Toyota's New Competitive Weapon: The 36 MPG 3-Row SUV

The otherwise superior 2020 Toyota Highlander could do even better if was packaged in different or more flexible trim/grade levels.

Therefore, the all-new Highlander should see its hybrid take-rate increase from 8% to approximately 20%.

The outgoing Highlander hybrid had vastly inferior fuel economy and wasn’t available with front-wheel-drive (FWD), yet its hybrid take-rate grew from 6% to 8%.

It also prices the Highlander hybrid at least $15,000 less than the competition.

Toyota brings to the US market the all-new 2020 Highlander, a 3-row SUV, with a whopping 36 MPG - at least 25% better than the next-best competitors.

Everyone has gotten used to many automakers stretching fuel efficiency claims, posting numbers that are difficult to achieve on average, and that later have to be ratcheted down. With the all-new for the 2020 model year Highlander, Toyota (TM) breaks that sad industry pattern.

But first, some background. Let’s start with the three-row SUV segment in the U.S. market. As of the end of the September month, the 2019 year-to-date sales numbers looked like this:

US sales 2019 1-9 2018 1-9 change 1 Toyota Highlander 180169 180699 0% 2 Ford Explorer 120226 171416 -30% 3 Chevrolet Traverse 113491 106998 6% 4 Honda Pilot 103969 119901 -13% 5 Chevrolet Tahoe 80103 79474 1% 6 GMC Acadia 79958 63493 26% 7 Kia Sorento 72200 85692 -16% 8 Ford Expedition 62155 40521 53% 9 Subaru Ascent 60042 16580 262% 10 Volkswagen Atlas 59705 43002 39% 11 GMC Yukon 53707 55418 -3% 12 Nissan Pathfinder 49342 50152 -2% 13 Chevrolet Suburban 41686 45433 -8% 14 Buick Enclave 41013 35227 16% 15 Kia Telluride 39209 0 N/A 16 Acura MDX 37231 37187 0% 17 Dodge Durango 36991 32722 13% 18 Infiniti QX60 31621 31795 -1% 19 Cadillac Escalade 26535 27299 -3% 20 Volvo XC90 24909 23652 5% 21 Nissan Armada 24609 25660 -4% 22 Audi Q7 24549 27270 -10% 23 Mazda CX-9 18543 21184 -12% 24 Infiniti QX80 14203 13377 6% 25 BMW X7 13754 0 N/A 26 Tesla Model X 13725 17525 -22% 27 Mercedes GLS 13696 14405 -5% 28 Hyundai Palisade 13457 0 N/A 29 Lincoln Navigator 13201 13085 1% 30 Toyota Sequoia 7583 8105 -6% 31 Land Rover Discovery 6418 7153 -10% 32 Cadillac XT6 4390 0 N/A 33 Lincoln Aviator 1899 0 N/A TOTAL 1484289 1394425 6% New entrants 2018-19 132751 16580 Net of new entrants 1351538 1377845 -2%

As you can see in the table above, Toyota Highlander leads in a segment that was up 6% overall, but down 2% for the incumbents - taking out the new nameplates that entered the market in 2018 and 2019, such as Subaru Ascent, Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, BMW X7, Cadillac XT6 and Lincoln Aviator. In other words, the new players took a significant bite out of this segment.

In that environment, the Toyota Highlander performed admirably in its last year before the generational shift. Sales being flat year-over-year is better than the incumbent average, and excellent considering that the outgoing generation of the Highlander was naturally dated and tired.

On New Generation Vehicles In General

Let’s discuss all-new generations of cars in the first place. Once every 5-7 years (typically), automakers launch a new-generation vehicle which replaces the previous one. In this most recent industry cycle, this kind of generational change typically brings about these changes:

The exterior gets a fresh redesign that makes the car look better and less dated. The interior gets a very serious lift in terms of premium feel and look, and with many more features. The overall refinement, smoothness and “driving dynamics” (steering, handling, etc.) advance one step for the better.

Applying the Toyota Highlander to the known Automotive generational formula

It should be no surprise that the 2020 Toyota Highlander delivers on exactly what any experienced automotive analyst and reviewer expects from such an all-new generational product release:

The exterior looks fresher and better than the old one, and as so often is the case, the vehicle grew in size, principally to fit more luggage behind the third row. The interior gets the kind of “wow” lift with which almost every new car has spoiled us over the last half-decade in particular. The soft touch materials and contrast colors, especially on the higher trims, obviously constitute a giant leap when compared with the previous generation Highlander. That said, I have recently driven several other all-new vehicles where their interior improvement was even greater. The previous Highlander generation (2014-2019) had decent driving dynamics. Guess what? The new one (2020) has improved on them, even if only modestly to moderately. From steering to handling to powertrain smoothness, I had zero complaints. It was just about perfect.

