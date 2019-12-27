Customers Bancorp: One Of The Very Rare Baby Bond IPOs Issued By A Bank

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Baby Bond issued by Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Customers Bancorp, Inc. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 2.6M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $65M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Customers Bancorp, Inc 5.375% Subordinated Notes Due December 2034 (NYSE: CUBB) pays a fixed interest at a rate of 5.375%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, although, it is rated a "BBB-" by Kroll Bond Rating Agency. The new issue is callable as of 12/30/2029 and is maturing on 12/30/2034. CUBB is currently trading a little above its par value at a price of $25.22 and has a 5.26% Yield-to-Call and a 5.29% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.38% and 4.41%, respectively.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Customers Bank is a super-community bank with $11.7 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, offering commercial and consumer banking services along the I-95 corridor from Washington, DC to Boston; and in Chicago. Commercial products include cash management; commercial and industrial loans; small business loans; SBA government-guaranteed loans; commercial and multi-family real estate loans; and financing for leasing businesses and residential developers. Customers Bank provides consumer banking services including savings, checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; residential mortgages; and consumer loans. Additional consumer products include “BankMobile Vibe online banking,” marketed by the BankMobile Division and “Ascent Money Market Savings,” marketed by the Customers Bank Digital Banking Division. Customers Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Customers Bank takes pride in delivering extremely high levels of customer service while charging comparatively very low fees; service that makes our clients say, “Wow.” Commercial clients enjoy Single Point of Contact service with one team to handle all banking needs. Some retail bank clients are afforded Concierge Service® that brings banking to them, when and where they need it. Customers Bank is a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company located in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. The voting common shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI.

Source: Company's website | Investor Relations

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, CUBI:

Source: Tradingview.com

We have not historically declared nor paid cash dividends on our common stock, and we do not expect to do so in the near future. Any future determination relating to our dividend policy will be made at the discretion of our board of directors and will depend on a number of factors, including earnings and financial condition, liquidity and capital requirements, the general economic and regulatory climate, the ability to service any equity or debt obligations senior to the common stock, our planned growth in assets and other factors deemed relevant by the board of directors. We must be current in the payment of dividends to holders of our Series C, Series D, Series E and Series F Preferred Stock before any dividends can be paid on our common stock. In addition, as a bank holding company, we are subject to general regulatory restrictions on the payment of cash and in-kind dividends. Federal bank regulatory agencies have the authority to prohibit bank holding companies from engaging in unsafe or unsound practices in conducting their business, which, depending on the financial condition and liquidity of the holding company at the time, could include the payment of dividends. Further, various federal and state statutory provisions limit the amount of dividends that our bank subsidiary can pay to us as its holding company without regulatory approval.

Source: 10-K Filing by Customers Bank | 2018 Annual Report

In addition, CUBI has a market capitalization of around $717M (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Customers Bank, Inc.'s capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in September 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2019, CUBI had a total debt of $1.27B and with the newly issued CUBB, the total debt of the company becomes $1.335B, that are senior to the company's equity. This makes the Debt-to-Market Cap ratio at 1.86, which is a quite high ratio, meaning the company is highly leveraged.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $55.20M for the TTM with $18.18M paid as interest expense (to which another $3.5M yearly interest expenses for the newly issued baby bond must be added) that translates into a ratio of 2.54, which looks much better against the previous number. Despite, it has almost 2x times more debt than equity, the company manages to maintain good coverage of its debt payments. This can be also confirmed by the steady annual results for the past several years:

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Income Statement

The Customers Bank Family

CUBI has four outstanding preferred stocks:

Customers Bancorp, 7.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series C (CUBI.PC)

Customers Bancorp, 6.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series D (CUBI.PD)

Customers Bancorp, 6.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series E (CUBI.PE)

Customers Bancorp, 6.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series F (CUBI.PF)

Source: Author's database

All four stocks pay a fixed-to-floating dividend, meaning they have a fixed rate before their call date and then switch to a floating rate equal to the three-month LIBOR plus a spread. CUBI-C is the preferred stock that call date occurs first, after about half a year, and if it doesn't get redeemed, it will start paying a nominal yield of 5.30% plus the three-month LIBOR. As for the rest three issues, their call date is another year after. If we look at their yields, after they are currently trading above their par value, their Yield-to-Call is their Yield-to-Worst.

