Frontier Communications: Dismal Performance Could Continue

However, its dismal performance could continue as management has yet to lay out a plan to improve service quality.

Frontier Communications has lost the most amount of subscribers across major broadband providers in the US.

Frontier Communications (FTR) has seen one of the worst broadband subscriber base erosions of late, but its streak of underperformance may not be over yet.

Consumer complaints forums are rife with disgruntled subscribers and Frontier is yet to take necessary steps to alleviate their distress. To make matters worse, the company's potential restructuring might result in the slashing of its capital expenditure budget and it can bring along a further deterioration in its service quality. So, from how things stand, Frontier’s subscriber base and its stock price could seemingly shrink further in 2020. (Source: Flickr, Image labeled for reuse)

The Dismal Performance

Let me start by saying that it has been a challenging environment for broadband providers in the US, of late. The incursion of higher-speed wireless services, accelerated fiber broadband rollouts and cutthroat pricing environment have just made it harder for traditional broadband providers to compete and retain their market position. So, Frontier isn’t entirely alone to weather these industry headwinds.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com, past data not adjusted for M&A activity)

However, that’s not enough to justify Frontier’s staggering subscriber base erosion in the last few years. Other broadband providers have experienced a moderate degree of subscriber losses but Frontier’s subscriber base has shrunk at the fastest rate over the mentioned period. This is disappointing performance and its management is to blame for this continued mass customer exodus.

One might think that Frontier’s top-brass would leap into action after seeing their subscriber base shrink so much, quarter after quarter. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Their earnings conference calls of late, like their Q3 call, comprise of commentary pertaining to investing into their fiber footprint rather than addressing the myriad of service quality issues that its existing customers are facing.

A quick glance at this consumer complaints forum reveals that Frontier’s consumers are facing issues spanning from over-billing, dead connections for months while billing continues, poor support quality and rude staff. So, Frontier may be able to attain gross adds with its pricey fiber rollouts but it’s unlikely to fix non-network issues such as poor support quality or billing overages that are driving customers away.

Taking a closer look at its subscriber losses reveals a picture that should be of concern to long-side investors. Per our database, the company has been losing broadband subscribers across its consumer copper and commercial networks. However, note that Frontier has lost residential fiber subscribers in 10 of its 11 last quarters. This goes to suggest that fiber deployment alone isn’t going to save Frontier from its downward spiral.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

A Glimpse Into Its Future

Frontier may be able to register higher ARPUs and stabilize its financials along the way, by way of hiking prices and by rolling out higher-priced fiber broadband services. However, there’s going to be a saturation point for even its satisfied customers beyond which they’d want to explore cheaper alternatives. So, higher ARPUs may offer temporary relief for the company but it'll have its limits. Besides, Frontier's subscriber base erosion is a massive problem that its management would need to fix quickly, while they still can.

Secondly, market commenters, including yours truly, have speculated that Frontier is en-route to a major restructuring. I’ve already discussed this risk factor in prior articles (here and here), so we won’t be covering the same points again. But essentially, if this happens, Frontier may lose whatever financial flexibility it has today, and it might be forced to slash its capital expenditure budget to keep up with its financial obligations.

This can have serious repercussions, such as:

Cutting capex for fiber deployments would limit its gross subscriber adds and result in runaway net fiber subscriber losses, and/or;

Cutting capex for the maintenance of its already-dated existing copper broadband network may result a further deterioration in its network quality, and result in runaway subscriber losses across both commercial and consumer segments, and/or;

Hopeful bulls would argue that the company can still stage a turnaround, or that its management is only letting go of low-margin subscribers. Let’s address both the doubts.

First, Frontier’s subscriber losses across consumer and commercial broadband segment should have ideally shrunken in magnitude, since the company has fewer subscribers left in today’s time compared to year ago levels. However, the losses actually intensified in Q3. This essentially indicates that:

Frontier Communications is being poorly run, and/or;

Its services just aren’t competitive, and/or;

Its management has been unable to do anything to arrest this decline;

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Next, Frontier is at a critical juncture wherein it needs to grow its revenues and profitability by whatever means necessary. The company’s management doesn’t have the luxury to chop off lower margin but profitable subscribers, while its core business continues to lose subscribers and post revenue declines. So, if that’s the approach that it’s management has taken, then it’s concerning and investors need to ask themselves:

Why isn’t Frontier’s management revealing its grand plan of letting low-margin but profitable subscribers leave, during its conference calls, if they actually has such a plan? And/or;

When exactly will its subscriber base going to stabilize and return to growth, and/or;

How can we trust that their top-brass is in control of the situation and this isn’t a downward spiral, when its CEO exited the company (or was fired?) only earlier this month?

I view these accelerating subscriber losses as a red flag for any long-side investment style, whether that’s contrarian, growth or value investing.

Final Thoughts

Given Frontier management’s inaction towards improving their service quality, I believe that the company’s subscriber base will continue to deteriorate over the near future at least. This, in my opinion, is going to further drag down its revenue and profitability figures. So, I would reiterate that long-side investors should avoid the stock altogether. We just don’t know how low its shares can go, and whether they’ll even be of any value in a year from now. Good Luck!

