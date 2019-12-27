A Golden Opportunity To Turbo-Charge Telaria's CTV Growth

While Rubicon wasn't yet profitable, it was showing substantial amounts of operational leverage in the last quarters. With the cost synergies, the company is likely to be profitable.

Telaria's CTV business is growing at triple-digit rate and will be further cemented with Rubicon's sophisticated services.

The combined company will be very reasonably priced for a market leader with a healthy balance sheet and likely to generate substantial amounts of cash.

The all-stock merger between Telaria and the Rubicon Project is highly complementary and liable to create the biggest sell-side platform in the market.

The merger between Telaria (TLRA) and the Rubicon Project (RUBI) makes sense to us. We hold shares of Telaria in the SHU portfolio.

Telaria shed its demand-side business in 2015 (and Rubicon abolished its demand-side fees in November 2017) to become a sell-side platform focused mostly on video and riding the wave of CTV, which has propelled the company forward.

Its business was further cemented by a deal early in 2019 with Hulu, becoming the exclusive SSP for the company. The company's CTV business is growing at triple rate (115% y/y in Q3 still) and is an ever-increasing part of the company's revenues, reaching 44% of revenues in Q3. From the earnings deck:

That spectacular growth is driven by both volume as well as price (eCPM, see above). As CTV matures and Telaria has become a more established player with large publishers, it's able to extract a higher eCPM.

Another really nice effect of the increasing importance of the company's CTV business is not only that it grows faster and enjoys rising eCPMs, but it's also a very high-gross margin business (88% in Q3).

The company keeps on adding new publishers like Crown Media, Plex and The Globe and Mail as customers, and it also keeps on innovating, adding new features to improve addressability like its Audience Connect.

The Rubicon Project

We wrote twice before on the Rubicon Project, and the shares have exploded since our first article. The turnaround in the business is still in full force. From the November IR presentation:

The business is undergoing a considerable reorientation:

Services

Both companies have been innovating and/or acquiring new services, like Telaria with its Audience Connect mentioned above and Rubicon with its Demand Manager, SPO (Supply Path Optimization).

Demand Manager is a solution to deal with complexity for publishers having to deal with multiple exchanges and different interfaces and software. From the November IR presentation:

It's the combined breadth of services that we think is perhaps the biggest selling point of the merger, with the proviso that it's difficult for an outsider to assess how complementary they are - especially given that some of these, like Demand Manager, are really brand new.

While Rubicon is a neutral platform itself, it's important to stress that Demand Manager is a sell-side instrument, i.e., it's for publishers, the type of customers that Telaria services, so we're fairly confident this is really complementary.

What's more, Demand Manager is so new that even for Rubicon it's only just beginning to move the needle, and if SA contributor Eight Diamond Advisers is right, we can expect even more significant upside from its introduction adding Telaria's publishers.

In October, Rubicon acquired RTK.io. From the PR:

That is why today I’m excited to announce we have acquired RTK.io, a provider of header bidding solutions that have much in common with Demand Manager, including a foundation in Prebid, the industry’s open source framework, robust and easy-to-use controls, and world-class client service.



RTK has some of the world’s top Prebid experts and developers, adding even more depth to Rubicon Project’s already great team. And, after years of honing their solution in market, RTK boasts exceptionally fast and flexible analytics capabilities, which are critical to helping publishers increase their yield. In the coming months, we plan to combine Demand Manager and RTK’s solutions into a unified offering that will lead the industry in helping publishers make quick, informed decisions to grow their businesses.

So, not only has it just released Demand Manager, it's already improving it, and the next step is to let these instruments lose on Telaria's clients (and many of their own clients which haven't yet jumped on board because this is all very new). The enthusiasm at Rubicon is palpable. From the company PR:

Today we’re taking a leap towards that vision by announcing that we and CTV monetization leader Telaria have entered into a definitive agreement to merge. This transaction will create the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, a leader in CTV and an essential omnichannel partner for buyers.



The news is particularly exciting because of what it means for our ability to execute in CTV. The combination of Telaria’s strong capabilities in this area with our own deep programmatic expertise and scale will be a potent one, and we look forward to bringing it to bear for our clients, just as billions in linear TV ad spends begin a rapid shift to digital.

Rubicon's SPO is also relevant. While it's a tool (basically an algorithm) for DSPs to reduce the complexity and associated server load created by the Header Bidding revolution that started in the middle of the decade, it's also beneficial for SSPs like Telaria. From Digiday:

It helps take out bad actors and benefits the whole ecosystem, said Kershaw. And smart SSPs have already started using filtering algorithms to send only the most relevant inventory to their connected DSPs, said George Levin, CEO for ad tech company Getintent. “They normally filter most of the bids and send us only those with the highest probability to win,” Levin said. “This technology saves us huge money on server cost. If we buy directly from publishers, we don’t have this layer of filtering and have to listen to all bid requests, which is less efficient.”

At the risk of being redundant, we might once again take the opportunity to remind the reader of Telaria's 115% CTV growth in Q3. Adding Rubicon's sophisticated technology solutions to this and creating the biggest SSP in the market in the process looks to us like a golden opportunity to turbo-charge that growth.

Financial

Some metrics:

It's a stock-for-stock merger, with Rubicon shareholders getting 52.9% of the combined company.

The combined company will have a combined TTM revenue of $217 million (+32%), no debt and $150 million in cash and equivalents.

The merger is expected to create meaningful revenue and cost synergies, with expected annual run rate cost synergies of approximately $15-20 million. Telaria is already profitable, and while Rubicon isn't yet profitable, it's making great progress with net loss halved to $6.2 million, a non-GAAP loss of just $1.2 million and adjusted EBITDA already well in the black (from the November IR presentation):

So, those $15-20 million in cost savings and any further operational leverage is likely to propel the combined company well into the black, after deduction of acquisition costs.

Combined, the company is already cash flow-positive, and while there will be one-off cash costs as a result of the merger, the cash flow is set to increase further on Rubicon's leverage and the cost synergies.

In any case, the combined balance sheet is very healthy, with no debt and roughly $150 million in cash and equivalents.

Valuation

Combined, the company will sell at an EV/S valuation well under 4x going forward, which we think is more than reasonable for a company that is likely to generate substantial amounts of cash, be profitable, have a very strong balance sheet and be the biggest SSP in the market.

Conclusion

We think this merger is as close to a being no-brainer as they come. We were already very bullish about the prospects of Telaria given its leading position and triple rate growth in CTV.

Adding Rubicon's sophisticated services and heft is only going to cement its position in CTV and turbo-charge its growth. Investors should also note that Rubicon itself was showing strong operational leverage in the past quarters, and adding the merger synergies into the equation is likely to propel the combined company well into the black.

The only problem we have with the merger is that it will take half a year or so to materialize. We would like this to be over tomorrow already.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.