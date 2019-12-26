Baozun Could Be Nearing A Short-Term Bottom

(Baozun's 'Singles Day' gross merchandise volume surpassed 10 billion RMB [$1.43 billion USD] for the first time. Image from Baozun's November Corporate Presentation.)

It has been one crazy year for Baozun (BZUN) investors. During the first half of 2019, BZUN was one of the best performing US listed Chinese stocks, but since peaking above $55 in mid-July the stock has retracted almost all of its yearly gains. As I cautioned in a previous article, there were enough warning signs that should have prompted Baozun investors to take defensive measures. Now that Baozun stock has shaved over a third of its market capitalization and approaching several technical support levels, most of the long risk in holding Baozun shares may already be factored into its current stock price.

Third Quarter 2019 Results

Baozun's third quarter earnings of $0.14 in non-GAAP EPS on revenues of $210.3 million slightly missed Wall Street estimates by $0.01 in non-GAAP EPS and $7.9 million in revenues. With its stock already down over 20% from recent highs on US/China trade uncertainties, most investors had probably already expected some weakness in the company's earnings.

The issue was not with what Baozun posted in the latest quarter but what management projected for the coming fourth quarter. As I noted in my previous BZUN article, management had already toned down expectations during their second quarter earnings conference call. After growing gross merchandise volume [GMV] by close to 60% in the first half of 2019, the company expected growth rates to slow to 40-45% in the second half.

Combined with other factors that lowered the company's revenue generation from merchant GMV, revenues growth was expected to be at a much lower rate of 26%. With the current fourth quarter revenue guidance of 2700-2750 million RMB, annual revenue growth in the final quarter is now expected to be below 18%. As a result, analysts dramatically cut Q4 2019 non-GAAP EPS expectations by over 43%. Baozun shares tanked almost 18% following earnings and have trended slightly lower since.

The Not So Bad

Despite much lower growth expectations in the near term, Baozun is still growing. For fiscal 2019, total revenues are still expected to be over 30% above last year's levels. Although the seasonally strong fourth quarter appears dismal this year, management expects GMV growth to rebound in the first quarter to 45-50%. While there are still a lot of uncertainties for 2020 earnings, current Wall Street expectations still call for non-GAAP EPS growth of 65% on revenue growth of 31%.

If Baozun meets current 2020 non-GAAP EPS expectations of $1.52, current valuations are around 21-22x forward earnings. At least from a growth perspective, Baozun shares are not overvalued and actually undervalued relative to the S&P500 index currently trading near 24x trailing earnings despite suffering from a recent earnings recession during the first three quarters of 2019.

Take Rate

After falling below 10% in the first half, the company's revenue take rate for non-distributed client GMV stabilized at 10.1% in the third quarter. With this rate on a slow decline in recent quarters, investors worried market factors were pressuring Baozun's ability to monetize its customer base. At least in the short term, a low in this important metric may have already been reached.

Management also explained the recent trend in take rates better than in prior conference calls. Monetization for new customers is less than for the established customer base, and for larger brands monetization proceeds at even a slower rate. With this clarification in mind, the recent lower trends in take rate can be rationalized by the much higher rates of new customer acquisition in 2019. In addition total GMV annual growth has not trailed off much from levels posted in the previous fiscal years suggesting the quality of newly acquired partners has remained mostly consistent.

FY 2017 FY 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Take Rate 11.47% 10.84% 9.39% 9.74% 10.08% Brand Partner Annual Growth 14.29% 21.71% 28.00% 35.90% 34.34% Total GMV Annual Growth 69.66% 53.97% 58.43% 59.86% 42.78%

(Data from Baozun's quarterly reports)

If management's statement on new customer monetization is correct, we can conclude recent weakness in take rate is actually positive. Once the company can start to monetize the increased rate of new customers added so far in 2019, the take rate and thus revenues should see a noticeable bump higher. Even a 1% higher take rate back to the average level posted in the prior two fiscal years would have a meaningful impact on earnings. Assuming constant expense percentages with an 11% Q3 2019 take rate, Baozun's non-GAAP EPS could have been $0.05 or 35% higher.

