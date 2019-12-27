Quest Diagnostics: The Discount Window Has Been Shut

Back in March, we had previously outlined lab/diagnostics company Quest Diagnostics (DGX) as an attractive value stock for investors to potentially consider. The company had solid operating fundamentals (but lacked growth), and was trading at a steep discount to its historical valuation norms. Fast forward to the end of 2019, and the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 by a healthy margin since our coverage. While the company is operationally sound, it appears that the window of opportunity in Quest Diagnostics has now closed. The lack of growth and some long-term concerns we have over the business, combine to shift our stance from a valuation-based bullish approach, to a cautionary viewpoint that will see us favor a move to the sidelines.

The Discount Window Is Shut

Whenever you evaluate any investment opportunity, you need to look at both a short term and long-term horizon. Depending on various factors, there may be opportunity in the short term versus the long term, vice versa, both, or neither. We had previously identified Quest Diagnostics as a potential near-term opportunity because of the stock's valuation, and it proceeded to move higher. However, it is important to recognize when the move is nearing an end.

The stock's valuation metrics have shifted since our coverage. Back in March, the stock was trading at a 20% discount to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio. With average analyst estimates for the current year at $6.50 per share, the current earnings multiple of 16.49X is now roughly in line with the stock's 10-year median PE ratio (16.9X).

We have seen a similar retraction in the stock's FCF yield. The yield of 6.67% in March has retreated to 5.52%, which is in the lower end of its 10-year range.

The measurable movement on these metrics indicates that the stock's price movement isn't fundamentally-driven, rather a correction of the stock's price. The stock was undervalued relative to its historical data, and the market adjusted. Shares aren't egregiously expensive at $107 per share, but to further appreciate would result in a premium to historical data. This is something that is typically unsustainable (and thus higher risk) without justification from the company's fundamentals. Unfortunately, the company's lack of organic growth really becomes an issue at this point.

Long-Term Concerns Remain

Our long-term stance on Quest remains cautious because of our questions surrounding sustainable growth prospects. The company's revenue is roughly flat over the past 10 years, and EBITDA has contracted 12%.

The primary means of driving the company's 10-year EPS growth rate of 3.51% has been through buying back shares. The company's ability to convert roughly 11% of revenue into free cash flow means that cash streams are large enough to simultaneously fund a dividend, and retire stock.

While that is fine, the buybacks haven't been enough to really move the needle of growth. Low to mid single-digit EPS growth through financial instruments such as buybacks won't cut it over the long term. The other drawback with buybacks, is that it's a cash expenditure that takes cash away from other agendas such as M&A activity.

We can see above that while Quest's balance sheet is stable, the current leverage ratio of 2.8X EBITDA fails to leave much room for anything sizable that could spark long-term growth (a large acquisition for example). In other words, there is currently no real growth catalyst other than buybacks fueled by existing cash flow streams.

Low Total Returns Without A Valuation Buffer

This is the ultimate problem for investors. If we assume a flat PE trajectory (the stock trades at existing valuation moving forward), the total returns would be subpar. The company's long-term EPS growth rate of 3.51% and the dividend's yield of 1.98% would total just about 5.49% annually for investors.

That is why valuation is so important for a stock such as Quest Diagnostics. When acquired at a discount to historical norms, the combined PE expansion and organic returns can be something worth pursuing. But from a "fair value" (or even worse - overvalued) starting point, investors face a high risk of underperformance. Given the run on shares over the past nine months, the current share price of $107 is approximately par with historical norms. This leaves only limited upside for investors until Quest Diagnostics can fuel growth in some fashion other than buybacks.

