Sangoma Technologies Has Further To Run On A Shift To The Cloud

As the company shifts towards more recurring revenues and the cloud, we see further upside for the shares, which are still very reasonably priced.

The spectacular revenue growth is mostly the result of acquisitions, but operational improvements show that these are being integrated well.

Sangoma, a unified communications solutions provider mostly to small and medium-sized businesses has been on a tear.

Sangoma Technologies (OTC:SAMOF), a Canadian provider of UC (unified communications) hardware and software has been growing steadily with revenues up multi-fold in five years mostly on the back of acquisitions.

With the company's demonstrated ability to integrate the acquisitions, its increasing breadth of products and services and the shift towards cloud solutions and recurring revenues, we think the shares have further to run.

The company offers a host of products and services, like UC and PBX platforms, IP-phones, UC communicators, cloud-based services and network interconnection products. The company offers the two most widely used open source communication software platforms, Asterisk and FreePBX. For more information see the company's year-end filings and website.

The company mostly sells to small and medium-sized businesses, providing them with tailor-made UC systems which have a suite of functionality. Here is a quite compelling description from Insights:

Sangoma is also expert at providing a small business a Unified Communications solution that is tailored to their needs. Its small business customers fall into four broad categories when considering UC, which includes upgrading a legacy phone system, obtaining more call center capabilities, increasing employee productivity / combining disparate communication systems into one, and wanting to move to a cloud-based architecture. This means that a small business may not want the entire suite of capabilities that typically comes with a UC system. However, the company can make sure that they only pay for what they need, and they know how to use what they have. They also typically will upgrade to utilize other features later on. They would simply need to unlock this functionality a no cost later.

This practice of letting customers only pay for what they use makes the company quite price-competitive and has a distinctive position in the market (Insights):

Sangoma’s PBX/UC platforms include UC functionality as part of the base platform. This means UC is part of the PBX and a business doesn’t have to pay extra for this functionality. Sangoma’s platforms are also engineered to be flexible so that it can be configured easily by any user. Sangoma also offers customers both an on-premise and a cloud based UC solution. This means Sangoma can discuss the pros and cons of each offering for the specific business in question, and as such, is in a truly unique position to be a trusted advisor to its customers.

The company came out on top out of 29 competitors in the 2019 SMB SIP Trunking Customer Satisfaction survey, conducted by the Eastern Management Group.

The company is basically killing it with the stock shooting up as investors are waking up to fundamental improvements:

Data by YCharts

Keep in mind that the YCharts figures are in Canadian dollars as it takes the Canadian listing (STC.V). Sangoma certainly had a good couple of years with revenues exploding and operational metrics following:

Data by YCharts

Acquisitions

Much of the revenue growth is actually the result of the acquisitions, eight in as many years. The three latest acquisitions have propelled the company forward, four-folding revenues from US$20.7M in FY2017 to US$83.7M in FY2019 with gross profit increasing over the same time from US$13.5M to US$51M and operating income from US$1.1M to US$5.6M.

The most significant are the last two acquisitions, Digium and VoIP Innovations. Digium was acquired last year and was doing roughly US$30M in revenues. From the PR:

Digium is the creator of Asterisk, the most widely used open source communication software in the world, along with Sangoma’s FreePBX. The company offers a comprehensive product portfolio including Digium’s cloud-based UCaaS (Unified Communication as a Service) platform, the Switchvox premise-based phone system, a complete range of IP phones, and a full suite of Asterisk software and connectivity products. Founded in 1999, Digium is a true pioneer in the communications market, launching the open source segment of telecom, and is one of the industry’s best known, most respected brands.

