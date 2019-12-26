Sand In My Shoes - November Update

It was a busy month as I added one new position, trimmed one of my positions, and added to two of my existing positions.

November continued a remarkable year for the markets this year, and my portfolio, and hopefully yours, took part in the fun. My portfolio was up 2% for the month and is now up over 20% year to date.

But allow me to take a moment and review my goals for this portfolio because my goals really have very little to do with my portfolio being up 20%+. If you've been reading me for a while, feel free to skip ahead.

My stated goal for this portfolio is "... $10,000 in dividends for a year, that year being year 10 which starts August 1, 2026, and ends July 31, 2027."

Why is that my goal? Well, when the fetching Mrs. Soule and I hang up our wireless mouse, when I trade in my commuter sedan for a golf cart, when coffee meetings and conference calls are replaced with a coffee on the back deck or a mimosa by the pool, and as a consequence... when the paychecks stop flowing. That is when you need another form of income since you are no longer trading your precious time for cash.

It is difficult to imagine retirement when your goal is "have a million dollars" or "grow my portfolio as large as possible". What is the end game? Are you going to start selling off pieces of your portfolio when you need cash? People do that. There is nothing wrong with that as long as your portfolio is large enough to last. How do you know when enough is enough if you don't translate that goal into some form of income?

I do not want to sell any of my portfolio. At some point, we will need to stop plowing the dividends back into stocks and let the cash pile up in our various accounts. Maybe each quarter we transfer that cash into our checking account and spend what we like because we know (reasonably well) that the same amount or more will be back in there next quarter.

So, my goal is focused on the dividends collected and most of my update articles focus on my projections of what dividends will be collected in the future. I like to invest in dividend growth stocks, and when a company announces a dividend hike, I like to think of that as me getting a raise. My future retirement income goes up every time I buy more shares of any dividend-paying stock or one of the companies I own decides to share more of the profits with me via a higher dividend.

I arrived at that goal about two and a half years ago and I can say with great pleasure that next calendar year I will collect well over $4,000 in dividends. Of course, I pay attention to my account balance and I know I will need about $325,000-350,000 in dividend-paying stocks to get my goal of $10,000 in dividends per year. But that is not what I'm tracking. So let's start where I always start, looking at the dividends collected for the month:

November Dividends

November was the $400 month that wasn't. I was expecting to just eclipse $400 in dividends collected this month and Westrock Co (WRK) threw me a curve ball. The dividend that I assumed would be paid out in late November like last year, and the year before, and the year before actually got pushed into early December - like in 2015, the last time they did that. Not a huge deal, but it looks like I need to wait until February to reach the $400 milestone.

Even still, it was a record month paying me $389.64 in dividends for November.

November Performance

My portfolio was up just over 2.0% for the month with all of my various domestic equity assets being up 3.0% or better and my international equity and fixed income assets being up just over 1.0%.

Year to date, my portfolio is now up 20.65%, behind the S&P 500, but I am purposefully not in a 100% stock portfolio with my retirement money. And being up 20%+ for a year is something I will take every year.

Individual Stocks

Five of my stocks were up double digits, with the biggest winners being International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) at 15.8% and CVS Health Corp (CVS) at 13.4%.

Of the eleven sectors of the economy, only two were down for the month: Utilities were down 1.84%, and REITs were down 1.72%. This held mostly true in my portfolio as well as many of my largest decliners were from those two sectors. Only Home Depot Inc (HD) after a less than inspiring (but not bad) earnings report was down as much as those sectors for me.

Projected Dividends

And the year end is upon us, so this total of $3,415.28 is almost certainly where I will end up for 2019. That is better than 50% gain over 2018, but to be completely fair, I have sold over $13,000 of my S&P 500 Index fund in 2019 to invest in dividend-paying stocks. I do still have a little over $30,000 left to sell.

Anyway, there were three dividend increases this month though only one of them impacted this table, that being WRK. The other stock that added to my yearly total is my latest acquisition, Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU). I bought this stock just a few days before it went ex-dividend and will collect the $16 dividend in December.

Sector Diversification

Current Weight Target Weight Consumer Discretionary 10.2% 10.0% Consumer Staples 8.2% 8.0% Energy 7.5% 7.5% Financials 9.3% 10.0% Health Care 11.8% 12.0% Industrials 7.8% 8.5% Materials 11.6% 5.0% REIT 9.3% 7.5% Technology 11.0% 15.0% Communication Services 6.0% 9.0% Utilities 7.4% 7.5% 100% 100%

As I mentioned, I added one new position (PRU), trimmed one of my existing positions, and added shares to two of my existing positions. I will detail below exactly what was trimmed and added, but my actual weightings are getting very close to my targets. Materials is the only sector where I am still quite overweight and both technology and communication services could use a bit more added to them. All four of my materials stocks were up this month, two of them more than 10%. I'm not complaining, at all, but the market is not helping me re-weight my portfolio.

