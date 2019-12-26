Mean Reversion + Valuation = Opportunity

History has shown that it can take years or even decades for a reversal. Only patient and bold investors may reap the rewards.

These assets have the potential for returns in a Base Case scenario ranging from 5.5% per year to 11.6% per year.

However, based on reversion to the mean and attractive valuations, there are several attractive asset classes.

U.S. equities are near their highest levels in history, based on valuation metrics. This suggests meager returns of 4-5% per year over the next decade.

Current U.S. equity market valuations will make it hard for many investors to achieve their goals in the coming decade. Current valuations imply long term returns of only 4-5% per year. However, an analysis of historical return data and valuations suggests attractive opportunities in select asset classes. These include U.S. value, international developed, international value and small cap, emerging markets, emerging value and emerging small cap. Natural resources, MLPs and gold are also enticing. Investors can utilize these assets selectively to boost portfolio performance or as core components of a contrarian portfolio. However, there are important caveats that investors need to consider.

Calling All Conservative Investors

How can conservative investors generate reasonable returns without undue risk? For example, if you are a conservative investor, you may want returns of 4-5% per year with a low likelihood of losing more than 10-15% in any given year. From 1926-2018, a simple 30/70 (equity/bond) portfolio generated 7.1% per year. The worst year for that portfolio, in 1931, resulted in a loss of 14%. However, it is hard to envision such a favorable trade-off in the next decade.

Last year, Morningstar polled leading money managers regarding their expected returns for the next 7-10 years. The results showed estimates ranging from a real return of -4.4%/year (GMO) to a nominal return of 6.7%/year (Schwab). Given the run-up in the S&P 500 index in 2019 and even higher valuations now, one could argue that future returns will be even lower. One might also argue we should ignore all expert forecasts and stay fully invested!

Let’s be more optimistic. We'll throw out the GMO forecast as too pessimistic. This still gives us a median return forecast of only 4% per year for U.S. equities. The 2007-09 bear market resulted in a 57% drawdown for a 100% U.S. large cap equity portfolio. That isn’t the type of risk-return trade-off that most conservative investors want.

The Case for Caution

My purpose isn’t to try to convince you that we are due for a market meltdown. However, I personally believe there is a growing probability of that. But I’m not a market timer. I advocate a long-term passive strategy with a relatively stable allocation of index funds across major asset classes. Regardless of your market view or risk-return preferences, I believe there are opportunities in several asset classes right now.

Before getting to them, here is why I am cautious and subscribe to the low equity return expectation.

U.S. market valuations near historical highs. U.S. equities look pricey based on various measures, including the P/E10 ratio (29.9), Crestmont P/E, Q-ratio, S&P Composite from regression, and market value to GDP. The chart above shows the P/E10 ratio at the third highest level in its history, just below the 1929 peak of 32.6. The P/E10 isn’t useful in predicting short term returns but has been useful in predicting long-term return probabilities. When the Shiller P/E was at a similar level in the past, the ten year forward average real return was only 0.9% per year. Add inflation at 2% and you get a nominal return of about 3% per year.

Alarming Worldwide Debt Trends. This includes $11.9 trillion (down from the peak of $17 trillion) of negative yielding bonds. The annual U.S. Federal Budget Deficit is more than $1 Trillion. Some estimate unfunded long-term U.S. government liabilities of $150-200 Trillion. There is a record high corporate debt to GDP ratio. Consumer credit is at a record high of more than $4 Trillion. Given the political and economic landscape, there is no end in sight to the debt binge. Can this go on indefinitely with no adverse effects on inflation, fiat currencies and economic performance?

Signs of financial stress. Since mid-September, the Fed’s “temporary” repo operation has expanded their balance sheet from $3.76 trillion to $4.05 trillion, an increase of about 8% in just three months. Although they say it isn’t QE, the expansion of $112 billion per month is 31% greater than the last QE operation in 2012-13 which ran as high as $85 billion per month. Other central banks continue their QE operations and are gearing up for more. We are in uncharted territory. How will this experiment end?

