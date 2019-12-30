Altria: Our Views On The Stock After +22% Gain

We are monitoring the situation and there is a possibility we become more bullish on the name, depending on how the thesis develops.

We still see more upside but would encourage investors to add to new positions only on pullbacks.

When we recommended Altria Group Inc. (MO) on October 1, 2019, with a yield of 6.6%, we asked a very important question. When is it worthwhile to buy a declining business? The conclusion we reached was that when the valuation was so compelling that one could buy that declining business with a rather large margin of safety. Specifically, we concluded that:

The current price is good but investors should not buy into the hype that some propagate about Altria. Cigarette makers have been exceptional investments over the past 50 years, but the next 50 years are likely to be very different. Now that the stock is oversold, we are buying Altria for income (yield close to 8%) and the potential for capital gains. At the end of the day, our objective at HDO is to buy solid high dividend stocks on the cheap and it is the case for this stock.

The timing worked out as the pessimism on Altria was at an extreme high and the stock has rallied in spite of some more negative headlines.

Today, we take a look below at this behemoth and give you our take as to why we continue to hold the company but are not adding at current levels. We also describe what will cause us to change our "buy under" price.

The Business

Altria is America's largest tobacco company, selling the most popular cigarette brands such as Marlboro, Parliament, Virginia Slims, and Benson & Hedges. It is the parent company of Philip Morris USA and has a 10.5% interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD). It also owns a 35% stake in Juul Labs (JUUL), that it purchased recently.

Source: Altria Q3-2019 presentation

Investors' love for Altria comes from its long history of returning cash to investors via increasing dividends and share buybacks.

That chart is the main reason why many dividend growth investors are decidedly bullish on the company. While we think there may be an opportunity as well, our stance is a bit more cautious. We go through the two major new sources of information since our last report to explain our thinking.

Q3-2019

Altria's Q3-2019 results were clouded by changes in the value of its Cronos Investment as well as a giant write down it took on JUUL.

Source: Altria Q3-2019 financials

For us, the JUUL write down was no surprise and we were expecting a bigger markdown on that asset than MO actually acknowledged. Leaving that part aside (we will address it later), gross profits were up rather strongly in Q3-2019, to the tune of 7.4%. Operating income was up even more sharply at 15% year over year in Q3-2019 as marketing, administration & research costs came down. On the other hand, the volume story continued to look rather abysmal. Total cigarettes sold dropped 6.6% with the discount category notching another quarter of double-digit declines.

Source: Altria Q3-2019 financials

As bad as the numbers appeared here, the declines still moderated from earlier on in fiscal 2019. For Q3-2019, net revenues were about 2.5% higher as higher pricing and lower promotional investments offset these massive volume declines. When we combine the information of volume declines and revenue increases, we can conclude that Altria passed through 9.7% price hikes versus the previous year. As we have seen in previous quarters, the price hikes have to do all the heavy lifting to stabilize or grow revenues.

JUUL

Altria management dealt with massive "egg-on face" syndrome as they were forced to acknowledge that their investment in JUUL was done at the worst possible price and the worst possible multiple.

JUUL Investment

Altria recorded a third-quarter non-cash pre-tax impairment charge of $4.5 billion related to its investment in JUUL. While there was no single determinative event or factor, Altria considered impairment indicators in totality, including an increased likelihood of U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) action to remove flavored e-vapor products from the market pending a market authorization decision, various e-vapor bans put in place by certain cities and states in the U.S. and certain international markets, and other factors.

We think the $4.5 billion write-down is “a good start" and further write-downs are probable. Fidelity recently wrote down its investment value in JUUL further and valued the company at 16.4 billion. If Altria used the same valuation it would do another $2.4 billion write down on JUUL. The assault on JUUL is just picking up lawsuits moving up at a breathtaking pace. California's latest lawsuit alleges some serious problems with JUUL's due diligence to keep its products out of the hands of minors.

The age-verification system for e-cigarette maker Juul did not adequately vet customers, permitting “thousands” of deliveries to “phony names and addresses in California,” including 17 shipments to an individual named “Beer Can,” California’s attorney Xavier Becerra alleged in a lawsuit filed Monday. California’s suit alleges Juul illegally marketed to and sold e-cigarettes to minors. The lawsuit outlines alleged weaknesses in the company’s age verification system that allowed minors to buy e-cigarettes from the company’s online store

Source: CNBC

While these lawsuits do not create an existential threat for JUUL, yet, we might reach that point in 12 months. But JUUL will always hold a residual value for Altria. Even in the case that JUUL products go completely out of favor (and flavor), Altria can ultimately dispose the asset and get a tax write off. As such even in the worst case scenario, JUUL is worth about 25% (estimated tax rates) of the $12.8 billion investment or $3.2 billion. We also want to note that Altria cannot be held accountable for any damages that JUUL is being sued for.