Asset Allocation

Not to sound like a broken record, but the equities market was up so much in November that my fixed income funds are even further below their target weighting. My fixed income investments were actually up for the month, and I continued to add to them, but I can't fight the momentum of the equities, with all equity assets (except international) being up 3%. This is another good problem to have, but if it keeps up, I will have to trim and add to my fixed income investments more than I'm already doing.

Sales and Purchases In November

Very early in the month, I sold $1,550 of my S&P 500 Index fund and bought shares in a stock in the worst-performing sector of 2019, energy. The sector is energy, the stock is Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP), and on November 7th, I purchased 28 shares for $59.55 per share, which is only four cents more than I paid in March of 2018 and much less than I initially paid back in August 2017. So, this brought my cost basis down and, as we will see, added a hefty amount to my future retirement income. It also brought the energy sector exactly in line with my target, which, trust me, was not on purpose but pretty cool.

A week later, on November 14th, I sold another $1,550 of the S&P 500 Index fund and purchased 29 shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO). This helped with the weighting of the tech sector though I still have a long way to go. My behavior with trading has apparently already changed with the advent of $0 commissions because I purchased 19 shares for $45.40 and held a little bit of dry powder in reserve in case the stock fell further. It did, and a bit later in the day, my limit order was filled for ten more shares at $44.75. That brought tech from 10.3% of my portfolio to 11.0%.

A week after that, on November 20th, I trimmed one of my very long time winners and sold two shares of BlackRock Inc. (BLK) for $490 per share. With that plus the dividends I had been collecting, I purchased 16 shares of PRU, another stock in the financial sector, for $92.75 per share.

I decided to trim my BlackRock shares for a few reasons. First, it had become over 6% of my overall stock holdings and when you have 30+ positions that is a lot of concentration in one holding. Second, it was touching a 52-week and all-time high, and Prudential, while not doing badly, was not faring quite as well and was down more than 12% from their 52-week high.

I originally purchased the BLK shares for $171 back in 2012, purchasing 14 shares for $2,400. So, to put it another way, I sold 2 shares for $980 or 41% of what I paid for all 14 shares. I didn't want to rid myself of the stock, after all, it's been very good to me. Last year, they raised their dividend twice and not by a small amount either. The January hike represented a 15% increase and the July hike was another 8.7%. Why did I sell this stock again...? Right. It was becoming overweight and was touching a 52-week high.

I still have almost $6,000 of BlackRock stock and could not be happier with the performance, including the trajectory of the dividend. The first dividend I received back in June of 2012 was $21, and the most recent dividend I got in September was $46.20. That's a cool double in 7 years, which means the dividend has grown by better than 10% per year on average.

Finally, I also purchased $460 more of a fixed income fund, again more than I took in from my fixed income investments.

Forward-Looking Dividends

All the activity in the account this month pushed my expected income for the next twelve months up over the $4,000 mark to $4,016.34. I did not expect that this early, but I was unusually active this month for whatever reason.

That's over a $200 increase from last month. I had three dividend increases which are always fun to see. Even swapping out of BLK for PRU added quite a bit of future income. The biggest difference though was adding almost $1,700 of the 6.9% yielding MMP. That move alone added over $100 to my future annual retirement income.

I blew the top off the chart again, so Excel adjusted the axis for me. Here is the new chart.

Final Thoughts

I did not start the month out planning to be so active in the markets. Typically, I will sell off some of my S&P 500 fund, add shares of one stock, and reinvest my fixed income distributions back into one of my fixed income investments. This month, I was quite active and raised my future retirement income (from this source) to over $4,000 per year. That's well on my way to my eventual goal of $10,000 in dividend income.

I had a couple of nice dividend increases, HRL raised their annual dividend by 10.7% and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) raised theirs by 10.3%. Wow, do I wish I had bought more of that stock! This raise on my initial $1,000 investment less than six months ago already added $6.60 to my future annual income.

Over the next few months, I expect I'll continue to add technology stocks and communication services stocks. I also plan to continue to slowly raise my fixed income exposure. As much as I love the market being up over 25% this year, it is important to realize that is not likely to repeat itself in 2020. Having a fair amount of my retirement money in fixed income allows me to sleep better at night.

Thanks for reading this. I hope you are all progressing towards your goals and that watching my journey gives you some motivation. Writing these articles always gets me pumped up. I'm excited to close out 2019 here in the next few weeks, and I'm looking forward to seeing what 2020 brings. All the best!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, AMGN, APD, BAC, BLK, C, CSCO, CVS, ED, EMN, GPC, HD, HRL, IFF, ITW, JNJ, LEG, MMM, MMP, O, OHI, PEP, PPL, SO, PRU, T, TXN, VZ, WMT, WRK, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.