Toyota Highlander’s ace in the hole: Hybrid fuel economy

The previous-generation Highlander was able to achieve 28-29 MPG in mixed driving. When the Highlander was introduced in April 2019, and in the months that followed, Toyota talked about 33-34 MPG for the new generation (2020) Highlander. Then, in December 2019, it announced that, depending on the version, it had achieved 35-36 MPG depending on the version (AWD vs FWD, and different trim grades).

That’s what we call “underpromise and overdeliver.”

For a three-row SUV without a plug, nothing comes close to these 35-36 MPG numbers. Here are the main (non plug-in) hybrid competitors:

Ford Explorer AWD: 23 MPG city, 26 MPG hwy, 25 MPG combined

Ford Explorer FWD: 27 MPG city, 29 MPG hwy, 28 MPG combined

Acura MDX AWD: 26 MPG city, 27 MPG hwy, 27 MPG combined

As you can see, the 2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid beats them all with ease at 35-36 MPG depending on the version. The margin is not tiny! It’s anywhere between 25% and 40%.

I may add that Toyota’s hybrids generally have a tendency to actually deliver on their MPG numbers in real world driving, too. Many competitors tend to struggle in achieving the advertised numbers. At least until now, and for most of the last decade or more, I have found in my own testing of numerous Toyota hybrids that I achieve the advertised numbers - and sometimes exceed them.

Not only MPG supremacy: The lowest price too, by far

The 2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid isn’t just 25% to 40% more frugal than the competition, it’s also far less expensive. In the table below, I have included not only the direct competitors - Ford (F) and Acura - but also the Volvo XC90 plug-in hybrid, which is one of the two plug-in hybrid three-row SUVs available in the U.S. market right now. The other one is the Lincoln Aviator, which is basically a plug-in version of the Ford Explorer hybrid.

Hybrid 3-row unibody SUVs base price delivery total US tax credit net price Ford Explorer 4x2 $52,280 $1,095 $53,375 $0 $53,375 Ford Explorer 4x4 $54,475 $1,095 $55,570 $0 $55,570 Toyota Highlander 4x2 $38,200 $1,120 $39,320 $0 $39,320 Toyota Highlander 4x4 $39,800 $1,120 $38,415 $0 $38,415 Acura MDX AWD $52,900 $995 $53,795 $0 $53,795 Volvo XC90 T8 AWD PHEV $67,000 $995 $67,995 $5,002 $62,993

As you can see in the table above, the Toyota Highlander is significantly less expensive than the competition. The price gap is at least approximately $15,000.

Of course, there will be some differences in standard equipment between these vehicles, at the base price level. That said, the highest-grade Toyota Highlander hybrid AWD reaches a maximum of $51,320, which is still less than the lowest trim level of any of the competition.

One of the ways in which the Toyota Highlander hybrid arrives at such a formidable price advantage over the competition is that it charges relatively little extra for the hybrid powertrain - $1,400 to be exact.

For a normal person who drives 1,000 miles per month, 36 MPG will yield 28 gallons consumed. The non-hybrid version would divide 1,000 miles by 24 MPG, or 42 gallons consumed. So basically, you save 14 gallons per month. At the current nation-wide average price of $2.55 per gallon, you save $35.7 per month.

$1,400 divided by $35.7 per month is 39 months. So, the payback on the $1,400 hybrid investment is 39 months. That's a reasonable and rational number.

Sales potential: 20% hybrid sales mix

To see the potential for Toyota’s US hybrid sales mix of the Highlander in 2020 and beyond, let’s start by looking at the US hybrid sales mix of the Highlander’s smaller brother, the RAV4:

RAV4 hybrid % 2019 2018 January 5% 13% February 3% 12% March 3% 12% April 19% 12% May 25% 11% June 23% 10% July 27% 10% August 28% 12% September 26% 12% October 25% 12% November 23% 11% TOTAL 20% 12%

As you can see in the table above, it was steady around 12% throughout 2018, then dipped in early 2019 as the new generation RAV4 hybrid was ready to arrive in early 2019. Then, by the second quarter of 2019, the RAV4 hybrid sales mix essentially doubled to approximately 25% where it has remained for the second half of 2019.

