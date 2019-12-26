Boeing: The Challenge Is Changing The Culture

How do you convince people that you are changing the culture of a company if you were an integral part of the "old" culture that produced the current company situation?

A problem that must be overcome is that the new CEO, as well as the new board chairman and the current CEO, are all members of the former culture.

The new CEO of Boeing is stepping out, trying to reach out to regulators, customers, employees and others, trying to establish communication channels that the previous CEO seemed to avoid.

It is almost always the case that when a corporation gets into trouble, a large part of the situation can be explained by the fact that the company, and more particularly, the top executive of the company, have restricted the openness and transparency with which the company deals with its customers, it board of directors, its employees, its suppliers, and with regulators. Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) appears to be a terrific example, a case study even, of a company that stifled openness and transparency with important groups and, as a consequence, ended up paying a huge cost. This seems to be a situation that the new head of Boeing is directly confronting. Dave Calhoun, the new CEO taking his new position on January 13, 2020, is reaching out immediately to try and re-establish ties. We read in the Wall Street Journal,

“The most immediate challenge confronting Mr. Calhoun…is persuading FAA policymakers that Boeing will be more reliable and cooperative in providing data to verify flight-control fixes for the grounded 737 MAX fleet.”

“That would mean abandoning his predecessor Dennis Muilenburg’s prodding of the agency over many months to accelerate vetting of the proposed software fix.” But, this is not a new problem. “Earlier this year, regulators and lawmakers faulted the company for failing to swiftly provide internal documents from years earlier that appear to raise questions about the safety, design and extent of pilot training for the MAX. And, this is not the first case. Furthermore, the holding back of information seems to have happened to members of Boeing’s board of directions. Except for some directors, like Dave Calhoun, who ha served as a Boeing board member since 2009. This points to another difficulty facing Calhoun and the Boeing leaders that surround him. Mr. Calhoun has been an integral member of the Boeing top executive team for some time. So has the new board chairman Larry Kellner and the Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith. The “team” that has now been put in charge of running the company and re-establishing ties with regulators and others were also members of the “team” that got Boeing into the shape it is now in. How are these people going to change the culture of the company when they were an integral part of the culture that resulted in Boeing’s current problems?

General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) used members of the same management team assembled by former Chairman and CEO Jack Welch, to restore the company. A little over a year ago, GE brought in an outsider to try and revive the historical legend to save the company from being split up. GE’s struggles continue. Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) also went through a couple of executives from the former “inner circle” to turn the bank around. Now, it, too, has an outsider running the ship…and, is still struggling to regain some of its former stature.

Boeing has some other problems that it must face. One is that the company came to focus too much on short-term financial engineering and let its engineering excellence decline. For example, I have written that Mr. Mulenburg is accused of “perpetuating a culture focused on shareholder returns rather than engineering excellence, one divorced from its manufacturing base in Seattle."The latter reference is to the fact that Mr. Muilenburg moved company headquarters from Seattle to Chicago as he changed the focus of the company.

In recent years, under the guidance of Mr. Muilenburg and CFO Smith the company has changed its financial structure and added lots and lots of long-term debt to the balance sheet and has goosed up its stock price, not only with this leverage but with very ample cash dividends and stock buybacks.

Many observers are saying that Boeing will never get its reputation back until it reverses this recent trend and begins to focus once again on becoming the engineering power that it once was. But, then returning to the question of openness and transparency, it is now obvious that the full Boeing board was not aware of some of the things that were going on and were taking the edge off of the reputation for top quality products that it once held. Where was the board? The board took the good financial results as justifying what Mr. Muilenburg and the management were accomplishing and failed to ask any further questions. As in the cases of GE and Wells Fargo one can, after the fact, point to the reality that the board, except for executives on the board, really didn’t know what was going on. Thus, the culture surrounding the operations of the board can be brought into question.

But, the WSJ article quoted from above also indicates that there was some employee unrest over what was going on inside of the company.

The government has some evidence that “the latest communications ‘appear to point to a very disturbing picture’ of concerns expressed by some Boeing employees about the company’s commitment to safety.”

“The tone and content of some of these communications do not reflect the company we are and need to be, “ stated a Boeing spokesman.

The study of the openness and transparency of a company is a crucial test of the culture that exists within a company. It cannot be avoided.

This, to me, is an especial responsibility of the board of directors. Board members should demand that a CEO build a culture that includes a commitment to be fully open and transparent to its board, its employees, its customers, its regulators, its shareholders, and other stakeholders. If this commitment to openness and transparency does not exist, as we have seen over and over again, a company is creating a culture that does not hold up over time.

We have seen sufficient shortfalls in this area in recent years to call for change in how businesses operate. The CEO, in my mind, should want to operate in the most open and transparent atmosphere possible. If the CEO has some doubts about this, the board of directors should straighten the CEO out. And, if the board is not functioning well, the shareholders should demand openness and transparency.

Openness and transparency should be a given of a capitalistic system of business and enterprise.

