Golub Capital BDC: The Safest 550 Basis Points Over LIBOR Money Can Buy

Golub is a stock Williams Equity Research ("WER") has written about several times in the past. We revisit the stock quarterly for subscribers and publicly when justified and time permitting. Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) and Golub recently bought out their private middle-market lending funds, which prompted us to share our thoughts with our valued followers. Our recent public update on Goldman's BDC can be found here for those interested.

Let's take a quick walk through Golub's key portfolio characteristics.

Source: Golub

Golub is well-known (among BDC nerds such as ourselves) for its unique lending strategy with an 81% allocation to "One Stop" loans. This strategy combines senior and subordinated loans or pieces of loans into a single instrument. Not long ago, these loans were considered "untested" and investment analysts and securities lawyers were suspicious. Although still relatively rare, Golub and Main Street Capital (MAIN), among others, provide full capital stack solutions to companies, and the results have been favorable to date. It is important to have high confidence in management and their underwriting standards and capabilities, since there can be less transparency for comparing One Stop to traditional senior secured loans. A differentiator for Golub is that effectively all of the portfolio consists of One Stop, senior secured, and investment in the Senior Loan Fund, which is also effectively all One Stop and senior secured loans. The firm has less than 2% subordinated, mezzanine, and equity securities combined. This is a key reason we made and have maintained an allocation to Golub in our Institutional Income Plus marketplace service. For transparency, our initial entry occurred at $16.50, and we increased the allocation in the mid-$17s later in 2019.

Source: Golub

Industry diversification is excellent, with minimal exposure to more cyclical industries like energy and real estate. These and other factors make Golub's portfolio one of the most, if not the most, conservative in the entire sector.

Source: Golub Q3 Report

We often note that trends are arguably more revealing and important than absolute figures. In this case, we see that the weighted average interest rate on new investments has continually declined and now stands at 7.4%. We know how the math works: the interest rate charged, coupled with the cost and degree of leverage incorporated, minus fees and expenses, equals the sustainable distribution level.

Source: Golub Q3 Report

With interest rates back near all-time lows and competition growing fiercer for senior secured loans backed by solid companies, we should continue to expect pressure on the yield Golub can obtain through new investment activity. There has been no material change in Golub's approach - it continues to invest new dollars in Senior Secured and One Stop loans only.

Q3 Revenue and Profits

Source: Golub Q3 Report

The post-acquisition per share net investment income ("NII") of $0.37 for Q4 2019 reverses the recent trend of NII dropping from $0.34 in Q4 2018 to $0.32 in Q3 2019. Distribution coverage has increased from 106.25% a year ago to 115.625% for Q4 2019. Unrealized/realized losses were small but consistent over the past 12 months until the portfolio stabilized in Q3, then posted a modest gain of $0.04. The post-acquisition loss of $1.39 is an accounting illusion; $1.43 was the loss per share due to the premium paid for the acquisition. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.35 was far better than any recent quarter, which is a plus and a testament to the economics of the acquisition.

Trends in NAV and Investment Ratings

Even after paying a $0.13 per share special distribution earlier in December, Golub's NAV of $16.76 experienced a strong gain relative to recent quarters. We don't expect the rate of increases to continue, but we'll take the improvement. The other factor involved is non-accruals.

Source: Golub Q3 Report

Non-accruals remain <1.0% and are lower on a percentage basis due to the merger. The fair value compared to cost, which includes declines in value unrelated to non-accruals, continues to be stable and near 99%, which is what we are looking for.

Source: Golub Q3 Report

Golub flips the normal system, with 5 being best and 1 the worst. As a reminder, 5 is outperforming underwriting standards, 4 is in line, 3 is modestly under-performing with no negative impact expected, 2 is some hit to either income or principal likely, and 1 representing assets already experiencing losses. For many years, Golub had effectively zero assets in categories 1 and 2. By the end of 2018, however, this crept up slightly and loans rated 2 have stayed at approximately 1.0% every since. This is still far better than the peer and even "Tier 1 BDC" average, but we want to ensure this does not rise to 1.5%, then 2.0%, etc. over time. Including the special distribution, we are getting paid over 550 basis points in yield over treasuries, so the risk-adjusted return is still excellent. In addition, the effectively 100% floating rate loan portfolio provides an excellent hedge against unexpected inflation long term.

Source: Golub Q3 Report

While Golub's NAV initially stagnated, it has been on the rise since late 2012, increasing from $14.60 to $17.21 if special distributions were retained instead of paid out. Since that time period, cumulative returns for Golub shareholders now exceed 70%. Excluding special dividends and since our entry at $16.50 near the beginning of the year, we've seen the NAV rise nearly $1.0 per share, while paying over a 7.0% yield. Golub has consistently paid out $0.08-0.25 in annual special distributions since 2017.

GCIC Acquisition

Source: Golub Q3 Report

Almost identical to the figures discussed in our recent article on Goldman Sachs BDC's (GSBD) acquisition of its Middle Market Fund, GSBD's acquisition of GCIC resulted in an immediate increase in the net asset value of 5.1%.

Source: Golub Q3 Report

As noted in the previous section on the combined portfolio's assets, and despite doubling in size, portfolio construction was effectively unchanged, which is a good thing in GSBD's case. A one-time realized loss will occur for accounting reasons resulting from the premium paid over GCIC's NAV, but it will be amortized over time and is a non-issue.

Source: Golub Q3 Report

This is a great overview of the changes, including to total assets, which rise from $2.0 billion to $4.4 billion. GAAP leverage of 0.96x remains conservative and is actually lower due to the acquisition. Regulatory leverage rose slightly, as the inclusion of small business investment company ("SBIC") debt impacts the asset coverage test. Unlike many peers, particularly those in the lower Tier 2/Tier 3 segments, such as Monroe Capital (MRCC), Golub raised leverage rapidly to earn more fees and presumably benefit the portfolio's economic return.

Source: Golub Q3 Report

The credit facilities are well-diversified, and Golub has multiple levers to pull to ensure it has access to the most effective leverage possible.

Valuation Today

Golub is in a small group including Owl Rock Capital Corp. (ORCC), Main Street, Capital Southwest (CSWC), and TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), among others, with less than 5% of their aggregate portfolio by principal amount on watch, including non-accruals. That means we need to calibrate our return expectations to its lower risk profile and recognize obtaining a highly favorable entry point due to share price volatility is more difficult.

We consider Golub's new portfolio and existing management team attractive at a 10% or less premium to NAV. Thanks to volatility surrounding the merger and "okay" pricing industry-wide, we can obtain Golub at only an 8.5% premium today. Our calculated optimal entry point is moderately lower than current levels. Golub is likely to trade back to a 15%+ premium over time; resulting in a high probability of a 15-20% annualized return. This is compelling for a Tier 1 BDC like Golub. Looking at the current premiums the other firms we mentioned are trading at as well as others such as NewTek (NEWT) suggests the modest premium to NAV for Golub is even more attractive.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting. - WER Portfolio Managers

