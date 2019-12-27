PriceSmart: Here We Go Again

(Image credit)

The last time I wrote about warehouse club retailer PriceSmart (PSMT), shares were in the high $80s. That proved to be almost exactly a local top, and as you can see below, the stock was almost cut in half into the summer of this year. Obviously, I was bearish, but even I didn’t see a fall to $47 coming. That proved to be too cheap, and shares have rallied hard since then. However, I think we’re in a similar situation to September 2018, and that means I’m bearish again.

Growth has slowed while the stock rises

PriceSmart is the same sort of model that Sam’s Club (WMT) and Costco (COST) use; the company charges members a subscription fee, and that affords the customer access to the chain of warehouses. This model works, as Costco seems to be taking over the world with its never-ending growth, and PriceSmart doesn’t try to compete with Costco; its stores are largely in the Caribbean, where it has little competition. PriceSmart’s business has always been fine, and that is not why I was bearish on the stock. I was - and am once again - bearish because the price one has to pay for this business is far too dear.

In general, there are three ways that a company can increase earnings per share, or EPS. First, it can grow revenue. Second, it can expand its margins on its revenue. And third, it can lower the share count via repurchases, thereby making each dollar of earnings more valuable per remaining share of stock. As we’ll see below, the combination of these three factors doesn’t add up to support the current valuation for PriceSmart, leading to my bearish stance on the stock.

First up, let’s take a look at revenue, charted below in millions of dollars.

(Source: TIKR.com)

PriceSmart is still very much in its growth stage, building out its store base, if a bit slowly. The company has just 44 stores in 12 countries today, and plans to have 49 by the end of next year, so it isn’t huge by any means. However, the handful of stores it opens annually have provided decent revenue growth over the years, with 2016 through 2018 each adding at least 3% to the top line.

However, we can see the growth of fiscal 2018 - which came in at 6% - gave way to less than 2% growth in fiscal 2019, which concluded in August. The company’s new stores were nearly offset by a sizable currency headwind, as well as comparable sales that declined 0.6% during the year. Obviously, this is quite unfavorable, and compared to Costco’s history of tremendously high comparable sales, PriceSmart looks very weak. Before I’m tarred and feathered for PriceSmart’s markets being different, I understand it competes outside the US. However, with exactly the same business model, the difference in performance is striking nonetheless, even allowing for different markets.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Analysts have PriceSmart growing revenue at 6% this year and about the same next year, driven by the new stores I mentioned. Should PriceSmart continue to see a 2% or 3% headwind from currency translation, it is going to have a very difficult time hitting these numbers. In fact, I see much more downside risk to these revenue forecasts than upside risk, specifically due to the sizable currency headwinds the company has faced and its weak comparable sales. I think these estimates price in rosy comparable sales numbers as well as little or no currency translation headwinds. While that combination of events is possible, I see risk that they won’t happen, based upon recent history.

Next up is margins, and as we can see below, that is not exactly a strong characteristic of PriceSmart.

(Source: TIKR.com)

Operating margins were in excess of 5% of revenue in fiscal 2015 - which is outstanding for a warehouse club - but those days are gone, as PriceSmart is struggling to hit 4%. That may not sound like much, but moving from 5% to 4% operating margins means a 20% decline in profitability. Spread over a year’s revenue, it is a lot of money and it presents a sizable headwind for EPS. After all, in a scenario where operating margins move down 20%, the company has to produce 20% more revenue just to stay even in terms of earnings. With declines still accruing thanks to flat gross margins but rising SG&A costs, there is zero reason to be bullish on PriceSmart’s profitability. First, we need to see signs of stabilization, which we have no evidence of at this point.

The third and final way a company can boost its EPS is via lowering the share count, but PriceSmart doesn’t do this. Its share count has been 30 million for many years, and there is no reason to think that will change. On the bright side, there is no dilution on a significant scale, so the company isn’t creating a headwind with its share count. However, there is no tailwind, either, so the share count is basically a non-factor when talking about EPS growth potential.

So why pay so much for the stock?

That’s a great question and one I cannot answer. PriceSmart has a decent business, and it will likely make a lot of money in the future. The problem is that investors seem to think this is the second coming of Costco when it just isn’t.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Analysts have the company earning $2.83 per share this year, a gain of 27% over fiscal 2019. This gain is set to accrue off of a weak showing for fiscal 2019, when EPS actually declined slightly over fiscal 2018. In other words, after a not-so-great year, analysts are simply expecting a rebound to a more normalized growth trajectory.

However, I have a problem with just how bullish these estimates are, as I think we’ll see something closer to the low double digits rather than the enormous gain the analyst community currently sees.

Even if we assume PriceSmart will hit estimates at ~6% revenue growth - which I’m not even willing to concede, but will assume that for this exercise - we know that share repurchases won’t move the needle, and that margins have been deteriorating for years. Where is this growth coming from?

If we assume 6% revenue growth and some measure of margin reflation, we can perhaps get to a low-double digit EPS growth figure. That is a very long way from what analysts are expecting, and keep in mind there has been no margin reflation to date; we are forced to simply hope at this point.

Given this, paying 25 times earnings for a stock with these characteristics seems a bit nutty to me. I think PriceSmart is worth a high teens multiple, but nothing close to 25. That presents a lot of downside potential, as I think PriceSmart is rallying at exactly the wrong time. New stores will provide some growth, but PriceSmart has other issues to work out and it hasn’t yet. Thus, I think the stock is a sell at best and a short at worst for the more enterprising among us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.