Operating Expenses

Another potential concern for Baozun investors has been the gradual decline in non-GAAP operating margins. Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter declined further to 5.1% from 6.1% sequentially and 5.5% in Q3 2018. However, it would be inaccurate to gauge the company's operating performance just from Non-GAAP operating margin. This is due to fulfillment costs being a part of Baozun's operating expenses which naturally would be higher with greater client GMV.

We can approximate Baozun's fulfillment costs by factoring out corporate expenses from total operating expenses. This would translate to excluding research/development and general/administrative costs. The following table shows recent trends in fulfillment costs relative to total client GMV.

FY 2017 FY 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 7.60% 8.00% 5.00% 6.10% 5.10% Adjusted Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (Fulfillment) 3587.47 4558.7 1088.95 1466.98 1285.57 Adjusted Non-GAAP Operating Expenses / Total GMV 18.77% 15.49% 13.91% 15.08% 14.16%

(Data from Baozun's quarterly reports. Expense figures in millions of RMB and exclude research/develop and general/administrative expenses from total operating expenses.)

As the table shows, fulfillment costs have actually declined as a percentage of total customer GMV. Management verified this in Baozun's third quarter conference call.

As a percentage of GMV, our fulfillment expenses ratio improved to 3.7% from 4.1% a year ago.

In effect and similar to recent take rate weakness, the decline in operating margin has been due to slower monetization rates for newly acquired customers. As monetization levels increase, the relative decline in fulfillment costs should eventually result in higher than historic non-GAAP operating margin.

Technical Support

Given BZUN is currently down almost 40% from summer highs, its short-term technical outlook will obviously be bearish. However from a longer time horizon, the stock is approaching potential support levels. On the monthly chart below, the 50 month moving average above $29 should provide some support. In addition, there is a multi-year support level around $28 which was retested in late 2018.

(BZUN monthly chart with 50 month moving average shown in green.)

Narrowing the time frame to a weekly period, BZUN is closer to potential support at the 200 week moving average just slightly above $31. While the $28 level also shown on the weekly chart should provide some support, it should also be noted it could be a potential head and shoulders neckline. Should BZUN fail to close above $27 on a weekly basis, a bearish break of this head and shoulders pattern could result in a swift dive to $20.

(BZUN weekly chart with 200 week moving average shown in red.)

While BZUN's short-term daily chart still shows a clear downtrend, momentum indicators have flattened which potentially suggests short-term selling pressure has declined. Both the RSI and MACD have already made reaction lows in early December and have trended up slightly which diverges from the slight downtrend in BZUN stock. This divergence could suggest the stock is close to bottoming and a reaction move towards its 200 week moving average near $31 as noted above could be a short-term buying opportunity.

(BZUN daily chart with MACD and RSI shown)

Final Thoughts

While some of Baozun's operating metrics paint a negative picture, the cause could actually be very positive if management's statements on customer monetization are accurate. What is happening to the company's bottom line is not much different from any company aggressively building its customer base through heavy sales and marketing expenditures. The difference with Baozun is it moves a lot of costs which could be placed within cost of goods sold to the operating expense line. As a result, its operating metrics look a lot weaker than actual reality.

Ironically many US counterparts that do not even make money have been given passes on bad operating results as long as the top line grows. Despite a much weaker Chinese economy relative to recent years and despite increased business uncertainty due to increasing tension between the US and China, Baozun is still growing. Revenues this year and next are still expected to grow by over 30% annually. The company is also making money and even trades at a discount to the S&P 500 which has been in an earnings recession so far this year. In essence, Baozun is being punished on expectation, and not actual reality.

While management's explanation does clear up some uncertainties regarding the company's recent dip in operating metrics, the timing of earnings normalization is still uncertain. As a result, BZUN could experience more short-term volatility. Although technical support levels and seasonal effects could help stabilize or induce a post new year's bounce back rally, conservative investors in my opinion should use any strength to hedge their long positions as I similarly advocated prior to the company's last earnings quarters. A rally towards closing the post earnings gap near $43 would be a good level to sell out of the money covered calls, buy protective puts, or a combination of the two. For long-term investors with multi-year time horizons, Baozun still appears to be a very reasonably priced investment on China's rising consumer class.

