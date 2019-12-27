Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Uncertain EPS Growth Rates

A major concern is the very wide range between analysts' low and high EPS estimates, indicating a high level of uncertainty, which equates to increased risk.

Adjusted non-GAAP EPS growth rates for Alexion are expected to be lower over the next four years compared to the last few years.

Alexion: Investment Thesis

Indicative future rates of return from an investment in Alexion (ALXN) shares at the current share price level are in the region of 8% to 9% per year, based on analysts' consensus estimates, and provided the P/E multiple remains around current level. But there is a very wide range between analysts' low and high EPS estimates, indicating a high level of uncertainty. Greater uncertainty translates to greater risk. Mainly for that reason, it is considered the potential returns are not adequate for the degree of risk involved, buying at the current share price.

About Alexion

Source: alexion.com website

From the Alexion Q3-2019 10-Q Report:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on serving patients and families affected by rare diseases… the global leader in complement inhibition and have developed and commercialized two approved complement inhibitors to treat patients with • paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and • atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), as well as • the first approved complement inhibitor to treat anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody-positive generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) and anti-AQP4 antibody-positive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). In addition, • two highly innovative enzyme replacement therapies and the first and only approved therapies for patients with life-threatening and ultra-rare metabolic disorders, hypophosphatasia (HPP) and lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D). In addition to our marketed therapies, • a diverse pipeline with strategic focus in hematology and nephrology, neurology, metabolics and neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). Recent Developments • August 2019, European Commission (EC) approved SOLIRIS as the first treatment for NMOSD in adults who are anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody-positive with a relapsing course of the disease. • September 2019, agreement with Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (Eidos)... an exclusive license to develop and commercialize AG10 in Japan for transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). • October 2019, option agreement with Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. (Stealth),... lead product candidate, elamipretide,... • October 2019, definitive agreement to acquire Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Achillion), focused on the development of oral Factor D inhibitors

Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Alexion shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Alexion: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Alexion were negative for eight of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to the present. Returns to date range from negative 1.6% to negative 12.8% for these eight investors. For the most recent investor H, return is positive at 13.3%, due buying at a time of a significant dip in the share price at the end of 2018. The rates of return in TABLE 1 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Dec. 24, 2019. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the significant impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If the rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow, and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing the value of a stock for investment purposes.

Qualitative Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Premium.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Premium Quant Ratings

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of Alexion providing an overall quant rating of "Very Bullish" for share investment at the current share price. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for Alexion as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates.

As for the quant rating per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Alexion. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS estimates indicate lower year-over-year growth rates for 2020 to 2023 compared to the last three years. It should be understood, in quantifying the short form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying purely on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing my own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, I can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Premium, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1, 2 and 3 above. Table 2 below shows my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case, I use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in Alexion at current share price.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would provide consistent indicative rates of return ~8% to 9% per year for exits at end of years FY 2020 to FY 2023. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates per Fig. 2 above and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 11.07. The P/E of 11.07 is based on Alexion's current P/E ratio (share price $110.28 divided by Q3-2019 adjusted non-GAAP TTM EPS of $9.96). This is 11.88 below the Health Care sector non-GAAP TTM median P/E of 22.95 (see here).

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analyst Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 3 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019, the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2023, the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Dividend - Alexion does not pay a dividend at present.

Rate of Return ("IRR") - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility, there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at end of or during Q4-19 by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by ~1% by end of Q4.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to FY2023 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year.

Other outcomes for shareholders show the proceeds projected to be received from the investment, and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. But there can be a considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook, as shown in Figure 4 below.

Figure 4 - Alexion Versus S&P 500 Index - 1 Year To Date

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 is trading today ~3,223, well above a year ago. Alexion shares are also trading above the level a year ago. In between, Alexion share price has shown considerable volatility compared to the S&P 500. Over the last 12 months, Alexion share price has soared to over $135 and fallen to ~$95 as recently as October. Since then the share price has increased by ~15% to the present $110.28.

Timing Stocks Vs. Timing The Market

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices. Following its recent run up it would not be surprising if Alexion share price took a breather and retreated a little. Let's try targeting an entry price of ~$100 per share (~9% below the current share price).

