Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/23/19

Includes: BQH, BRN, EPD, GSAT, MNE, PPR, UBER, XCUR
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/23/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trades will understandably wane into year-end. But there are still profits to be had by paying attention to what insiders are taking the time to trade during these slow-ish year-end sessions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)
  • Blackrock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (MNE)
  • Globalstar (GSAT)
  • Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Exicure (XCUR)
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)
  • Barnwell Industries (BRN)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • HEICO (HEI)
  • Walmart (WMT)
  • Select Interior Concepts (SIC)
  • O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)
  • Morningstar (MORN)
  • Lam Research (LRCX)
  • Littelfuse (LFUS)
  • Homology Medicines (FIXX)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Urstadt Biddle (UBP)
  • Uber Technologies (UBER)
  • Sun Communities (SUI)
  • NII (NIHD)
  • Noble Energy (NBL)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$3,299,785

2

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR, BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$2,464,380

3

Muralidhar Bali

DIR

Exicure

XCUR

B

$1,999,250

4

Biddle Willing L

CEO, DIR, BO

Urstadt Biddle

UBP

JB*

$666,000

5

Monroe James Iii

DIR, BO

Globalstar

GSAT

B

$279,300

6

Macau Carlos L

VP, CFO, TR

HEICO

HEI

JB*

$273,619

7

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust

BQH

B

$268,233

8

Sherwood Ned L

BO

Barnwell Industries

BRN

B

$181,691

9

Hermelin Brian M

DIR

Sun Communities

SUI

B

$149,965

10

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Blackrock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund

MNE

B

$115,036

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kalanick Travis Cordell

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$71,638,288

2

Wyden Adam D

O

Select Interior Concepts

SIC

JS*

$22,566,250

3

Samberg Joseph D

BO

NII

NIHD

S

$12,900,000

4

Lore Marc E

VP

Walmart

WMT

AS

$10,248,458

5

Zommer Nathan

DIR

Littelfuse

LFUS

AS

$10,000,349

6

Oreilly David E

CB, DIR

O'Reilly Automotive

ORLY

S

$7,967,700

7

Gottscho Richard A

VP, CTO

Lam Research

LRCX

JS*

$5,071,395

8

Edelman Thomas J

DIR

Noble Energy

NBL

AS

$4,796,380

9

Flynn James E

BO

Homology Medicines

FIXX

S

$3,587,060

10

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$3,051,829

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.