State Of The S&P 500 At The End Of 2019

The Chemical Activity Barometer, the Baltic Dry Index, and rate spreads may be a concern.

This article doesn't make predictions, it is an objective view on hard data about the S&P 500 (VOO, SPY, IVV) and the economy. We can see good and bad things in the current situation.

The Good

Technicals:

The S&P 500 crossed the 3200 line to new highs without hesitation.

VOO Chart in monthly bars by Finviz:

The orange trend line is a long-term support line tested 4 times since 2009. It may be considered a better "bear market limit" than any moving average cross-over. The S&P 500 is about 29% above it.

Seasonality:

I wrote here in October:

The period of the year is favorable to a breakout.

The breakout happened, and seasonality is supportive until the end of April. However, January and February are weak months in the middle of the good season: a correction in the next 2 months would not be a surprise. Seasonal patterns don't work every single year, but they have been a powerful anomaly since stock data exist (here is an old article written in 2013).

AAII sentiment:

In this week's AAII survey, bullish opinions are about 4 percentage points above the historical average and 7 percentage points below the value giving a z-score of 1 (+1 standard deviation line). It means the crowd's sentiment is bullish, but far from euphoria. In the first half of October, the bull ratio fell far below 1 standard deviation under the mean 2 weeks in a row. According to AAII historical data, it was a contrarian clue pointing to an 84% probability of gain in the next 12 months and a median return about 14%. Of course, past data are not a guarantee for the future.

Unemployment:

Looking at unemployment rate on 70 years, I found its short-term trend may be one of the best market timing indicators among simple economic data. The last release of unemployment rate is at a 50-year low at 3.5%. It looks good for now.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Civilian Unemployment Rate [UNRATE], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Housing Starts:

After breaking out to a 12-year high in August, Housing Starts fell back in their 3-year horizontal range, then the last release confirmed the breakout.

U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Housing Starts: Total: New Privately Owned Housing Units Started [HOUST], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Housing starts have been swinging between bullish and bearish for 3 years. The recent breakout is rather encouraging.

Real Retail and Food Sales:

The last releases are down from the all-time high of 9/13, but the bullish trend line looks safe for now.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Advance Real Retail and Food Services Sales [RRSFS], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Earnings Surprises

In the current earnings season (reporting 2019 Q3 results), 98.6% of S&P 500 companies have published full earnings data. 75.1% of them have beaten EPS expectations. It is better than 2018 Q4 (68%), but below 2018 Q2 (80%).

The next two charts plot the difference between good and bad surprises in S&P 500 companies' earnings reports since 2000, respectively for EPS and sales. The first chart plots the percentage of stocks beating EPS expectations minus the percentage missing them (0.5 is 50%). The second chart does the same for sales expectations. In both cases, the horizontal orange line is the historical average for these 2 decades.

Trends up mean the reports have a tendency to improve relative to expectations, trends down point to a deterioration relative to expectations.

The EPS surprise difference is above the historical average and trending up.

The sales surprise difference is close below the baseline and the trend seems to be reverting after a steep fall in the last 10 months.

The Bad

Projected Earnings of S&P 500 companies:

The projected S&P 500 aggregate EPS for next year has been in a slow downtrend since February, which may result soon in a bearish signal on the fundamental side.

Valuation:

S&P 500 stocks were overpriced by about 30% entering in December according to my metrics. You can expect my update next week. It's bad, but it was worse just before the correction of February 2018 when I measured an overvaluation of 39%, and the S&P 500 was significantly lower. Despite high valuations, the equity risk premium is favorable to stocks regarding my SEP metric (simplified equity premium).

The median Price/Earnings ratio of S&P 500 companies has just crossed above 23. It is high but not as high as in January 2018:

The median profitability measured in Return on Equity (ROE) fell in the last few months, but it is still higher than from 2015 to 2017:

CAB:

The Chemical Activity Barometer (C.A.B) is a leading indicator based on chemical activity published by the American Chemistry Council. It has been in a range since October 2018. My indicator based on was slightly bearish for December. It will be updated next week.

Baltic Dry Index:

The Baltic Dry Index (hereafter named BDI) is a weighted average of bulk shipping freight costs on several routes. Bulk shipping is in the early steps of the supply chain of many products, making BDI a potential leading indicator of global economic activity. It is very volatile due to a variable demand and an inelastic offer in raw materials shipping. Academic research reports that BDI shows a correlation with returns in some commodities and stock markets.

...predictive regressions of stock market returns on the BDI growth rate are overwhelmingly positive and statistically significant.

(The Baltic Dry Index as a Predictor of Global Stock Returns. Bakshi, Panayotov, Skoulakis, 2011)

BDI hit a multi-year high in September. My indicator based on it is now bearish due to a recent and steep downtrend.

Short interest in S&P 500 components:

...we find that short interest, when aggregated across firms and appropriately detrended, is a statistically and economically significant predictor of future market excess returns.

(Short Interest and Aggregate Stock Returns - Rapach, Ringgenberg, Zhou - 2016)

The authors of this research show that the average short-interest in stocks is a good predictor of market return: the lower the value, the better the expectations. The average short interest in S&P 500 stocks is in a short-term uptrend:

3-year chart of the average short interest in S&P 500 stocks, in percentage points

This is not good, but the long-term trend is still bullish for stocks.

Treasury yield spread:

The 10-year minus 3-month Treasury yield spread was negative on 3/22/2019 for the 1st time since 2007, then from 5/23 to 10/11.

Spread T10Y3M retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Coming back in positive territory in October doesn't invalidate the signal. A negative value has anticipated previous recessions by 6 to 18 months, but the spread was always positive again when recessions started. Anyway, the data sample is too small to evaluate its statistical accuracy. It looks like a possible recession predictor, but a bad timer.

In the chart above, grey zones are recessions according to the NBER (indicator USREC in St Louis Fed online database).