Record U.S. corporate earnings and buybacks may not be sustainable. What will drive future earnings growth? S&P 500 EPS growth was boosted by the Trump Administration’s corporate tax cuts. However, the effect has subsided. Analysts’ consensus 2019 S&P 500 earnings estimate is currently $162, up only 0.7% from 2018. This follows a gain of 23% in 2018. Earnings are forecast to increase 10% to $178 next year. That optimistic forecast assumes no recession.

Slowing worldwide economic growth. The IMF states: “Momentum in manufacturing activity, in particular, has weakened substantially, to levels not seen since the global financial crisis. Rising trade and geopolitical tensions have increased uncertainty about the future of the global trading system and international cooperation more generally, taking a toll on business confidence, investment decisions, and global trade.”

A unique confluence of major geopolitical and socioeconomic risks. These include the impeachment, ongoing trade wars, rising inequality and populism, and bubbling middle eastern conflicts. We also live in perhaps the most polarized U.S. political environment ever. Add to that 2020 election uncertainty.

These are important considerations. But investors shouldn’t waiver from a sound, long-term investment strategy. However, it might lead some of us to consider adjusting our portfolios to mitigate risk. Even if we are comfortable with our portfolio risk, there are sectors that can enhance our portfolio. Below I describe why, and which ones offer opportunities.

Reversion to the Mean

The reversion to the mean principle suggests asset prices and historical returns eventually will revert to their long-run mean level. The chart below illustrates some examples.

U.S. large caps suffered in the 1970’s stagflation. In the 80's and 90's they recovered. They performed poorly in the first decade of this century, culminating with the 2007-09 bear market. Since then, both U.S. large and small caps have performed well.

U.S. small caps have been fairly consistent performers throughout, even returning 6% per year in the 2000’s when U.S. large caps eked out 2% per year.

The 1970s and 80s were decades of very strong performance for international small cap equities. In the 1990s they went south. They generated double digit returns during the “lost decade” of 2000-2009 for U.S. equities.

International large caps did very well in the 1970s (14%/year) and 1980’s (26%/year). Since that time, they’ve produced single-digit returns. However, their 7%/year returns in the 2000s provided nice diversification from poor performing U.S. large cap equities.

The chart might imply that investors should change horses every decade. But reversion to the mean doesn’t operate on a decade by decade schedule. The intervals were merely chosen to demonstrate the concept. Assets can remain out of favor for shorter or longer periods.

Structural changes might also account for longer term shifts in performance. This can go on for years or even decades. Nonetheless, the mean reversion data serves as a starting point for identifying potential opportunities.

A Word of Warning

Evanson Asset Management provides an excellent illustration of the reversion to the mean phenomenon:

A November 2007 paper privately circulated by an MIT research institute statistician calculated trailing optimized or super-efficient portfolios (SEP) for 1927 through 1966 and for 1967 through 2006 for U.S. equity classes. He used six Fama-French benchmark portfolios and found that SEP for the earlier period was 75% large growth, 15% large blend and 10% small value, while SEP for the second period was 5% large growth, 15% large blend, 30% large value, and 50% small value. Contrasting the two portfolios showed an almost total reversal of returns for growth and value stocks with growth stocks much stronger in the first 40 years and value stocks much stronger in the second 40 years.

Evanson then asks, “Anyone for predicting which asset classes will outperform and which allocations will give the best risk-adjusted returns for the next 40 years?”

While mean reversion might be in play here, is it wise to bet your portfolio on it? Structural changes might also account for longer term shifts in performance. This can go on for years or even decades. Nonetheless, the mean reversion data serves as a starting point for identifying potential opportunities.

Possible Mean Reversion Opportunities Today

The table below highlights in green those asset classes that have significantly underperformed their 20, 30, 40 and 50-year average returns over the last five and ten years. It also flags in red asset classes with recent outsized returns compared to their long-term averages.

Many of those in green have had five-year and ten-year returns significantly lower than their long-term averages. In the last five years these sectors have significantly lagged their long-term averages:

U.S. large cap value

U.S. small cap

U.S. small cap value

International developed

International small cap

International value

International small cap value

Emerging markets

Emerging markets value

Emerging markets small cap

Natural resources

Gold

MLPs

U.S. large cap and large cap growth experienced above average returns over the last five and ten-year periods. They may be poised to revert to their long-term, lower returns.