Then in July, there was the acquisition of VoIP Innovations LLC for $36M ($30M in cash and $6M in shares with another $6M depending on some revenue milestones 12 months out) with the results included from October 18th onward (so not yet reflected in Q1 figures). On the benefits (from PR, our emphasis):

“We continue to look for prudent ways to grow our product portfolio, customer base, distribution network, overall sales, recurring revenue and EBITDA,” said Bill Wignall, President and CEO of Sangoma. Wignall continued, “This acquisition is strategic to Sangoma for all of those reasons, and with about 90% of VI revenue being recurring, it should increase Sangoma’s proforma recurring/services revenue to approximately 45% of total sales. We know the SIP trunking business well, so adding a wholesale channel model to our existing go-to-market approach is quite strategic and it may provide the sales organizations for both companies with additional revenue synergies.

We especially like the recurring revenue. Digium also had 40% of revenue as recurring when they were acquired and lifted recurring revenues to about 35% of Sangoma's revenues.

The market did as well because it was really from October 18 that the stock rally started. What is most at interest here is the company's CPaaS platform, which the company describes:

We acquired the programmable communications API platform developed by Apidaze in 2017. With that acquisition, came a host of new services that we could offer to their customers. Services such as Voice, Rest APIs, WebRTC SDK and SMS are all designed to empower customers to easily create their own communications apps on our platform. Many companies are launching into the CPaaS boom, but what makes us different is that we were the first wholesale provider to offer white label programmable network APIs. We have given our customers the tools to create custom network-based applications and integrations that are unique to their specific business processes.

The CPaaS is really the part that is taking off in the telecom world, and it's not hard to see why. From Cequens:

At its most basic, CPaaS can be defined as a fusion of programmable cloud and telecom technologies that provide turn-key communication tools like the SMS, voice, and video that don’t demand their own physical backend infrastructure. In reality, CPaaS is all that and much more because it’s a one-stop-shop for all your communication needs. So we also have to add artificial intelligence, chat, messaging, speech recognition, and virtual reality into the mix.

With proliferating communications channels and customer service increasingly of strategic importance, demand for encompassing communications solutions are increasing. CPaaS cloud platforms come with APIs and SDKs so companies can plug their existing solutions into them or customize according to needs.

CPaaS also liberates customers from most of the complexities and limitations of existing communication hardware and software (carrier lock-in, difficult scaling, interoperability problems, etc.)

And Sangoma was well aware of this. From the acquisition PR:

VI has over 1,400 customers (with no significant customer concentration), about 35 employees, and has been growing consistently the last several years. The company has also recently launched its new, strategic Communications Platform as a Service (or CPaaS) product. CPaaS is an exciting new product category receiving significant attention from customers and investors alike, that enables developers to add communication capabilities (such as voice, video, messaging, etc.) to their software and web applications without having to be communications nor networking experts.

So while previous acquisitions have already provided the company with an impressive growth trajectory, the acquisition of VI is likely to provide another significant step with the expansion of the cloud and subscription part of the company that will boost margins and future proof the company.

Before we get too enthusiastic one has to keep in mind that while growing strongly, the CPaaS market is also quite competitive, with a host of established players like Twilio (TWLO), Amazon (AMZN), RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), Brightlink and MessageBird, for instance.

The VoIP Innovations adds quite a bit to revenue and is operationally very sound. From the PR:

VI has no debt, generated US$18.9 million in revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018, with US$3.3 million of Net Income under US GAAP, that would have generated EBITDA of about US$5.6 million, implying an upfront purchase price of about 6.4x EBITDA on a trailing basis.

Organic versus acquired growth

An important question is how much growth is organic and how much came from acquisitions? Digium generated approximately US$30 million in revenue in its fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, or basically C$37.5M if you take the average 2017 exchange rate ($1.25 per Canadian dollar).

The fiscal year ends in July and the Digium acquisition was closed on September 5, 2018 so FY2019 includes almost 10 months of Digium results.

With 2019 revenues at $109.65M, basically doubling from 2018, there is certainly a good amount of organic growth. But one also has to take into consideration the $5.7M January 9 2018 acquisition of Dialogic.

We assume the deal closed instantly (as actually not the whole company was acquired) so the roughly half of the $15M in revenue that Dialogic was predicted to add over a 12-month period will have boosted Sangoma's FY2018 results. More importantly, the other half will have boosted the comps of Q1 and Q2 FY2019.