TABLE 3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 3 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2 above, except for a lower share price of $100.35 at entry. At the lower share buy price, potential returns for FY 2020 and 2021 increase to ~13% to 16% compared to ~8% to 9% buying at the current share price per Table 2 above. The returns for FY 2022 and 2023 are lower at ~11% to 12% due to the effect of duration (the positive effect of buying at a lower share price is spread out over a longer period).

Rate Of Return Projections At Alexion's Historical Median P/E Ratio

Table 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

The assumptions in TABLE 4 are the same as for TABLE 2, with a targeted buy price of $110.28 (P/E ratio 11.07) but with projected P/E ratio progressively increasing to 22.41, in line with Alexion's historical median P/E ratio of 22.41 per Fig. 3. The projected P/E multiple expansion increases the 8% to 9% returns per TABLE 2 to ~28% to 30% for 2020 to 2023. Of course, the 22.41 median P/E ratio is based on a 5 year period where Alexion's EPS growth rates were much higher than currently projected per analysts' consensus estimates.

Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low - Stress Test

Table 5 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on Table 5:

A range of estimates included - In Table 5 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 5 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $110.28 and with the P/E ratio for FY2020 to FY2023 contracting to the historical low P/E ratio of 9.83 per Fig. 3 above.

The scenario is for buying at the current price of $110.28 and with the P/E ratio for FY2020 to FY2023 contracting to the historical low P/E ratio of 9.83 per Fig. 3 above. Indicative rates of return from holding through end of 2020 are negative ~19% for analysts' low case estimate, negative ~2% for analysts consensus estimate, and positive ~11% for analysts high estimate. The strongly negative returns for FY 2020 are due to the effect of the P/E ratio reducing from the present 11.07 to 9.83 over a short time period.

Indicative rates of return for the low case for FY 2021 to FY 2023 are in the negative ~9% to negative ~3% range.

Indicative rates of return for the consensus case for FY 2021 to FY 2023 are in the positive ~2% to 6% range.

Indicative rates of return for the high case for FY 2021 to FY 2023 are around 11% for all years.

Alexion: Appropriate P/E Multiples

I believe the most fraught aspect of determining future share prices based on EPS, is not so much the reliability of the EPS estimates but determining a P/E ratio or range of P/E ratios to adopt. EPS estimates are generally fairly stable, or do not change at all, between quarterly earnings releases. But P/E ratios fluctuate on a daily basis, with changes in share price. Chuck Carnevale holds out 15.00 is a generally safe P/E ratio at which to buy shares. But in a recent article, Chuck observed that some companies attract historically higher P/E ratios which are difficult to justify, but we should accept, because that situation is likely to continue regardless.

Now that is just an observation with no theoretical underpinnings. I think a similar observation could be made that some companies historically attract low P/E multiples. There are other aspects to P/E ratios that Chuck and others do not appear to address. I will be writing a further article specifically on P/E ratios to address this very important issue as to what is an appropriate P/E ratio, in various circumstances. For now, I would say Alexion's current P/E ratio is within a reasonable range for Alexion and therefore Alexion share price is not overly exposed to potential multiple contraction.

Limitations Of This Short-Form Analysis

The short-form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts' estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for Alexion going out four to five years. For small-cap stocks of real interest, I find it useful to produce own detailed estimates. This can reveal opportunities not necessarily captured in analysts' consensus estimates. I do not expect that's likely in the case of reasonably well-covered stocks such as Alexion.

Conclusions

Depending on individual investor's return requirements, Alexion is not of interest at present. Based on Table 1 above, the great majority of shareholders have suffered negative returns over the last four to five years. Buying at the current share price of $110.28 per TABLE 2 above has the potential to provide yearly returns ~8% to 9%. However, if P/E multiple contracts from the present 11.07 to the 5-year historical low of 9.83, negative returns are likely in the short to medium term.

For longer-term holders, out to 2023, it may be possible to achieve returns in the low to mid-single digits, even with P/E multiple contraction. A concern here is the wide variance between analysts' low and high EPS estimates. This indicates a high degree of uncertainty in the EPS estimates, and greater uncertainty equates to greater risk. This is the main reason for not being interested at current price. An opportunity to buy at a lower price than present share price would lower overall risk.

