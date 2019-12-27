iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF: A Long Runway Of Growth, But Is Expensive Now

Stocks in PSJ’s portfolio appears to be expensive than the S&P 500 Index and many stocks trade at P/E ratios above their own historical average.

ETF Overview

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) owns a portfolio of U.S. software stocks. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P North American Expanded Technology Software index. Stocks in IGV's portfolio should continue to enjoy favorable industry fundamentals as the software sector is set to grow at a rate of 5% annually in the next few decades. In addition, stocks in IGV’s portfolio have a competitive position over its peers and its top 10 stocks all receive a wide or narrow moat status rating by Morningstar. However, these stocks appear to be more expensive than the S&P 500 Index and many are trading at P/E ratios above their own historical average. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Fund Analysis

Software sector is growing at a rapid pace

IGV’s portfolio consists of about 94 software stocks. As can be seen from its top 10 holdings, many of these companies are involved in the enterprise software space (Salesforce.com (CRM), Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), etc.) and has benefited from the rapid growth trend in the past few years. As can be seen from the chart below, the global software market is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030. This will be much higher than the current $550 billion in 2019. In fact, it is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of about 5% through 2050. Therefore, we think stocks in IGV’s portfolio will continue to benefit from this growth trend globally in the next few decades.

IGV’s portfolio of stocks are 'moaty' stocks

Most stocks in IGV’s portfolio are stocks that have competitive advantages over its peers. In fact, all of the top-10 stocks receive narrow or wide moat status according to Morningstar’s research. 7 out of 10 stocks receive wide moat status. These top 10 stocks represent about 56% of its total portfolio. Most of these stocks are companies that its customers will continue to rely on and it is very difficult to quickly find an alternative software without significantly disrupting their customer’s businesses. For example, IGV’s top two stocks Adobe (ADBE) and Microsoft provide integrated services such as Office 365 and Adobe's Creative Suite for their customers. Using alternative services will often result in compatibility issues.

as of 12/24/2019 Morningstar Moat Status % of ETF Microsoft Wide 8.88% Adobe Wide 8.49% Oracle Wide 8.47% Salesforce.com Wide 7.81% Intuit (INTU) Wide 5.73% ServiceNow (NOW) Wide 4.46% Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Narrow 3.76% Autodesk (ADSK) Wide 3.37% Electronic Arts (EA) Narrow 2.64% Workday Inc. Class A (WDAY) Narrow 2.27% Total: 55.88%

IGV is trading at a premium valuation

IGV has delivered an excellent total return of nearly 426% in the past 10 years. This is much better than the S&P 500 Index’s return of 249%. However, IGV’s forward P/E ratio of 32.62x is much higher than the ratio of 19.4x of the S&P 500 Index. Similarly, IGV’s price to cash flow ratio of 25.90x is also much higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 10.01x.

As of 12/24/2019 IGV S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 32.62x 19.40x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 25.90x 10.01x Dividend Yield (%) 0.12% 1.71% Sales Growth (%) 10.96% 7.07%

We understand that the software sector has much higher valuation than many other sectors. Hence, we think IGV should trade at a higher valuation than the S&P 500 Index. However, after we examined many of its stocks in the portfolio, we realized that forward P/E ratios of most of the stocks in its portfolio are much higher than their own 5-year forward P/E ratios. As can be seen from the table below, its top stocks in IGV’s portfolio have a much higher forward P/E ratio than its 5-year average P/E ratio. Therefore, we think IGV is overvalued at the present level.

As of 12/24/2019 Forward P/E Ratio 5-Year P/E Average % of ETF Microsoft 28.9 21.5 8.88% Adobe 33.67 30.7 8.00% Oracle 13.66 14.68 8.47% Intuit 35.09 29.73 5.73% Activision Blizzard 25.13 22.65 3.76% Electronic Arts 22.22 23.18 2.64% Total: 26.57 23.41 37.48%

Risks And Challenges

A concentrated portfolio

IGV has a concentrated portfolio. In fact, its top 10 holdings account for over 56% of its total portfolio. This concentration can introduce considerable risk especially if a few stocks in its top 10 holdings perform poorly.

Economic recession

Stocks in IGV’s portfolio may experience declining revenues in an economic recession. In addition, negative market sentiment in an economic downturn may result in valuation contraction.

A shift from growth stocks to value stocks

Stocks in IGV's portfolio are generally considered growth stocks as these stocks typically enjoy much higher growth rate than the average of other stocks. In the past 10 years, the market sentiment has clearly favored growth stocks than value stocks. This has resulted in higher valuations for growth stocks and hence higher valuation for IGV's portfolio. On the other hand, value stocks have been trading at a deep discount. However, a reversal can happen anytime. According to a CNBC news, "value has been getting cheaper and cheaper. It’s gone from trading at about one-third the valuation multiples of growth stocks to roughly one-eighth the valuation multiple.” Therefore, if the market sentiment shifts from growth to value, we could see a contraction in IGV's valuation.

Investor Takeaway

We have no doubt that stocks in IGV’s portfolio will continue to grow thanks to the positive growth outlook of the portfolio. However, we recognize that these stocks are trading at a premium valuation already. Therefore, we think investors may want to apply higher margin of safety. A pullback will create a better risk and reward profile.