The yellow segments reflect ten-year average returns that are more in line with their longer-term averages. These include U.S. large cap value, U.S. small cap value, U.S. small cap, international developed and international small cap. Yet these sectors have underperformed in the past five years. Will the recent sub-par performance persist? If so, for how long?

Reversion to the mean often involves the pendulum swinging to the other side of the mean. Those assets that have outperformed swing below their long-term mean returns. Recent underperformers swing to return levels greater than the mean.

The chart below depicts the underperformance of select asset classes over recent five-year periods when compared to 20 and 40-year periods.

Where Today’s Valuations Suggest Reversion to the Mean Opportunities

Why might returns for underperforming asset classes revert to their long term mean? The simple answer is valuation. The chart below shows sample funds and their current P/E ratios.

In contrast, let's look at P/E ratios for recently higher performing U.S. small cap, large cap and large cap growth segments. They are pricey, ranging from 19.2 to 27.3. Value investors know that in general lower P/E ratios lead to higher average returns and vice versa over the long run.

U.S. large value, small cap value, small cap, international developed and international small cap sectors have had sub-par five-year returns. Yet, their ten-year returns have been reasonably good or strong. This clouds the situation with respect to a reversion to the mean play. However, current valuations provide us with further guidance:

Attractive valuations support a reversion to the mean opportunity in U.S small cap value, international developed markets, and international small caps. Although U.S. small caps have experienced sub-par five-year returns, valuations at 19 times earnings don’t make them a screaming buy right now. U.S. large value has a reasonable valuation but is borderline in my view. It carries plenty of risk, given its high correlation with the overall U.S. equity market. The Vanguard Large Cap Value Index ETF (VTV) lost 36% in 2008.

A Closer Look at Select Asset Classes

Valuation and reversion to the mean are two reasonable arguments suggesting opportunities. However, they alone may not justify loading up the truck. A detailed analysis of each asset class is beyond the scope of this article. However, I’d like to provide some thoughts on two alternative asset classes: Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and gold.

Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs)

MLPs are involved in the transportation, processing and production of natural resources, primarily oil and natural gas. If you’d like to learn more, Alerian has an excellent tutorial on MLPs.

Turning to valuation, P/E ratios are not a very useful valuation gauge. This is due to high depreciation that depresses reported earnings. A more useful valuation metric is Enterprise Value (EV) to EBITDA. The current EV for AMZI, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index, is 9.9x versus its ten-year average of 11.8x.

Another common metric for MLP valuation is the yield spread versus the ten-year Treasury. AMZ currently yields 9.4% versus the ten-year Treasury at 1.93%, resulting in a spread of 7.82%. That compares favorably with the long-term average of about 3-4%. The free cash flow yield of AMZI is 6.5%.

MLPs have been beaten up in recent years. In 2018, the Alerian MLP Index was down 19% on a price basis, 12.4% including dividends. After a good start to 2019, MLPs have pulled back. MLPs had a losing streak of eight weeks that ended in mid-November. That was officially their longest losing streak on record. As of this writing, the Alerian MLP index (AMZ) is down 6.2% year to date on a price basis. This continues the poor performance in recent years. AMZ has returned a dismal -8.6% per year over the past five years. However, MLPs registered a ten-year annualized return of 6.3% per year. That is extraordinary given the terrible run over the past five years.

Forbes discusses why MLPs have struggled, citing lack of institutional capital spending, selling by retail investors, and producer discipline driving down outlooks.

MLP valuation, sentiment and possible reversion to the mean provide the type of setup that value and contrarian investors like. However, each investor will want to take a closer look and decide for themselves.

Why I Own Gold

It's hard to gauge gold’s intrinsic value. In “I’m Buying Gold and Silver, But Not For The Reason You Think,” fellow Seeking Alpha author Lyn Alden Schwartzer cites the growth of M2 per capita versus gold over time. It suggests that gold is fairly-valued.