Now, let’s look at the US hybrid sales mix of the outgoing generation Highlander developed in 2018 and 2019:

Highlander hybrid % 2019 % 2018 % January 6% 6% February 7% 7% March 6% 7% April 6% 7% May 8% 8% June 8% 6% July 7% 5% August 7% 4% September 8% 4% October 8% 5% November 9% 6% TOTAL 2019 8% 6%

As you can see in the table above, despite any generational change thus far, there has still been a noticeable increase, from 6% in 2018 to 8% in 2019. With the Highlander hybrid upcharge at $1,400 instead of $800 for the RAV4, that ought to suggest a lower relative hybrid sales potential. However, it's now available in lower-cost front-wheel drive also, which should easily offset the higher price premium. For those reasons, I think that the 20% US Highlander hybrid sales mix goal should prove realistic once hybrid inventories are widely available, around the middle of 2020.

Factors that may hold back the Highlander’s sales potential

I drove a large share of the various Highlander build combinations: Hybrid and non-hybrid, FWD and AWD - and the various trim levels, L (non-hybrid only), LE, XLE, Limited and Platinum. Every single version had excellent “driving dynamics” (handling, steering, overall “drive feel” etc), but the verdict on the Highlander is held back for a reason similar to many other vehicles in the market today.

And what is this reason, you might ask? It is the “fixed trim grades” - the way that the features are packaged together in the grade walk from L to LE, XLE, Limited and Platinum. Let me tell you what I'm talking about.

The L, LE and perhaps the XLE grades are fine if you live in a warm climate, such as Florida. None of those grades have a heated steering wheel, and only the XLE has a heated seat. Still, with the XLE you no longer get cloth seats, and you must take the sunroof. Clearly, not ideal.

However, if you live in a cold state, which at least partially is in the ballpark of half of America, you have to move up to the Limited model of the Highlander for a heated steering wheel. Forget for a moment that the all-wheel drive (AWD) hybrid Highlander is a relatively rich $48,120 - up from the $40,920 for the L grade - it also makes you having to take 20-inch wheels, leather seats, and just like the XLE also a sunroof.

That’s a problem. I found that the L and LE models have everything that most buyers want, except that in the cold states two things have now become “absolute needs”: Heated seats, and heated steering wheel. Cold state buyers are less inclined to want leather (real or fake) seats, 20-inch wheels (pothole-sensitive), and sunroof.

This equipment mismatch, determined by the rigid packaging of the grade levels, will hurt Highlander sales. I know why many automakers, including Toyota, have moved to this kind of rigid trim level packaging- it makes inventories simpler in a non-custom build world - but it the way it's executed here just doesn’t work for some buyers. I believe that in this case, this group of buyers is large enough that it could have a material negative impact on overall Highlander sales.

One word on the range-topping Platinum grade: Its main visual (alleged) appeal is the 12.3 inch infotainment display. My advice is to avoid it. I found it harder to use than the standard 8-inch unit that comes standard on all the lower grades. The standard 8-inch unit has hard buttons for various functions, and I don’t like touchscreen controls for anything pertaining to climate controls. More hard buttons and big, round turning knobs, please.

Investment conclusion: Eight points

Toyota Highlander was already the best-selling three-row SUV in the US market in 2019, by a very wide margin. The hybrid sales mix had already increased from 6% to 8% in the old generation Highlander. In the new generation RAV4 - the Highlander’s smaller brother - the hybrid sales mix doubled from 12% to 25% from 2018 to the second half of 2019, as the new more efficient hybrid became available (only in AWD). The new Highlander hybrid vastly improves the fuel economy to a whopping 35-36 MPG depending on the version, 25%-40% better than the competition. In addition, the Toyota Highlander starts at least $15,000 lower than the competition -- 28% or more lower than the competition. For those reasons, it seems reasonable that Toyota will increase its hybrid part of the US Highlander sales mix from 8% to 20%. The 2020 Toyota Highlander has all the ingredients to be the best vehicle in its class overall, ranging from quality, reliability, durability and how well it drives. However, as with so many other vehicles today, it's held back by its rigid trim/grade packaging, where you have to take certain (unwanted) features in order to get others that are essential.

