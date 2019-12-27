EVT: A Top-Notch Income CEF, Although Yield Is A Bit Low

One of the primary reasons why investors purchase shares in closed-end funds is to generate income. This makes sense, as most closed-end funds pay out essentially all of their investment income to their investors in the form of distributions, resulting in many of them boasting very high yields. A fund can use a wide variety of methods to generate income, including options and other hedging techniques, focusing on real estate investment trusts or master limited partnerships, or even focusing on leveraging up fixed-income securities. The traditional way, though, is investing in dividend-paying stocks and attempting to capitalize on both growing dividend yields and capital gains. The latter is the primary strategy of the fund that we will discuss today, which is one of the best funds in the space. This is the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT).

About The Fund

According to its fact sheet, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has the stated objective of providing a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. This objective is not much different than that of other equity income funds. The fact that EVT employs a value investment style is also not much different than that of other funds, as value stocks are much more likely to pay a dividend than growth stocks, and the receipt of this dividend is a vital component of the fund's ability to produce an income for its investors.

The fund's portfolio includes a few things that you might not normally see in a dividend income closed-end fund, although most of the positions are going to be quite familiar to most investors that actively pursue dividends and, especially, the dividend growth strategy. We can see that here:

Source: Eaton Vance

A few of these companies, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), are Dividend Aristocrats that boast a fairly respectable dividend yield. Dividend Aristocrats are companies that have managed to increase their dividend in each of the past 25 years and are thus considered to be financially strong companies with long histories of growth. This naturally endears them to investors looking to grow their dividend income year to year. We also see a position in Disney (DIS), which has managed to deliver a very strong performance this year due to the rollout of Disney+ and the high expectations that investors have for the company's streaming business. The only one that might not be a household name is Mondelez International (MDLZ), but it is a gigantic company in the food and beverage industry, so it is likely that most of those people reading this have consumed its products.

One thing that might immediately jump out at anyone reading this is that many of the top ten holdings are financial companies. In fact, the financials sector is by far the most heavily weighted sector in the fund, although it is also the most heavily weighted sector in the fund's benchmark Russell 1000 Value Index. We can easily see that here:

Source: Eaton Vance

Although the financials sector is the most heavily weighted sector in the benchmark index, the fund appears to be overexposed to it in comparison. This may be concerning to some investors, but it does make some sense, as the financial sector boasts some of the largest dividends in the index. With that said though, the consumer staples sector actually makes up 25.2% of the 2019 Dividend Aristocrats, far more than any other sector:

Source: DividendInvestor.com

The fund therefore does not appear to be only focusing on these companies. It instead appears to have some focus on yields, and the highest yields in today's market are possessed by financials, energy, utilities, and real estate. Three of these sectors are overrepresented in the fund relative to the index, but real estate is not. It would appear that the fund's management believes that there is not as much potential for dividend growth in real estate.

As my regular readers on the topic of funds are no doubt well aware, I generally dislike seeing any individual position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the point at which that position begins to expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market in aggregate. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification, but if an asset accounts for too large of a position in the portfolio, then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern here would be that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market as a whole does not. If the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then such an event would drag the fund down with it. As we can see above though, there is no asset that accounts for more than 5% of the portfolio, so it does appear that this fund is fairly well-diversified.

Despite what one might think just by looking at the largest positions in the fund, EVT actually invests in companies all over the world. The United States does, however, account for the largest weighting in the fund:

Source: Eaton Vance

This is a far higher allocation to the United States than what most global funds have, and certainly much higher than the scale of the United States relative to the global economy. The conclusion, thus, is that this is primarily a domestic stock fund that has just a bit of foreign exposure for diversification. This can certainly be an advantage for the fund's investors because, as I have discussed in many previous articles, the steep run-up in the domestic stock market over the past decade has resulted in foreign markets frequently boasting much higher yields than the American market can accomplish. This can allow EVT to boost its income somewhat, allowing the fund to distribute a greater amount of dividend income to investors than it could if it invested solely in American stocks.

Performance

One of the reasons that investors like dividend stocks, apart from the income that they can provide, is that a portfolio of dividend growth stocks tends to outperform the market as a whole. This fund does indeed have a fairly strong performance history, as we can see here:

Source: Eaton Vance

Of particular note here is the fund's ten-year trailing return that exceeds 10%. This is higher than the 9.2% that the S&P 500 index has averaged since the Great Depression. It is, however, slightly lower than the 13.28% that the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) averaged over that same period. EVT does boast a much higher distribution yield than the ETF does, though, so it will undoubtedly remain appealing in certain circles.

Distributions

As already mentioned, the primary goal of EVT is to deliver a high level of current income to its investors. As is the case with most closed-end funds, this one uses a managed distribution strategy in which $0.145 per share is distributed to investors every month, which works out to $1.74 per share annually. That gives the fund a 6.87% distribution yield. Admittedly, this is substantially lower than what numerous other closed-end funds offer, but it is still high enough to get the attention of most income-focused investors in today's market.

One thing that many investors will find appealing is that none of these distributions are classified as return of capital. Rather, for quite some time now, all of the fund's distributions have been composed of long-term capital gains and dividend income. We can see that here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this will certainly appeal to investors is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not generating enough income off of its investments to cover the distributions that it pays out. In such a scenario, the fund would be returning an investor's own money back to them, which is a scenario that is unsustainable over the long term. While there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital, we do not have to worry about that here.

As is the case with most closed-end funds, EVT employs the use of leverage in order to boost its returns. In short, the fund borrows money using a line of credit in order to buy dividend stocks. If the interest rate on these loans is lower than the dividend yield on the stocks that it buys, then it can artificially increase the overall portfolio yield. As EVT can borrow at institutional rates, this could very easily be the case. In addition, this leverage allows the fund to increase the capital gains return that it generates off of its portfolio. However, leverage is a double-edged sword, and it not only amplified gains but also losses, so if we encounter a market crash or similar event, then the fund will lose more than it otherwise would. Fortunately though, EVT's leverage is not particularly high at only 20.3%, which is much lower than many other closed-end funds have. Thus, it seems to be fairly reasonable, and we probably do not have much to worry about here.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like EVT, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. A fund's net asset value is the total combined current market value of all of the assets held by the fund minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount of money that the fund's investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of the fund when we can obtain them at a price that is less than their net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of December 24, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), EVT had a net asset value of $25.58 per share. However, the shares only traded for $25.31 or a 1.06% discount to net asset value. While this is a very small discount, EVT has been trading at a slight premium on average over the past month, so this could be a very reasonable price to pay for the fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EVT is one of the more unique dividend income funds in the market, as it invests primarily in stocks exhibiting dividend growth but also has a few other cash-generating investments. It is also managed by one of the most well-respected fund houses, which may provide a certain degree of comfort to investors. EVT boasts a very well-diversified portfolio and a reasonable yield, although not an especially impressive one by the standards of closed-end funds. Finally, the fund does trade at a reasonable valuation, so it might be worth thinking about.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.