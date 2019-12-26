Domo: There Is More Value To Be Unlocked

Source: McLaren

The analytics and business intelligence market is a growing but congested niche. Players need to find a niche advantage to stay competitive without burning too much cash. Domo's (DOMO) cash flow dynamics suggest a lack of competitive advantage. The best way to unlock value is for investors to hope Domo gets acquired at a premium to its current valuation.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Domo reported in-line results last quarter. Subscription revenue grew 24% last quarter, while overall revenue grew by 22%. The gross retention rate was approx. 90%. Management is guiding for 21-22% revenue growth in FY'20. This will be driven by the strong global demand for data visualization solutions, and its improved sales strategies. I remain bullish on the demand for Domo's solutions near term given the global demand for BI and analytics tools, which will keep expanding Domo's addressable market.

Business (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Domo is another SaaS play stress-testing its market share acquisition capabilities. Recent partnerships with Square (SQ), Verizon (VZ), AWS, and Snowflake will help drive channel penetration and total addressable market; however, DOMO needs more than that.

Like most SaaS plays, it's still recording double-digit growth, which is cooling off. This growth has come at a huge margin sacrifice, highlighting its weak pricing power, which is a sign that it is battling a lot of competitors in its niche. Its cross-platform integration with multiple cloud platforms is one of its endearing capabilities as it will help drive renewal rate. As it stands, Domo is in a vulnerable position as it has to keep demonstrating strong growth to sustain its valuation multiples. The simple solution is to find a way to bring down its huge operating expenses. Until Domo achieves this, the Street will remain skeptical about the stock, and it will struggle to enjoy the lofty valuation of its peers.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

I'm reasonably comfortable with product stickiness near term as over 52% of customers are under multiyear contracts. However, the most crucial question should be the path to profitability dynamics. The gradual decrease in stock-based compensation and capex as a % of revenue are the early signs of improvement in sales efficiency. If this trend continues, Domo's valuation will become more compelling.

Source: Author (using data from ycharts)

The Pit-Stop grid above attempts to predict if a SaaS play has what it takes to become a dominant global platform. Given Domo's small market cap and slow growth, it falls into the hasty consolidator (didn't finish the race) niche, which means its decelerating momentum isn't primed for market dominance. Companies that pitstop successfully move from innovators to challengers before re-emerging as consolidators (successful challengers that become leaders) after dominating the market.

Domo has cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $116 million. Domo's debt of $100m gives it an unattractive balance sheet, though a huge portion of its debt is long term, which means it can meet its current financial obligations.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Bearish)

Only 20% of Domo's reference customers consider it their sole enterprise analytics and BI platform standard, and they report that a competing platform is their enterprise standard more often than those of any other vendor. However, this is likely because Domo is often deployed by lines of business - in isolation from IT - for domain-specific analysis in the areas of marketing, finance and supply chain. - Gartner

The analytics and BI space are as congested as you can imagine. We have giants like Microsoft (MSFT), IBM (IBM), and Oracle (ORCL) with access to a vast customer base and data points to build more intelligent platforms. They also have the capital to dictate pricing in the industry. Smaller players like Domo have to find their geographical strengths and ensure they play in highly productive regions to survive. As a result, I'm not confident about Domo's competitive positioning.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Domo's valuation is a reflection of its weak competitive power, which is a critical factor in its path to profitability. As it stands, the best way to return value to shareholders will be via an acquisition by a bigger player at a premium to the current valuation. At a forward revenue growth of 14%, Domo is valued at 3.2x FY'21 revenue. This reflects the skepticism around its competitive positioning. I consider this valuation in line, given the decelerating revenue growth.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold)

Source: Author

Domo is the kind of stock I want to add to my portfolio because its multiple integrations and partnerships, coupled with the global demand for BI tools, suggests there is more value to be unlocked. The caveat is that sales efficiency has to improve for the stock to become more attractive. For a SaaS company, its 3.2x FY'21 revenue multiple is in line, and there should be no reason for large drawdowns in the near term.

Source: Author

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.