Here is why I think gold is an essential holding for the coming decade:

Gold is a reliable store of value. In 1971 Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard. Since then, due to inflation, the purchasing power of a dollar has declined to 17 cents or 83%. In 1971, an ounce of gold bought $35 worth of goods and services. Today, at about $1485/ounce, gold has the 1971 purchasing power equivalent of $234, a nearly seven-fold increase. Another way to look at it is if you invested $35 in T-bills in 1971 and kept reinvesting in them, today you would have $295 (based on a compound interest rate of 4.6%/year). If you had invested your $35 in an ounce of gold in 1971, today you would have $1485 - about five times more than the T-bill investment.

The accelerating erosion of fiat currencies. Central banks worldwide are creating money at a torrid pace. Worldwide debt has exploded. The Fed has expanded its balance sheet by $336 billion in only three months. That represents a whopping 40% reversal of the Quantitative Tightening that took place during 2018-2019.

An uncorrelated asset for portfolio diversification. Gold has had low correlation with other assets for a long time. Since 2000, its correlation with equities was 0.01% and with bonds 0.29%. Gold has generated gains during several crisis periods as illustrated below.

Elevated financial and geopolitical risk. Our news features impeachment, trade wars, Brexit, ongoing issues in the Middle East, and tensions with Russia and North Korea. In 2020 we may see the election of an anti-Wall Street President. There is growing income inequality.

Smart money is buying gold. George Soros, Ray Dalio, Stanley Druckenmiller, and Jeffrey Gundlach are notable financial gurus with bullish calls and large bets on gold. Foreign central banks have ramped up purchases. They had a record first half of 2019, buying 374 tons of gold.

Reversion to the mean opportunity. Gold is up about 14% so far in 2019. However, it has returned only 0.3%/yr. over the past five years and 2.6% per year over the past ten years. Over the past 50 years, it has returned 7.2% per year. Are we in a new lower trend line for gold or will it revert towards its long-term historical mean? Many believe this year’s breakout to $1550 signals the latter.

If you still aren’t convinced of the value of gold in your portfolio, check out Evanson’s excellent analysis.

I believe investors should allocate 5-15% of their portfolio to gold, either in the form of physical bullion, gold-backed ETFs or some combination of the two.

Expected Returns

Now let’s look at what the returns might look like for the asset classes in the event of mean reversion. The time horizon for these forecasts is uncertain but should be viewed from a lens of at least 7-10 years. I obtained historical return data for each of the past 10, 20, 30 and 40-year periods. The methodology for determining expected returns was as follows:

Pessimistic return for each asset class equals the lowest annual average return over each of the periods (10, 20, 30 and 40 years).

Base Case return for each asset class equals the average of the highest and lowest annual average return over each of the periods.

Optimistic return for each asset class equals the highest annual average over each of the periods.

Note that you could argue that the Base Case returns will be closer to the highest return period. This is based on the pendulum effect of reversion to the mean discussed above.

The table below shows the returns using this methodology.

The Base Case scenario shows returns ranging from 5.5% per year for gold to 11.6% per year for U.S. small cap value stocks. In the event of mean reversion, all the assets have expected returns more than what we may expect from the U.S. broad equity market indexes. In the Pessimistic Case scenario, returns range from 1.6% per year for natural resources to 9.9% per year for U.S. small cap value. Optimistic returns range from 8.4% per year for gold to 14.6% for emerging markets small cap value.

Conclusion

You may not believe we are due for sub-par market returns in the coming decade. Regardless of your market view, there appear to be opportunities in several sectors. However, there is an important caveat. It is impossible to know when a positive mean reversion trend might begin. History has shown that it can take years or even decades for a reversal. In the event of a major bear market, it's likely that most asset classes, except perhaps gold, will experience declines. If that occurs, value investors may be even more motivated to jump in. Whatever happens, only patient and bold investors may reap the rewards.

In my upcoming Seeking Alpha article, I will provide ideas for specific assets in each category and demonstrate how portfolios constructed with them have the potential to generate superior risk-return outcomes under various scenarios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTV, SLYV, VNQ, DGS, VNQI, GNR, VBIRX, GLD, SGOL, MLPX, AMJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.