So acquisitions added roughly $40M in revenue in FY2019, perhaps a little more. With FY2019 revenue rising from $57.36 to $109.65M, the lion's part of the growth comes from acquisitions.

Q1 results

From the earnings PR:

The 31% y/y revenue growth is boosted by the fact that just 1 month of Digium was included in Q1 2019.

Guidance

The company issued new guidance for FY2020 after the acquisition of VoIP Innovations closed. Per the PR:

Following the closing of the acquisition today, VoIP Innovations, LLC will contribute just over eight (8) months of results towards Sangoma’s fiscal year 2020 which runs from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. It is expected that combined revenues will increase to between C$135 million and $143 million in fiscal 2020. Further, the Company anticipates generating EBITDA of between approximately C$19 and $20 million this fiscal year. Sangoma’s leverage would then be projected to be about 2.4 times total debt to EBITDA, or under 2x net debt to EBITDA.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Gross margin has recovered quite a bit from the start of last year and while operating margin fell on the usual Q1 seasonal softness producing a 7% sequential revenue decline, but this will recover in subsequent quarters.

Cash

Data by YCharts

What is very encouraging to see is that with the falling away of acquisition cost, cash flows have increased substantially. From the Q1 2019 MDA.

Acquisitions have been mostly paid by shares and debt. We're not worried about the debt levels, but the dilution is substantial.

Data by YCharts

The company finished the quarter with $33.4M in cash and $21.7M in debt. In Q4 2019, there was a financing. From the year-end 2019 filing:

On July 16, 2019, the Company closed its short-form bought deal prospectus offering of 14,846,500 common shares, including 1,936,500 common shares issued upon the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters, at a price of $1.55 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of $23,012,075.

There was also an equity placement in Q1. From the Q1 PR:

And during our first quarter we had a successful, over-subscribed equity raise, to set the scene for the acquisition of VoIP Innovations, LLC (“VI”) during October. The accompanying debt financing also went well, with the transaction subsequently closing just after the end of our first quarter, and the first few of weeks of transition has gone smoothly. We will of course be including VI results from the October 18th acquisition date, in our second quarter financials.

The 5.5M equity placement lifted the share count to 73.4M and there is another 5.2M from stock options coming.

After Q1 closed (September 30) and in conjunction with the acquisition of VoIP Innovations, the company obtained a new credit facility of $46M, jointly from TD and BMO replacing the company’s existing debt.

This new facility also provides for up to C$8 million in a term loan, which would be utilized in about one year, to pay out contingent consideration of up to US$6 million. The new credit facility also includes a C$10 million revolver available for general working capital purposes.

So given the large turn in cash flow and recent financing, there are no cash worries anytime soon.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuation is still really very reasonable. The EV/S multiple is going to rise a bit as the cost ($42M) of the VoIP Innovations acquisition is larger than the revenue (at least $25M) it adds (at least for now), but there might very well be revenue synergies from the acquisition and the company was growing quite nicely.

To compare the valuation of Sangoma with those of UCaaS market leader RingCentral and CPaaS leader Twilio is of a little folly of course as Sangoma is more directed at small and medium-sized companies, providing them with tailor-made UC systems.

The valuation gap nevertheless does demonstrates that if the CPaaS platform takes off and recurring revenue becomes the dominant revenue source for the company there is no reason to think that the valuation multiple cannot significantly increase.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The shares have taken off, but we think they have further to run because:

The company has shown to make clever acquisitions that are made to gel fairly soon. Acquisitions add a combination of cost and revenue synergies, and provides the company with a bigger technological basis.

While acquisitions are responsible for the lion's part of the revenue growth, we're impressed with operational improvement and especially with the growth in cash flow.

We also like the CPaaS from the latest acquisition VoIP Innovations which is a fast-growing market still in the land-grab phase. It's also based on a recurring revenue model and these are of increasing importance for the company, another thing we like.

We also think there is still some room for valuation expansion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SAMOF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.