Currently, CUBI-F has the highest YTW, a YTC of 4.33%, and it also has the longest call protection. Despite we are comparing a bond and preferred stocks, still, with 5.26% YTW, the new IPO has almost 1% higher return than CUBI-F, with 8 years more of call protection. Moreover, as a bond, the new security is ranked higher in the capital structure than the company's preferred stocks. However, we should also note that as a bond, the interest it pays is not eligible for a tax preference, while the preferreds' dividends are.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between CUBI's outstanding preferred stocks and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). Despite that none of the Customers Bank's issues are part of the ETF's holdings, they are trading in parallel with it, as PFF outperforms CUBI-E and CUBI-C, while at the same time underperforms against CUBI-F and CUBI-D.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there are four corporate bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

The corporate bond with the longest and closest maturity to the maturity of the new debentures is the 2029 Corporate Bond (CUBI4138880) and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 5.99%. CUBI4138880 presents a Senior Subordinated Unsecured Note, that ranks higher in rights of payment and upon liquidation to the newly issued baby bond (Subordinated Unsecured Note) and has a 0.73% higher YTM. However, as a disadvantage must be indicated its very low liquidity and the difficulties of trading the corporate bond as very few brokers allow access to such securities. Some more information about the bond could be found in the table below:

Source: FINRA | CUBI4138880

Sector Comparison

The section below contains all baby bonds, regardless of the type of interest they pay, issued by a bank. It is important to take note that none of these and baby bonds are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate. Currently, there are only 7 more issues in this group, 4 fixed-rate and 3 fixed-to-floating "babies."

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Since after all trade above their PAR and the F2F bonds change their nominal yield after their call date, this chart may be misleading. That's why the best way to compare the group is by their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call). For this purpose, MER-K has to be excluded, after it is the only callable issue, carrying a call risk. Now, this is a much more plausible yield curve.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

The full list

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call, and have a maturity date between 5 and 15 years. For a clearer view, the baby bonds, issued by MDLY (MDLQ and MDLX) are excluded from the charts.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemptions

The Company also may redeem the notes, at its option, in whole but not in part at any time, including prior to December 30, 2029 if ('I') a change or prospective change in law occurs that could prevent the Company from deducting interest payable on the notes for U.S. federal income tax purposes, ('II') a subsequent event occurs that could preclude the notes from being recognized as Tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes or ('III') the Company becomes required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes plus any accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the redemption date. Any redemption of notes will be subject to the prior approval of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, to the extent that such approval is then required.

Source: FWP Filing by Customers Bancorp, Inc

Use of Proceeds

We expect to receive net proceeds from this offering of approximately $62,632,500 (or $72,075,375 if the underwriters exercise their overallotment option to purchase additional notes in full), after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by us. We expect to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital and the funding of organic growth at Customers Bank. However, we also may use a portion of the net proceeds to ('I') redeem shares of our preferred stock once they become redeemable, ('II') repurchase shares of our common stock or ('III') fund, in whole or in part, possible future acquisitions of other financial services businesses. We currently have no definitive agreements, arrangements or understandings regarding any future acquisitions. The amounts we actually expend for any purpose may vary significantly depending upon numerous factors, including assessments of potential market opportunities and competitive developments. Accordingly, we will retain broad discretion over the use of the net proceeds. See “Use of Proceeds” in this prospectus supplement.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Customers Bancorp, Inc

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of $65M, the newly issued baby bond cannot be an addition to PFF, which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, CUBB is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company is not one of the biggest banks, and it is pretty leveraged, having almost twice more debt than its equity and here we are not adding the $220M in preferred stocks, because of their ranking. However, steady financial results for the past years provide a good level of coverage of the company's debt payments.

When comparing the new issue, to the company's outstanding preferred stocks, we can see it is the best issue in terms of Yield-to-Worst and this is on condition that it is of a higher rank in the capital structure. Of course, we have to mention as a disadvantage, that the bond is not subject to a preferential tax rate, while the preferred stocks do. If we look at the sector, despite the small number of bonds, issued by a bank, it currently has the highest Yield-to-Worst, simultaneously with being the lowest nominal yielder.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.