What is a good price for Altria?

The fair price for Altria depends on the volume story and there are three distinct parts to that. The first part of the story is the recent acceleration of declining rates in cigarette volumes. Altria has been able to offset this with price hikes but the volume trend is worrisome. We do have the opinion that a portion of the decline definitely stems from JUUL's explosive growth in the last three years.

So investors would want to see if JUUL's setbacks translate into lower volume declines for Altria. We would need at least two to three quarters to see this. The second aspect we focus on is the Altria's estimates of declines going forward. Altria has guided for 4-6% volume declines for the next 4-5 years.

Source: Altria Q3-2019 presentation

At the high end of that decline rate, our fair value of Altria is just $55.00 as we think that such a volume decline will create headwinds that Altria's pricing strategy won't effectively be able to counter. There is also a risk that as volume declines stay high that the other tobacco producers start fighting for the residual market on price and this will reduce Altria's ability to keep raising prices at 5-10% over and above inflation rates.

The final aspect we consider when looking at volumes is that Altria itself is focusing just on cigarette volumes consumed and ignoring inventory movements. We can see this by examining the 5.5% declines shown in the figure above versus the actual 6.9% declines in the most recent financial statements. This difference is stemming from retailers stocking lower volumes of product. While it is useful to get the raw consumption statistics, if consumption volumes decline at 5-6% rates, we would expect inventories at retailers to decline unless they want to increase days of inventory held in stock. To some extent, retailers are motivated to do this as Altria keeps hiking prices rather brutally. But there is a limit to this and consumption declines will result in even lower inventory being held.

Can IQOS save the save the day?

Source: Altria Q3-2019 presentation

Altria recent IQOS launch promises to create a new niche market for the company.

Source: Altria Q3-2019 presentation

The company spent a significant amount of time discussing this on its conference call.

Turning to the heated tobacco, PM USA is executing a robust marketing strategy for IQOS in the Atlanta lead market. The first US IQOS store opened in September, and has since been supplemented by additional retail touch points, including a mobile pop up unit and IQOS Corners located within select stores. We've also recently opened a second IQOS boutique in the Mall of Georgia. Of course responsible marketing is the foundation for all our consumer interactions. IQOS is intended only for adult smokers and IQOS boutique entrants must be 21 or older. The performance of IQOS in Atlanta and other lead markets will be an important input to our future commercialization plan for the brand. The primary goals of the lead markets are to determine how best to communicate with adult smokers and how to scale our efforts. PMI's MRTP application for IQOS remains pending with the FDA and we are optimistic about the prospects of IQOS receiving this modified risk authorization. Additionally, we are encouraged that the FDA's draft PMTA rules, include a special pathway for technological changes to previously authorized products, which could support bringing newer versions of the IQOS device market. Finally, we are excited to announce that IQOS will be expanding to Richmond, Virginia beginning next month. With an IQOS store opening in the Carytown district. Altria has a sizable employee base enrichment and deep connections with the community that could accelerate early adoption of IQOS. We also anticipate distributing heat sticks to approximately 150 retail outlets within the area and deploying a similar marketing strategy as the Atlanta lead market.

Source: Altria Q3-2019 transcript

As we have previously shown, IQOS may have its own problems but it is probable that FDA will see things Altria's way and accept the lower risk profile for IQOS. This could be a big win for Altria in the long run and improve investment returns.

Conclusion and our "Buy Under" Price

The Altria investment thesis has played out close to our expectations. We stayed out of the stock as we expected JUUL write-downs to dominate the investor thinking and took a position as that tune reached a crescendo. For investors who bought the stock in the low $40's, we recommend that they continue to hold and enjoy the fat dividends. Investors who purchased then locked in a 8% yield that is very well covered. We would not chase the stock up though. We are monitoring the trends in cigarette volumes alongside Altria's success in the IQOS segment. Currently, we are pricing in the worst of both worlds and still see a 10% upside to our fair value case. Should our assumptions prove pessimistic, we will raise our "buy under" price and issue a fresh alert.

