The Sector Charts Indicate More Gains Are Likely (Technically Speaking For 12/26)

Healthcare's primary ETF has done very well over the last 2 months: Prices were in the mid-80s at the beginning of October. They have since moved through resistance in the lower 90s and now in the lower 100s, for a gain of approximately 18%. The sector was under a fairly intense, bi-partisan assault for most of this year. That appears to be over, at least for now (emphasis added):

Vilified by lawmakers from both parties for months, the health-care industry this year appeared to face an existential threat to its business model. But this week, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, insurance companies and medical device manufacturers practically ran the table in Congress, winning hundreds of billions of dollars in tax breaks and other gifts through old-fashioned lobbying, re-exerting their political prowess. “It’s the ‘no special interest left behind bill’ of 2019. That’s what it feels like this is,” said Andy Slavitt, a former health administrator who served in the Obama administration. “There’s no other explanation.” Support came from virtually every corner of Congress.

The article goes on to note a large number of pro-industry legislative changes that were included in the latest budget deal. A very merry Christmas from Washington.

The UK's ETF has enjoyed a post-Johnson victory bounce: Prices were constrained by the lower 30s for most of this year. After the election, the ETF broke through resistance and is now about 3% higher. The weekly chart puts these latest moves into a longer-term perspective: 34.27 and 34.85 are now the prices supplying overhead resistance. According to an article in today's FT, there is good reason to think prices will move through those levels in the new year.

Energy is another sector that's enjoying upside movement: Prices have advanced a little over 8% since the beginning of December. The ETF has moved through two key trendlines, the first connecting highs from early July and mid-September and the second connecting highs from mid-September and early November. For the first since the Spring, prices are above the 200-day EMA and the shorter EMAs are advancing above that key indicator.

Let's look at today's performance tables: Good day for the bulls. The QQQ led the market higher, gaining 0.88%. This was followed by the OEF, SPY, and DIA. In other words, this was a large-cap day. Smaller-caps -- which had been leading the market higher -- gained, but only marginally. 9 out of 10 sectors rallied. Best of all for the bulls, the top four sectors are all aggressive: consumer discretionary, tech, communication services, and financials. Defensive sectors don't make an appearance on the table until the fifth position.

Today, let's take a look at five, 30-minute charts of some of the larger sectors that comprise the SPY, starting with technology: Tech is in the middle of a solid run. It started to rally at the beginning of December and has been in an uptrend since. Overall, it's gained about 8% this month. Communication services -- which gained 5% since the beginning of December -- rallied from between December 3-9, then consolidated gains for a few days. The rally resumed on December 16. Prices are currently near a 30-day high. Healthcare has gained about 5% over the last month. It's printed a solid rally for the entire 30-day period. Financials (up 5.5% in December) peaked on December 16. They've traded sideways since, fluctuating between 30.5 and 30.9.

Consumer discretionary has also been in a solid rally since December 3. This sector has gained about 5.5%.

Combined, these five sectors account for 70% of the SPY. As all are in solid uptrends, it's reasonable to assume that the rally will continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.