Crude Oil: Over $60 And Crawling Toward The High For 2019 - USO In The Spotlight

Throughout 2019, the price of crude oil has faced opposing forces when it comes to the price of the energy commodity. In 2018, crude oil traded in a range from $42.36 to $76.90 per barrel with the high and the low coming during the final quarter of the year, a range of $34.54 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract.

In 2019, the range narrowed, as NYMEX futures hit a low at $44.35 in early January and a high at $66.60 in mid-April. At $22.25 per barrel, the range this year was more than $12 under last year’s trading bank. While the crude oil futures market spent the final quarter of 2018 plunging, this year, it has moved steadily higher.

As we head into the new decade next week, bullish and bearish factors continue to pull the price of crude oil in opposite directions. We could be in for a more volatile year in 2020 compared with 2019 because of the upcoming US election, which could stand as a referendum on the future of energy production in the world’s leading crude oil and natural gas-producing nation.

Volatility in markets creates an opportunity for nimble traders with their fingers on the pulse of markets. The most direct route for a risk position in the oil market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the New York Mercantile Exchange division of the CME. For those looking to participate in the ups and downs of the crude oil market that do not venture into the futures arena, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) provide an alternative. The products offer double leveraged on a short-term basis on moves in the WTI crude oil futures market on NYMEX.

Bullish - OPEC and Trade

At the beginning of December, the oil ministers of OPEC gathered in Vienna, Austria, to decide on their production policy for the first half of 2020. In 2019, the cartel has cut output from 1.2 million barrels per day. Together with the Russians, OPEC decided to increase its production cut to 1.7 million barrels per day. Saudi Arabia threw in another 400,000 barrels for good measure, bringing the total effective reduction to 2.1 million barrels per day.

OPEC’s move reflected the concerns over a global recession caused by the ongoing trade war between the US and China. At the same time, record production of 12.9 million barrels per day from the United States forced the cartel’s hand to stabilize the price of the energy commodity. The US now produces more than Saudi Arabia or the Russians. Meanwhile, the Saudis brought their state oil company Aramco (ARMCO) public shortly after the OPEC meeting. The IPO on the Saudi stock exchange at a $1.7 billion valuation makes Aramco the world’s largest company. The additional 400,000 barrels that Saudi Arabia contributed to the output reduction was likely an insurance policy for the IPO.

Meanwhile, the announcement of a “phase one” trade deal between the US and China one week after the OPEC meeting reduced the threat of a global recession. Progress on trade is a bullish factor for global economic growth. A de-escalation of the trade war between the two nations with the world’s leading GDPs is likely to translate to increased demand for energy.

As we head into 2020, both OPEC policy and calmer waters in the trade war are supportive of the price of crude oil. OPEC will meet again in early March to review its production policy and the ongoing need for its production cut at the current level.

Bullish - US economic growth and Iran

The US economy is the envy of the world. GDP continues to grow at a moderate pace with unemployment at its lowest level in over 50 years. The US stock market has soared to new highs on the back of economic strength.

Source: CQG

The chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract highlights that record highs have become the norm over the past weeks. At a new high of 3238 on the futures contract on Thursday, December 26, the records keep on coming as all of the leading equity indices are reaching new all-time peaks. Economic growth in the US is supportive of energy demand and the price of crude oil.

In the Middle East, US sanctions continue to choke Iran’s economy. The theocracy in Tehran cracked down on any opposition in late 2019 as reports are that security forces killed hundreds if not thousands of demonstrators. An article on Reuters quoted Iran’s supreme leader as saying “The Islamic Republic is in danger. Do whatever it takes to end it. You have my order.” At the same time, Tehran has been reactivating parts of its nuclear program in protest of the US withdrawal from the 2015 deal and sanctions. Iran remains a clear and present danger to peace in the Middle East. Moreover, the ongoing proxy war with Saudi Arabia could cause more incidents like the attack on Aramco production in mid September in 2020. A rise in hostilities in the region that impacts production, refining, or logistical routes could cause price spikes to the upside in the oil futures market.

Bearish - A turn in rig counts

After months of declines, Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) reported its second consecutive increase in the number of oil rigs operating in the US last week. The rig count moved 18 higher for the week ending on December 20 to 685 in operation. Last year at the same time, 883 oil rigs were extracting the energy commodity from the crust of the earth in the US. Even though the rig count is 198 lower this year, the recent reversal in the trend of counts is worth watching as we move into 2020. The price of oil is stable at around the $60 per barrel level on nearby NYMEX WTI futures, which could encourage more production and a new high above the recent record 12.9 million barrel per day level in the coming year. A rising rig count could weigh on the price of crude oil.

Bearish - Inventories in the US

Last week’s data from the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration reflected the high level of production in the US. The API told markets that crude oil inventories rose by 4.7 million barrels for the week ending on December 13. The agency also reports a rise in gasoline and distillate stockpiles of 5.60 and 3.70 million barrels, respectively. The EIA said that while crude oil stocks declined by 1.1 million barrels, gasoline and distillate inventories rose by 2.5 million and 1.5 million barrels for the same week. This week, the API data turned bullish with a withdrawal of 7.9 million barrels for the week ending on December 20. Gasoline and distillates were 566,00 and 1.68 million barrels higher, respectively. The EIA will release data for the week ending on December 20 on December 27. The overall inventory data reflected a rise in stockpiles of energy commodities.

Source: API

The increase in oil stocks since October 4 is a factor that continues to weigh on the prices of crude oil and oil products.

Source: EIA

The EIA data since the beginning of October also reflects an overall increase in stocks.

If the number of rigs in operation continues to grow over the coming weeks and months, it could lead to even higher inventories, which would be a bearish factor for the prices of crude oil and oil products in 2020.

US politics could move the energy commodity in 2020 - UCO and SCO are tools for those who do not venture into the futures arena

The bullish and bearish factors facing the crude oil market as we head into the new decade next week promise to cause volatility in the price of the energy commodity in 2020. The most direct route for a risk position on the long or short side of the market is via the WTI futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME or the Brent futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) allow those market participants that do not venture into the futures arena to trade crude oil in standard equity portfolios. UCO and SCO hold swaps and futures contracts in NYMEX WTI crude oil. The most recent top holdings of UCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The SCO product recently held the following products:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As of December 26, UCO had net assets of $287.54 million and trades an average of over 2.65 million shares each day. SCO’s net assets were $111.08 million, with an average of over 2.4 million shares changing hands during a trading session. Both products charge holders a 0.95% expense ratio. Aside from the leverage, which causes the products to suffer from time decay over extended periods, UCO and SCO only trade when the US stock market is open for business. Crude oil trades around the clock from Sunday night through Friday evening in the US. Therefore, sudden moves in the crude oil market when the stock market is closed could cause gaps in the UCO and SCO products, as we witnessed during the mid-September attacks on Saudi oilfields. The crude oil futures market opened on Sunday night, while the UCO and SCO products waited until Monday morning at 9:30 EST to start trading.

The price of nearby February NYMEX crude oil futures rose from $50.44 on October 3 to $61.83 on December 26, a rise of 22.6%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

During the same period, UCO moved from $14.28 to $20.93 per share or 46.6%. The product delivered a leveraged gain of slightly over double the level in the February futures on NYMEX.

I believe we will see a broader trading range in the oil market in 2020 compared to 2019. We are going into the new decade with the price of the energy commodity grinding higher. However, crude oil is a commodity that tends to take the stairs higher and an elevator to the downside. Trading oil in 2020 could be the optimal approach to the market as price variance creates opportunities for nimble traders and investors with their fingers on the pulse of markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.