
|
$10,000,349
|
6
|
Oreilly David E
|
CB, DIR
|
O'Reilly Automotive
|
ORLY
|
S
|
$7,967,700
|
7
|
Gottscho Richard A
|
VP, CTO
|
Lam Research
|
LRCX
|
JS*
|
$5,071,395
|
8
|
Edelman Thomas J
|
DIR
|
Noble Energy
|
NBL
|
AS
|
$4,796,380
|
9
|
Flynn James E
|
BO
|
Homology Medicines
|
FIXX
|
S
|
$3,587,060
|
10
|
Mansueto Joseph D
|
CB, DIR, BO
|
Morningstar
|
MORN
|
AS
|
$3,051,829
Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
