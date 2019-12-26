CSX: Prepare For Underwhelming Q4 Results

Rail traffic has been falling and will likely fall in Q4 as well.

CSX (CSX) reports quarterly earnings on January 16th. Analysts expect revenue of $2.95 billion and eps of $1.00. The revenue estimate implies a 6% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Declining Rail Traffic

Rail traffic for the entire industry is in decline, which does not bode well. Whether the decline was fully related to the trade war with China or a dismal economy remains to be seen. For the first 50 weeks of 2019, combined U.S. rail traffic (carloads and intermodal units) fell 4.8% Y/Y. Declining industry rail traffic likely explains why CSX's revenue is in decline. In Q3 2019 CSX reported revenue of $3.0 billion, down 5% Y/Y. Volume fell 5%, while average selling price ("ASP") was flat.

Two of the company's five major product groups reported revenue increases. Agricultural revenue was $455 million, up 6% Y/Y on a 4% increase in volume and 2% rise in ASP. Rising feed grain, oils and ethanol drove the segment. China will suspend tariffs on certain U.S. goods. The thawing trade tensions should help global trade and inure to the benefit of railroads. Reports suggest China is starting to import U.S. agricultural products:

China's imports of U.S. soybeans rose to the highest in 20 months in November after more American cargoes cleared customs ahead of the signing of a partial trade deal in January. China's inbound shipments from the U.S. surged to 2.6 million tons, the highest since March 2018, and up from about 1.1 million tons in October. China imported almost no U.S. soybeans in November last year, customs data show.

Agricultural represented about 15% of Q3 revenue. In my opinion, it could be CSX's best performing segment in the first half of 2020. Rising shipments for construction and paving projects drove the Construction segment higher by low single digits. Coal revenue fell by double digits on a 9% fall in volume and a 4% decline in ASP; the segment has been stymied by competition from natural gas. Intermodal revenue declined 15% due to rationalization of low density lanes.

CSX's volume fell 5% Y/Y, which followed a single digits decline in Q2. Volume for Agricultural and Construction rose by low single digits, while every other category experienced declines.

Industrial and Intermodal represented a combined 65% of total volume. If these segments continue to underperform, then it could drag down CSX regardless of how Agricultural performs. Stagnant business fixed investment has stymied industrial production. It may not return for a while, despite thawing trade tensions with China. I expect Industrial and Intermodal to underperform in Q4.

CSX and other railroads feasted on price hikes for much of 2019. Such price increases helped mask declines in volume. Last quarter ASP was flat Y/Y. ASP for Agricultural and Industrial rose slightly, offsetting declines in Coal (down 4%) and Intermodal (down 6%).

Price hikes may soon run their course, if they haven't already. The Phase 1 trade deal with China could spike rail volume, which could alleviate the need for price hikes in the short term.

Efficiency Gains Are Likely Priced In

Railroads have also been cutting costs in order to spur the bottom line. A few U.S. railroads are competing with the Canadian railroads in terms of operating efficiency. CSX has been cutting costs since 2017 and its efficiency gains are likely priced in. Last quarter CSX delivered a 57% expense ratio - stellar by railroad standards. The operating ratio was 200 basis points lower than that of the year earlier period. CSX benefited from much lower fuel costs. The company also cut labor expense by limiting overtime pay. With an operating ratio this low, how much costs can CSX wring out of the system? Secondly, will additional efficiency gains come at the expense of customer service or employee morale?

EBITDA of $1.6 billion was practically flat Y/Y. Efficiency gains allowed CSX to maintain EBITDA, despite the decline in revenue. EBITDA margin was 55%, up 300 basis points versus the year earlier period. If efficiency gains have run their course, then growth in EBITDA may be driven solely by revenue growth. CSX trades at 11x run-rate EBITDA (last three quarters annualized). In my opinion, CSX is overvalued for a company whose operations are cyclical in nature.

Conclusion

CSX is up over 15% Y/Y. Dismal Q4 results stymie the stock. CSX remains a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.